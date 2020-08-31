 Skip to content
(West Side Rag)   Stupid New Yorker doesn't think out her cunning plan carefully before giving up her rent-stabilized UWS apartment in order to move to Vermont   (westsiderag.com) divider line
25
    More: Facepalm, New York City, Upper West Side, Riverside Park, lots of counter space, Upper West Sider Maureen Cross, big leap, Hudson River, Central Park  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At first, everything was wonderful. "For the exact same price as I paid for my studio apartment, I got a three-bedroom apartment with a dishwasher and a backyard and lots of counter space and a driveway to park my car: all the things I thought I had to have," she said. "But after about a month, I'm like, 'There's no people here. There's nothing going on.'

Sign me up!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: At first, everything was wonderful. "For the exact same price as I paid for my studio apartment, I got a three-bedroom apartment with a dishwasher and a backyard and lots of counter space and a driveway to park my car: all the things I thought I had to have," she said. "But after about a month, I'm like, 'There's no people here. There's nothing going on.'

Sign me up!


She's clearly not Gen-X
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've seen this movie...
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Having been raised in a rural environment you couldn't pay me to go back. Cities are far from perfect but I'd rather live modestly in a city then wealthy in the country. In a city there are things to do, sites to see, interesting people to meet. If you live out in the farmlands however I hope you enjoy shooting guns, and driving fourwheelers because that is all there is to do that can't be done better in a city. The country can be nice to visit for a weekend but I wouldn't want to live there.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The thing I love about the city is being so surrounded by people that it actually makes it easier to have time to yourself.  The people around you stop registering as people - they're just sort of a static feature that adds white noise, like the fountain at a shopping mall.  But that means that you and a buddy can go to a bar and play on your Nintendo Switches for 3 hours and nobody gives a shiat as long as you're still ordering drinks.  You're just static features in their lives too.

And that matters because the only way to live in the city happily is to treat the city as an extension of your apartment.  Restaurants and bodegas are part of your kitchen.  Bars and concert venues are part of your living room.  Local parks are your back yard. You've just got a few million messy roommates, that's all.  But they're still cleaner than you'd expect 7,000,000 people in your house to be.

All of that went away with COVID, of course.  So I'm not surprised about some people freaking out.  Imagine having a 5,000 sq/ft home until one day the government says, "oops, until further notice you're restricted to a tiny corner of your house," and every other part of your house is boarded up or covered in plastic, and it stayed that way for 7 months.  They turned off the fountain in the mall and closed all the stores, but you still gotta farking be there for some goddamn reason.  Right now, New York is the prison that suburbanites fear it is. But for the people that live there it wasn't that way until COVID.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"To see the Green Mountains and Lake Champlain feels a little sterile, like a postcard."

I know, right?  Because it's just not a real place if there's not a permanent layer of grime, 8 families arguing within earshot and a drunk pissing on your stoop every night.

smh
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: and a drunk pissing on your stoop every night.


You have to move to New Hampshire for that
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Been there did that. I've done all three environments--rural, suburban, and city--and I can tell you that if you've never done country then don't consider it a long-term option until you've already experienced it for an extended period of time.

If I had only one choice for where to live--given what I know now--I will always choose city or suburbia. But I am also an IT drone so if I don't have a fat pipe at least 99% of the time that I am on a computer, then I am not available for my job. I love my job. Wouldn't consider switching careers for anything less than a million dollars upfront, and I only need about another hundred grand to retire early. But no matter what, when I retire I plan on being a bus ride away from the center of whatever city I happen to reside in.

Why?

Because there ain't shiat to do anywhere else.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: Been there did that. I've done all three environments--rural, suburban, and city--and I can tell you that if you've never done country then don't consider it a long-term option until you've already experienced it for an extended period of time.

If I had only one choice for where to live--given what I know now--I will always choose city or suburbia. But I am also an IT drone so if I don't have a fat pipe at least 99% of the time that I am on a computer, then I am not available for my job. I love my job. Wouldn't consider switching careers for anything less than a million dollars upfront, and I only need about another hundred grand to retire early. But no matter what, when I retire I plan on being a bus ride away from the center of whatever city I happen to reside in.

Why?

Because there ain't shiat to do anywhere else.


