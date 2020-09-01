 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Dating Guy)   In today's "Madlib or Real Headline" : Baby Yoda gets man banned from Tinder for catfishing   (ruinmyweek.com) divider line
5
    More: Strange, Carter Hambley, weirdest person, Twitter of a bizarre encounter, fake profiles, baby Yoda, whole app, picture of his profile, profile images  
•       •       •

305 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Catfishing scams use romance, hard luck stories, or other forms of emotional manipulation to eventually solicit cash.

Women wearing makeup are not catfishing.

A photoshopped baby alien is not catfishing.

That person needs meds or a special school.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Women wearing makeup are not catfishing?

/Maybe and maybe not
//The only time I have ever seen my wife wear makeup was on our wedding day.
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
silky76 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seems legit
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

toejam: [Fark user image image 425x398]


Ahhh yes: she lost IIRC due to a stature of frauds issue. A promise of a reward greater than $500 in value is not enforceable unless the relevant terms are agreed to in writing.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.