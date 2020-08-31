 Skip to content
(CNN)   Police now injecting people with tranquilizers against their will. WTF America   (cnn.com) divider line
Squik2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"there is no national database that tracks ketamine use" by Police

because of course not, that'd actually be useful

(╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This, by the same government that is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot. So you don't catch Covid.

ooga booga
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Godscrack: This, by the same government that is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot. So you don't catch Covid.

ooga booga


I was going to make the joke "at least there's a national database that tracks flu shots", but even that's not clear after a bit of googling. This makes it seems like there's no central tracking in the US

I get one every year at no cost. Got it my local pharmacy and then the very next day at the hospital (schd std checkup) they said "I see you got your flu shot yesterday, thank you". I'm not even kidding
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And if they kill you or seriously fark you up, nothing will happen to them.
Police state? Move along, citizen. Nothing to see here.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dahnkster: And if they kill you or seriously fark you up, nothing will happen to them.
Police state? Move along, citizen. Nothing to see here.


"If you hadn't been out after curfew, we wouldn't have had to shoot you up with horse tranquilizers."
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police don't administer ketamine, EMTs and paramedics do. Even if cops try to coerce them into using it, they have the final authority and responsibility for its administration.

But it's easier to make cops look bad than it is to make medical personnel look bad. I'm sure this thread will prove that.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: Police don't administer ketamine, EMTs and paramedics do. Even if cops try to coerce them into using it, they have the final authority and responsibility for its administration.

But it's easier to make cops look bad than it is to make medical personnel look bad. I'm sure this thread will prove that.


You mean you didn't just do that?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While horrific, I guess it is a bit better then shooting someone 7 times in the back
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, they treated him for DT's while out in the field? OK.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Police don't administer ketamine, EMTs and paramedics do. Even if cops try to coerce them into using it, they have the final authority and responsibility for its administration.

But it's easier to make cops look bad than it is to make medical personnel look bad. I'm sure this thread will prove that.


While this statement is true, the Medics seemed to be completely on board with it.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

freddyV: While horrific, I guess it is a bit better then shooting someone 7 times in the back


It still kills people. This is what happened in Aurora with Elijah McCliain., and is why that city brewed up in protests all summer long.
 
KIA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, people who are freaking the fark out are getting chemically sedated rather than having police kneel on their necks.

Apparently the Fark Left doesn't want either one.  They want people to freak the fark out and flail wildly at everything.  Hell, Virginia just reduced the penalty for assaulting a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.  Anything goes!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: So, they treated him for DT's while out in the field? OK.


No. No they did not. Nor is ketamine a first line DoC for DT's.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I get the cops doing this, they're farking broken beyond repair at this point, but what the hell are the EMT's doing going along with this kind of crap?

Fark you if you're an EMT / Medic and do this because some cop asks, you should lose your job at the very least.

You're supposed to be helping people you farking assholes.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I get the cops doing this, they're farking broken beyond repair at this point, but what the hell are the EMT's doing going along with this kind of crap?

Fark you if you're an EMT / Medic and do this because some cop asks, you should lose your job at the very least.

You're supposed to be helping people you farking assholes.


More than a few EMTs have bought into the us vs them lifestyle and believe themselves to be police-partners, not occasionally police-adjacent.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: But it's easier to make cops look bad


You're certainly doing your part.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KIA: Hey, people who are freaking the fark out are getting chemically sedated rather than having police kneel on their necks.

Apparently the Fark Left doesn't want either one.  They want people to freak the fark out and flail wildly at everything.  Hell, Virginia just reduced the penalty for assaulting a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.  Anything goes!


Those are not the only two choices.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Piggys can't even cuff some farking drunks now? What the literal actual fark. You've literally crossed the line into farkING USELESS shiat.

Fire all the farking pigs and replace them with human beings.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KIA: Hey, people who are freaking the fark out are getting chemically sedated rather than having police kneel on their necks.

Apparently the Fark Left doesn't want either one.  They want people to freak the fark out and flail wildly at everything.  Hell, Virginia just reduced the penalty for assaulting a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.  Anything goes!


Lazy snowflake pigs can't even cuff some drunks?

Can we get a pizza boy in there, they're at least used to having a dangerous job.
 
camarugala
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

neongoats: Fire all the farking pigs and replace them with human beings.


You make this seem as if it's possible
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KIA: Hey, people who are freaking the fark out are getting chemically sedated rather than having police kneel on their necks.

Apparently the Fark Left doesn't want either one.  They want people to freak the fark out and flail wildly at everything.  Hell, Virginia just reduced the penalty for assaulting a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.  Anything goes!


It reminds me of the push for less lethal options. Which is a great idea w(ron'turon't shoot them with bullets) consequences.  Cops just go crazy with non-lethal weapons then.

Tazers can kill too
Rubber bullets take eyes

Maybe teach police to handle arrestees without shooting them, or dosing them, or tazing them.

