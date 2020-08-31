 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   Guy who hid out on Disney World's abandoned Discovery Island recorded YouTube videos of the manhunt surrounding him, how Goofy   (clickorlando.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Walt Disney World Resort, Richard McGuire, dozen Orange County sheriff's deputies, Disney's former Discovery Island, Epcot, Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Walt Disney, Bay Lake, Florida  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just get a job there if you like it that much
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like he was being hunted like Rambo in First Blood.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They caught him when he came back on a boat. The deputies missed the boat.

/sorry
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's with the guns? These yokels pull them out every time now.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They really should open Discovery Island to the public. Who the hell knows what crazy genetic experiments are going on out there right now.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand that a trespass may be a dangerous situation to deal with, but should cops be going in with their guns drawn? Maguire is probably lucky that he turned himself in (more or less) by driving the boat back off the island. If the police officers encountered him on the island, we'd be talking about another dead non-violent criminal.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone is going to break in and camp out on your property, you hope it's someone this respectful and well behaved as this guy.  All too often, squatters trash the places they get into before moving on to the next spot.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a hardcore urban explorer when I was a teenager, and into my 20's. I can't count the number of sewers, abandoned buildings, grain silos and such my friends and I explored. We even had military surplus masks and filters to deal with the mold and such. But we NEVER left anything, including graffiti behind.

Once you get that exploring bug, man, it's like some kind of obsessive/compulsive thing. I must have spent like $2000 on flashlight batteries (pre-LED era).  Even now, just thinking about it.....hmmmmmm....
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should film an episode of "Life After People" (or whatever the latest version is called) there.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, they discovered something!
 
Durboloid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I was a hardcore urban explorer when I was a teenager, and into my 20's. I can't count the number of sewers, abandoned buildings, grain silos and such my friends and I explored. We even had military surplus masks and filters to deal with the mold and such. But we NEVER left anything, including graffiti behind.

Once you get that exploring bug, man, it's like some kind of obsessive/compulsive thing. I must have spent like $2000 on flashlight batteries (pre-LED era).  Even now, just thinking about it.....hmmmmmm....


Up until the 90s there was a Titan 1 ICBM site that was open in the desert near here.   My friends and I spent many happy days exploring the pitch black tunnels.  I'm sure we breathed in tons of toxic crap.   

Someone bought it and fenced it off, put a double wide mobile home on it, along with a windmill.  Naturally the assumption is grow operation or meth lab, even though it's probably just some prepper.
 
crinz83
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i'm just shocked disney let things go to seed so quickly. the dumbo ride is barely even recognizable

flightcentre.com.auView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I understand that a trespass may be a dangerous situation to deal with, but should cops be going in with their guns drawn? Maguire is probably lucky that he turned himself in (more or less) by driving the boat back off the island. If the police officers encountered him on the island, we'd be talking about another dead non-violent criminal.


Nah, he is white. He would be given every benefit possible of any doubt.
 
The Brains
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yer Dad likes to fark
 
The Brains
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

crinz83: i'm just shocked disney let things go to seed so quickly. the dumbo ride is barely even recognizable

[flightcentre.com.au image 590x387]


ANOTHER DIMMYCRAT RUN HELL HOLE
 
