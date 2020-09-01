 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The gap between rich and poor students in the UK increases by 46% a year   (theguardian.com) divider line
4
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They've been warning us about this for years, but nothing happens.
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So a country known for mind blowing wealthy Royals, Lords and other High Class Titles and on the other side their hovel indentured slaves has a huge gap between rich and poor??
Quick Alfred, locate and bringeth the fainting chesterfield.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The gap . . .   ? ? ?    . . . What gap?

Disadvantaged and BAME pupils lost more learning in lockdown and need urgent support, researchers say

 
. . . the authoritative study by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER), based on interviews with more than 3,000 teachers and heads at more than 2,000 schools, revealed that disadvantaged and black and minority ethnic (BAME) children had gone backwards compared with their better-off peers since March.

While the average learning lost was three months for all pupils, according to teachers, more than half of pupils at schools in the most deprived areas lost four months or more, compared with just 15% of those in the least deprived areas.

And while just 1% of pupils in the wealthiest areas were estimated to have lost six months in effective learning to the lockdown, in the poorest areas more than 10 times as many were affected as badly.

The research found that, based on estimates supplied by teachers, the learning gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers in July 2020 was 46% bigger than it was a year earlier.

   
camarugala
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd have been more sympathetic if they were referring to the class divide at large. When they relegate the class struggle to students alone, I simply don't give a shiat anymore.
 
