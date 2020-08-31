 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Good news: the "antifa plant" survived, wasn't an antifa plant, but we kinda knew that already   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Mao Zedong, Martin Gugino, Constable, Buffalo Police officers, Police officer, New York, President Donald Trump  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They're sort of like the "Black Identity Terrorists" our FBI is protecting America from.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: They're sort of like the "Black Identity Terrorists" our FBI is protecting America from.


President Staybul Geenyus thinks it's a setup, and that's good enough for me.  All hail.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm proFa in that Fa is my favorite mass produced soap after Ivory.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I thought, 'Why are they carrying batons?'"

Because they are gonna protect and serve the living shiat out of you.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice that he still has faith in the US as a country that respects its citizens and can be reformed.

I disagree and think the last few years have proven otherwise.

My faith in the US is completely broken.  My faith in humanity has been on a steady decline
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many Antifa plants!  I don't know which one we're talking about!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the voice of raisin: It's nice that he still has faith in the US as a country that respects its citizens and can be reformed.

I disagree and think the last few years have proven otherwise.

My faith in the US is completely broken.  My faith in humanity has been on a steady decline


He did recently sustain a severe head injury.  Maybe factor that into your judgement.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

foo monkey: So many Antifa plants!  I don't know which one we're talking about!


It's a regular farking forest..It's as if there are more, "plants" than there are opponents....
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What an ANTIFA plant might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, do not over-water that. Just drop an ice cube on the soil once a month
 