And people are right, EMTs should not be participating...just like that nurse who refused to draw blood without dye process.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: KIA: Hey, people who are freaking the fark out are getting chemically sedated rather than having police kneel on their necks.

Apparently the Fark Left doesn't want either one.  They want people to freak the fark out and flail wildly at everything.  Hell, Virginia just reduced the penalty for assaulting a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.  Anything goes!

It reminds me of the push for less lethal options. Which is a great idea w(ron'turon't shoot them with bullets) consequences.  Cops just go crazy with non-lethal weapons then.

Tazers can kill too
Rubber bullets take eyes

Maybe teach police to handle arrestees without shooting them, or dosing them, or tazing them.

And people are right, EMTs should not be participating...just like that nurse who refused to draw blood without dye process.


Perhaps rather than "Defund the police" the mantra should be "Disarm the police", like they are in most other civilized countries except in special circumstances. They'll care a lot more about de-escalation, teamwork, and communication if they can't blow people away at the slightest tic.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also this isn't news.  Its old news
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Puffyshirt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I get the cops doing this, they're farking broken beyond repair at this point, but what the hell are the EMT's doing going along with this kind of crap?

Fark you if you're an EMT / Medic and do this because some cop asks, you should lose your job at the very least.

You're supposed to be helping people you farking assholes.


Medics, like cops, have been sold a story that there is a condition called "excited delirium" that causes highly agitated, bizarre behaviour and then sudden death. It's bogus but it's gained huge traction in American policing and emergency response. It's used as a convenient excuse by bad cops whilst scaring the good ones (and medics) into unnecessary use of force and powerful sedatives. It's promulgated by Axon (formerly TASER Intl.) and a small band of scientists who act as expert witnesses on behalf of the defence whenever cops are charged with excessive force/ manslaughter/ murder.

Acute behavioural disturbance is a thing, but while those presenting with it need immediate medical help, it's not fatal itself. It's police neckholds or officers kneeling on restrained people's necks and backs that leads to death.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I love reading all the outrage on here. Keep it up, everyone. Maybe one day your masters will listen to your cries.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: Chris Ween: KIA: Hey, people who are freaking the fark out are getting chemically sedated rather than having police kneel on their necks.

Apparently the Fark Left doesn't want either one.  They want people to freak the fark out and flail wildly at everything.  Hell, Virginia just reduced the penalty for assaulting a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.  Anything goes!

It reminds me of the push for less lethal options. Which is a great idea w(ron'turon't shoot them with bullets) consequences.  Cops just go crazy with non-lethal weapons then.

Tazers can kill too
Rubber bullets take eyes

Maybe teach police to handle arrestees without shooting them, or dosing them, or tazing them.

And people are right, EMTs should not be participating...just like that nurse who refused to draw blood without dye process.

Perhaps rather than "Defund the police" the mantra should be "Disarm the police", like they are in most other civilized countries except in special circumstances. They'll care a lot more about de-escalation, teamwork, and communication if they can't blow people away at the slightest tic.


Neon up there used my exact words from yesterday.  100% replacement of police is the only answer.

After that, maybe we can talk specifics.
 
Xzano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WTAF, the police can have paramedics administer horse tranquilizer, but somehow this is not part of a police report, which would then be searchable, say in a database???!?

/ in a normal timeline this would be major news.
// In this timeline it is a "shrug, please add it to the pile."
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Squik2: I get one every year at no cost. Got it my local pharmacy and then the very next day at the hospital (schd std checkup) they said "I see you got your flu shot yesterday, thank you". I'm not even kidding


Communications within the same EMR system and healthcare system is pretty good nowadays.  Communications between health systems and insurance companies is usually one direction (to the insurance company), and communication between different healthcare systems on different EMR systems is handled by fax or a stupid secure email system called Direct that doesn't allow internal routing information in the addressing.  In other words, you can send something from Bob's hospital to Fred's hospital, but it doesn't include "Hey, send this to Dr Edna in PEDS", or even "Hey, send this to PEDS".

And yes, the EMR companies see your data as their data (with value) and don't want to share it with other EMR customers.  After years of banging my head on that wall, I'm doing something productive.
 
holdmybones
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: I love reading all the outrage on here, Keep it up, everyone. Maybe one day your master's will listen to you're crys.


Try harder
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KIA: Hey, people who are freaking the fark out are getting chemically sedated rather than having police kneel on their necks.

Apparently the Fark Left doesn't want either one.  They want people to freak the fark out and flail wildly at everything.  Hell, Virginia just reduced the penalty for assaulting a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.  Anything goes!


You're a regular genius, you are.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KIA: Hey, people who are freaking the fark out are getting chemically sedated rather than having police kneel on their necks.

Apparently the Fark Left doesn't want either one.  They want people to freak the fark out and flail wildly at everything.  Hell, Virginia just reduced the penalty for assaulting a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.  Anything goes!


False dichotomy is false.
 
