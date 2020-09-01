 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   HEADLINE FEARS MEN COULD DIE OUT FROM DISAPPEARING Y CHROMOSOME Next says this is unlikely to happen (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jz4p
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So you're saying there's a real chance that one of us could become the last man on earth?

/I'm asking for a buddy of mine who's younger and has no success with women.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Get your pet monkey before they're gone.
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jenny Graves has been cracking jokes about this for 20 years to get publicity for genomic research and it's still working. She's responsible for sequencing the platypus genome so she knows a thing or two about weirdo genes.

Basically, the Y chromosome makes testicles, and that's it. The X is where it's all at.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steerforth: Basically, the Y chromosome makes testicles, and that's it. The X is where it's all at.


Would you say it marks the spot perhaps?
 
