(TuneIn)   Will Connie be able to balance the Students' Savings Fund? Who will lose the most weight, Liz or Iris? How will Tumbleweed Jones & Jimmy Olsen find their way thru a driving snowstorm. The answers on tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT)   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - #26 - Custodian of Student Funds - 1/30/49 - Connie is responsible for keeping track of the money the students are saving.  But Connie's landlady sees the money and buys a dress.  Connie tries to return the dress, but....

My Favorite Husband - #43 - Overweight - 5/6/49 - After viewing some old home movies, Liz and Iris decide to go on a diet.  George and Rudolph decide to make a contest out if it.  Hans Conried and Peter Leeds guest star.

Superman - #137 to #141 - The Howling Coyote Parts 6 to 10 - 12/25/40 to 1/3/41 - We left Tumbleweed Jones and Jimmy Olsen lost in a driving snowstorm with Jimmy fading fast due to a concussion caused by a horse's kick. How will Superman save them?
 
wooden_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made sure everything was loaded to the server, including my announcements last night.  Unlike the previous job, working past the end of the shift will be the norm, lots of times it will be to pass test information to people on the 2nd shift.

Just as well, I'm going to listen to the show on the Telefunken instead of running multiple PCs and Sophie is already sleeping beside me.
 
EggFool
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Huh?
 
jasonvatch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EggFool: Huh?


If you're new here, this is Old Time Radio - used to be oldies music, but the license was allowed to lapse.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Will Becky get back her FASFA on time? Liz or Iris... who is fatter? Some snowflake tumbleweeds encounter snow. A couple drunks with a podcast have the "answer."
 
feckingmorons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: I made sure everything was loaded to the server, including my announcements last night.  Unlike the previous job, working past the end of the shift will be the norm, lots of times it will be to pass test information to people on the 2nd shift.

Just as well, I'm going to listen to the show on the Telefunken instead of running multiple PCs and Sophie is already sleeping beside me.


Kitty \o/
 
