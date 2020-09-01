 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SeattlePI)   Duke study that said neck gaiters were worse than wearing nothing at all sucks   (seattlepi.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Efficacy, Effectiveness, Duke University, Atlantic Coast Conference, Covering, different types of face masks, tubular cloth design, Duke study  
•       •       •

509 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 5:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about Wally Gaiters?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hangloose
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"worse than wearing nothing at all" nothing at all, nothing at all

stupid sexy Duke
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Neck goiters still OK, though.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
honestly it's better than nothing because at least they are trying to be safer - like they'll likely take other measures seriously too.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
These neck gaitors feel like I'm wearing...  nothing at all!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
delathi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, anyone who clicked the link and actually RTFA instead of repeating the clickbait headline coulda told you that.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: Neck goiters still OK, though.


It's funny because some people have thyroid conditions.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.