We here in my rural Alaskan town would beg to differ.  We have theater groups, book clubs, choirs, concerts, hobby co-op clubs (sewing, carpentry, cooking, etc.) high school sports, kayaking, hiking, skiing (cross-country, Alpine and heli-), swimming, lumber sports, the state fair, and some of the most amazingly beautiful scenery you have ever seen - with no need to leave town to see it.

But you do have to be OK with all those things being amateur/participative and not sitting and spectating professionals.  We don't have billion-dollar-endowed museums with the wonders of the world inside.  We don't have world-famous chefs making food designed to be either insanely complicated or insanely well-executed beyond the abilities of mere mortals.  (We do, however, have the best damn salmon on earth and that's no lie - especially when Larry's managing the grillers at the town salmon dinner.)  We don't have world-class shopping, whatever that is, and you may not be able to get exactly what you want at any given time, even ordering it.  You have to be somewhat self-reliant here.  Certainly adaptable and resilient.

You also have to enjoy seeing the sky and the most beautiful mountains on earth, hearing the water lapping at the shore and the wind in the trees and breathing air that smells like trees - and apples during Autumn and snow in winter.  I know it's not for everyone.  But as a person who thought big cities were better, I've learned rural life - at least in this rural place - is really, really good.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: PainInTheASP: Been there did that. I've done all three environments--rural, suburban, and city--and I can tell you that if you've never done country then don't consider it a long-term option until you've already experienced it for an extended period of time.

If I had only one choice for where to live--given what I know now--I will always choose city or suburbia. But I am also an IT drone so if I don't have a fat pipe at least 99% of the time that I am on a computer, then I am not available for my job. I love my job. Wouldn't consider switching careers for anything less than a million dollars upfront, and I only need about another hundred grand to retire early. But no matter what, when I retire I plan on being a bus ride away from the center of whatever city I happen to reside in.

Why?

Because there ain't shiat to do anywhere else.

We here in my rural Alaskan town would beg to differ.  We have theater groups, book clubs, choirs, concerts, hobby co-op clubs (sewing, carpentry, cooking, etc.) high school sports, kayaking, hiking, skiing (cross-country, Alpine and heli-), swimming, lumber sports, the state fair, and some of the most amazingly beautiful scenery you have ever seen - with no need to leave town to see it.

But you do have to be OK with all those things being amateur/participative and not sitting and spectating professionals.  We don't have billion-dollar-endowed museums with the wonders of the world inside.  We don't have world-famous chefs making food designed to be either insanely complicated or insanely well-executed beyond the abilities of mere mortals.  (We do, however, have the best damn salmon on earth and that's no lie - especially when Larry's managing the grillers at the town salmon dinner.)  We don't have world-class shopping, whatever that is, and you may not be able to get exactly what you want at any given time, even ordering it.  You have to be somewhat self-reliant here.  Certainly adaptable and resilient.

You also have to enjoy seeing ...


I cannot argue with any specific point of your post, and part of me is REALLY envious.

That is all.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So it really didn't have anything to do with money, she just likes living in the city better than out in the country?
Got it.

/what a stupid farking article.
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've lived in both (like, actually lived and worked, not just weirdly over-committed on a vacation, and in actual rural areas, not a slightly displaced suburb) and agree that the city's better even if you prefer to be alone.

That said... Jesus Christ, lady.  You don't need to move back to the city, you need to take all the money you're saving in rent and invest in a farking therapist.

Good on her for never having had an actual problem in her life to the point that her main issue in life is deciding between the city manor and retiring to the country estate to avoid the troubles.  That sounds great, I wish the worst thing that could possibly happen to me is the servants needing to catch me when I overwork myself by lifting my own teacup instead of using the butler and get the vapors as a result.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've always lived in the low 80s

I'm going to assume this means street number, but let's go with it:

Low 80's? Shiat, I start sweating when it gets over 76

I'll try again;

Early 80's were crap. Late 80's were better. If you weren't high in the 80's, I do not know what you were doing with your life
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: If you weren't high in the 80's, I do not know what you were doing with your life


I'm pretty sure that I was
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For me, well, I'm glad I can walk out my door and go to my pasture, my garden, or the forest. I'm glad it's possible to live a pretty good life without ever coming within six feet of others unless you choose to.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Anenu: Having been raised in a rural environment you couldn't pay me to go back. Cities are far from perfect but I'd rather live modestly in a city then wealthy in the country. In a city there are things to do, sites to see, interesting people to meet. If you live out in the farmlands however I hope you enjoy shooting guns, and driving fourwheelers because that is all there is to do that can't be done better in a city. The country can be nice to visit for a weekend but I wouldn't want to live there.


