(Some Guy)   The Top 50 Sexiest Accents in the USA: 2020. Start with New Jersey in last place and end with Texas at number one   (bigseventravel.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boston and New York are #3 and #2? Are you drunk?
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Boston and New York are #3 and #2? Are you drunk?


And how can New York be 2nd and New Jersey come in dead last? They're not THAT different.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I grew up in FL and don't recognize any of those slang terms. But then from Miami to Tampa to the north FL sticks, FL is pretty diverse.

/heard of "jit" but only from British people
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The sexiest accent  is what the person who first kissed you when you were kids whispered to you. If you're lucky that will be the memory you take with you to your end.

To paraphrase Hearts in Atlantis:

It will be your first kiss, the one you will compare against all others, and they will be found wanting.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some from the old 504 area code (Baton Rouge, New Orleans) can sometimes sound like they're from the Northeast.  I went to college in Louisiana by way of Texas and never could figure that one out.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long Island accents are farking sexy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First off it's a North Jersey accent that is so abominable and secondly it's the farking same as NYC!
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rikdanger: Mugato: Boston and New York are #3 and #2? Are you drunk?

And how can New York be 2nd and New Jersey come in dead last? They're not THAT different.


Also, there's at least two Jersey accents: North and South.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: First off it's a North Jersey accent that is so abominable and secondly it's the farking same as NYC!


The entire article was an absolute stretch to distinguish that many different accents.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: The sexiest accent  is what the person who first kissed you when you were kids whispered to you. If you're lucky that will be the memory you take with you to your end.

To paraphrase Hearts in Atlantis:

It will be your first kiss, the one you will compare against all others, and they will be found wanting.


Really? My first kiss was a sloppy disaster. No way do I compare other kisses to that.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sirrerun: rikdanger: Mugato: Boston and New York are #3 and #2? Are you drunk?

And how can New York be 2nd and New Jersey come in dead last? They're not THAT different.

Also, there's at least two Jersey accents: North and South.


Central Jersey frowns upon your shenanigans.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have to say that the simple é is my favorite diacritic. So elegant, so versatile.

An accent above the rest, quite literally.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

433: Some from the old 504 area code (Baton Rouge, New Orleans) can sometimes sound like they're from the Northeast.  I went to college in Louisiana by way of Texas and never could figure that one out.


Absolutely. I knew it was going to be bullshiat when it said New Orleans is a Cajun accent. Those Yats ain't Cajun, cher.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, dat's alright. Just take yer crack pipe and go home!


/Denise thinks this accent just oozes sexy.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Author of TFA has never been to East Texas

east texas accent YouTube
Youtube j55OHNinXH0
 
Benalto [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've always been fond of the Okie accent
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

433: Some from the old 504 area code (Baton Rouge, New Orleans) can sometimes sound like they're from the Northeast.  I went to college in Louisiana by way of Texas and never could figure that one out.


There are like 8 distinctly different New Orleans accents.  It's kind of fascinating how diverse the city is.

Dat Talk: New Orleans Accents
Youtube 5Da2iw59ErU
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's been my experience that if I can tell where you're from in America by your accent, then you're an uneducated moron that doesn't deserve to be thought about when masturbating.  Which is the extent of my love life.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh. If the person is sexy, the accent is sexy. Oh, a Texan accent is sexy? What if instead of a sweet southern Belle, it's coming from an ex-marine at the top of a tower with a bunch of rifles?

/yes, I know that guy was from Florida
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm a big fan of the slow clarity of the PNW accent.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Denver represent!
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wonder if the results would be different if the accents were divided based on the sex of the speaker. For example, in Japan, the Kyoto dialect and Hakata dialect are deemed cute for women, but I've not heard the same said for men who speak with either one.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stupid list.

Whatever Savannah, GA's accent is should be #1, followed by Dallas, Wherever the hell Ole Miss is, Miami and Australia.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

433: Some from the old 504 area code (Baton Rouge, New Orleans) can sometimes sound like they're from the Northeast.  I went to college in Louisiana by way of Texas and never could figure that one out.


It may come from the same influx of Jewish, Irish and Italian immigrants that came to both New York and New Orleans around the same time.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Boomhauer calls 911 (King Of The Hill)
Youtube bIaUfBjHjpI
 
