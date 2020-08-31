 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9 News)   Woman shoots her neighbor multiple times over argument on her parenting skills proving once and for all who is the best parent   (9news.com) divider line
13
    More: Stupid, Madison, preliminary investigation, E. 6th St., Victim, Madison Square, According to Jim, area of Madison Avenue, 24-year-old female victim  
•       •       •

465 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 11:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is hard to argue with
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now just imagine if you didn't have easy access to guns.

Nobody would ever know who was right and who was wrong
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Her argument is above ground parents = best, six feet under = worst, she did not take into account prison. That could hurt her argument.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If on the other hand, she had expressed support for the Mandarin Mussolini before or during the act (I'm sure her attorney is advising) she may get her lawyer paid for, and have a strong ally in Barr and POTUS.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There can be only one!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Now just imagine if you didn't have easy access to guns.

Nobody would ever know who was right and who was wrong


This is definitely a result of easy gun access.  I'm sure gun toting mom will enjoy no longer caring for her children.  Idiot.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It really is all about being a good role model.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A polite society, right?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jfc.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
you should see the daddy
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Chavs with guns. Nice work, USA.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is why I keep my mouth shut when I see bad parenting. Which is too often.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.