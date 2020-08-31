 Skip to content
ABC News: "Liberty announces investigation into Falwell's tenure" Subby now taking bets on how many of Falwell's antics will be white-washed by the investigators
37
    More: Followup, Jerry Falwell, Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Jr., Jonathan Falwell, Jerry Falwell Jr.'s tenure, Lynchburg, Virginia, Thomas Road Baptist Church, evangelical school's board  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 10:16 PM



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All of them.

Every last one.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We investigated Becki... several times... and we have now cleared ourselves of any wrongdoing"
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yep. Called it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That last paragraph of noted poolboy and Falwell-pleaser Giancarlo Granda's statement being: "The reality is Jerry Falwell is a predator. I know this because he sent me an image of a female Liberty University student exposing herself at their farm,"
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OldRod: "We investigated Becki... several times... and we have now cleared ourselves of any wrongdoing"


They will throw Jerry to the wolves. They have no choice but to do that. They don't know what all he's done, and trying to defend him will only lead to more crazy shiat coming forward and them looking like even bigger jackasses. He's toast. They'll want everything and are at a point now where exposing anything will benefit them more than hurt.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Um, so who's investigating? Jacob Wohl? Ghislaine Maxwell? Jim Bakker?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: OldRod: "We investigated Becki... several times... and we have now cleared ourselves of any wrongdoing"

They will throw Jerry to the wolves. They have no choice but to do that. They don't know what all he's done, and trying to defend him will only lead to more crazy shiat coming forward and them looking like even bigger jackasses. He's toast. They'll want everything and are at a point now where exposing anything will benefit them more than hurt.


They'll also be pointing out every goddamn second of every day that he's not a pastor, not a spiritual leader, he's a business executive.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They might be trying to get out of his golden parachute
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's going to look like someone dumped sugar on an anthill.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr. Falwell declined to take part in the investigation, saying instead he prefers to watch from the outside.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The investigation really could swing either way.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: He's toast. They'll want everything and are at a point now where exposing anything will benefit them more than hurt.


He might as well be named Jerry Fallguy

They'll boot him, blame all their moral corruption on him, and then brush their dust off their hands and move on.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Oh look. A friend request from Jerry Falwell Jr..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thorpe: Um, so who's investigating? Jacob Wohl? Ghislaine Maxwell? Jim Bakker?


I think they have asked Bill Barr to help out.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  Everything will be blamed on someone else.  Lots of someone elses.
 
almejita
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldRod: "We investigated Becki... several times... and we have now cleared ourselves of any wrongdoing"


Pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
 
powhound
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who's gonna keep Becki's pool cleaned though?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
His father must be sitting in a corner in heaven, - watching what is happening to his university, and crying.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chariset: scottydoesntknow: He's toast. They'll want everything and are at a point now where exposing anything will benefit them more than hurt.

He might as well be named Jerry Fallguy

They'll boot him, blame all their moral corruption on him, and then brush their dust off their hands and move on.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: All of them.

Every last one.


They're not whitewashing shiat for Falwell. The board members are removing their names from any shady shiat right before they set Jerry up to take the fall.

Jerry's going down faster than an aquatic recreation and sanitation specialist.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: His father must be sitting in a corner in heaven, - watching what is happening to his university, and crying.


Good.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
OK Subby, what are the odds on All OF Them, and on Throw Him to the Wolves?
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: His father must be sitting in a corner in heaven, outhouse in hell - watching what is happening to his university, and crying.


FTFY.
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I would bet that the 10½ Million severence they paid him has some kind of caveat that any misbehaviour over a certain line voids the payment or in some other way allows them to either sue it out of him or force him to pay back some\all. Or they just want dirt for them to have an excuse to sue for fraud.

Since every other school is now hurting for $$ I will assume that the scam that constitutes 'Liberty U' is also hurting and really, really doesn't want to pay that out - especially since he is dragging down their image
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: His father must be sitting in a corner in heaven, - watching what is happening to his university, and crying.


If you think Falwell Sr. is in Heaven - or that he would have the slightest problem with Jr.'s farkery, you are - to use a technical term - sadly farking mistaken
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sick_of_it: I would bet that the 10½ Million severence they paid him has some kind of caveat that any misbehaviour over a certain line voids the payment or in some other way allows them to either sue it out of him or force him to pay back some\all. Or they just want dirt for them to have an excuse to sue for fraud.

Since every other school is now hurting for $$ I will assume that the scam that constitutes 'Liberty U' is also hurting and really, really doesn't want to pay that out - especially since he is dragging down their image


Hurting? Are you kidding? Their pool maintenance program has a 2-year waiting list now.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh subby, Jerry is a man of God.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Oh subby, Jerry is a man of God fraud

.

There, I corrected it for you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The results of the investigation will be presented verbally to the Liberty University Board of Trustees with recommendations provided during a closed door session where recording and note-taking will be prohibited and the meeting minutes will only reflect that a presentation was given.

Anyone involved in conducting the investigation, being interviewed for the investigation, or even being within shouting distance of the investigation will be required to sign an NDA with a ludicrous liquidated damages clause. All electronix notes, transcripts, and documents gathered during the investigation will be stored on a single thumb drive, with copying of any files prohibited under the same liquidated damages clause, with the thumb drive chucked into the Mariana Trench after the report is given and all originals dipped into a vat of hydrochloric acid.

Just like with Baylor!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: All of them.

Every last one.


OR, this may be the golden opportunity for the Liberty bigshots to scapegoat Falwell for all of their own past sins the university has had hanging over it's collective heads.

They can claim that LU is a better place now and all of that past stuff was from Jerry Jr.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mr Falwell has requested that he be allowed to sit in the corner and watch the.....whitewashing.
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm hoping he gets his golden parachute; the guy has totally ripped off thousands of people who thought they were better than anyone else for bs religious reasons. He's not your foe; the dumbdumbs he fleeced are.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: BizarreMan: All of them.

Every last one.

They're not whitewashing shiat for Falwell. The board members are removing their names from any shady shiat right before they set Jerry up to take the fall.

Jerry's going down faster than an aquatic recreation and sanitation specialist.


Thank you brother. Let us pray.
"Oh Lord, would you please exorcise this motherfarker to Cleveland or something?"
Richard Pryor on the Exorcist
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 Might be time to bring in some more heavyweights from Baylor - they can cover anything up.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How many pool boys can you fit in one closet?
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby lied.  There was nothing about Campari OR outhouses in there
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