Having been raised in a rural environment I agree.

But you also couldn't pay me to move to a large city. College town with <250,000 people with a major city a few hours away is ideal.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Been there did that. I've done all three environments--rural, suburban, and city--and I can tell you that if you've never done country then don't consider it a long-term option until you've already experienced it for an extended period of time.

If I had only one choice for where to live--given what I know now--I will always choose city or suburbia. But I am also an IT drone so if I don't have a fat pipe at least 99% of the time that I am on a computer, then I am not available for my job. I love my job. Wouldn't consider switching careers for anything less than a million dollars upfront, and I only need about another hundred grand to retire early. But no matter what, when I retire I plan on being a bus ride away from the center of whatever city I happen to reside in.

Why?

Because there ain't shiat to do anywhere else.


That's where you and others who like cities are so mistaken, I've been to 43 states and 13 countries and very few of my best memories are from a city. There's tons to do in the outdoors, the trick is to mix it up so it doesn't become stale. That's why despite the fact that I love the white mountains I'm not going back every summer, I visit every 4-5 years so my experience is new every time. I will gleefully spend the rest of my time exploring the hundreds of natural parks, forests, and monuments and all the interesting places in between.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
and the last sound you hear at night is the sound the sidewalks make as they get rolled up.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
luv the sound of crickets at night.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So she found out she has a toxic personality and no one likes to be around her. Statues at the Met are the only friends she has. In the city she has the pretense of having friends by having all the crowds around.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess New York is where she'd rather stay, and she might get allergic smelling hay.
She just adores a penthouse view; Vermont, she loves you but give her Park Avenue.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

robodog: PainInTheASP: Been there did that. I've done all three environments--rural, suburban, and city--and I can tell you that if you've never done country then don't consider it a long-term option until you've already experienced it for an extended period of time.

If I had only one choice for where to live--given what I know now--I will always choose city or suburbia. But I am also an IT drone so if I don't have a fat pipe at least 99% of the time that I am on a computer, then I am not available for my job. I love my job. Wouldn't consider switching careers for anything less than a million dollars upfront, and I only need about another hundred grand to retire early. But no matter what, when I retire I plan on being a bus ride away from the center of whatever city I happen to reside in.

Why?

Because there ain't shiat to do anywhere else.

That's where you and others who like cities are so mistaken, I've been to 43 states and 13 countries and very few of my best memories are from a city. There's tons to do in the outdoors, the trick is to mix it up so it doesn't become stale. That's why despite the fact that I love the white mountains I'm not going back every summer, I visit every 4-5 years so my experience is new every time. I will gleefully spend the rest of my time exploring the hundreds of natural parks, forests, and monuments and all the interesting places in between.


Ok, so there is ONE thing to do in rural areas.  That's fair enough.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But what about the beauty of Vermont? "I love the Hudson River and Riverside Park and Central Park and the park beside the Museum of Natural History," this diehard New Yorker replied. "Those are stunning to me, absolutely stunning. To see the Green Mountains and Lake Champlain feels a little sterile, like a postcard."

Words fail me. As much as I don't like visiting my wife's parents in their little hick-ass town with absolutely nothing to do, the vistas never fail to awe me and that's just rural Wisconsin. Can't imagine some place as beautiful as that.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lived in the city, the country, small town, college town, and suburbia.

They all have their charms, but the higher population densities are better in my opinion. More things to do and more people to spend time with. I had a lot more sex living out in the middle of nowhere and in a small town, but that is because there was nothing else to do. It is not a bad idea to try out the different environments. It certainly adds a lot of spice to your life. I'm a bit jealous of Benevolent Misanthropeliving in Alaska. I've lived all over the midwest. Being outside of the city meant access to fields (for drinking beer and having bonfires), lakes (for drinking beer and swimming), and rivers (for drinking beer and rafting/canoeing). It didn't take long for that to become repetitive. Living up north would really pump-up the variety for outdoor activities.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

