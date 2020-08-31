 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Giant boulder teetering near roadway. Wile E. Coyote sought for questioning   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're waiting to figure out how to get a f*cking rock off a hillside on a road that's been closed for a while?  Seriously, how long does it take to figure out how to get a rock to fall downward?
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: They're waiting to figure out how to get a f*cking rock off a hillside on a road that's been closed for a while?  Seriously, how long does it take to figure out how to get a rock to fall downward?


perhaps they'd prefer to remove it without destroying the road.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ansius: Benevolent Misanthrope: They're waiting to figure out how to get a f*cking rock off a hillside on a road that's been closed for a while?  Seriously, how long does it take to figure out how to get a rock to fall downward?

perhaps they'd prefer to remove it without destroying the road.


They have to source a mess of Nokia 3310s.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just put a huge spring directly underneath it, that always works.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is it a large boulder the size of a small boulder?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Get up there and jump on it. See if it comes loose.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Just put a huge spring directly underneath it, that always works.


For everyone but the coyote.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Giant boulder teetering near roadway. Wile E. Coyote sought for questioning

Has anybody checked underneath it?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Is it a large boulder the size of a small boulder?


It's a very large rock the size of a very small large boulder.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stand under it and poke it with a stick.

Wile E rocks falling
Youtube ldVEoF0EH7o
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I don't see anybody over there assessing the situation. It would be nice if someone would get over there and get a crew mobilized or something," said Derek Mace.

Who TF is this rando, and why does he think PennDOT should be manning an unsafe hillside 24/7? They'll assess it within a day or two and remove boulder when they can.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In a grave situation such as this,gravity always wins eventually.
 
