 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   Confederate flag on firetruck sparks investigation. Fark: In Long Island   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
56
    More: Murica, Suffolk County, New York, Brookhaven Fire Department Chief, Confederate States of America, Firefighting, Hate, Long Island, Nassau County, New York, New York  
•       •       •

869 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 9:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putting a confederate flag on a fire truck is weapons-grade stupidity.
Why am I not surprised that racist idiot thought it was a good idea.
It lights a fire where a fire doesn't need to be lit.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby is apparently unfamiliar with Long Island.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sirrerun: Subby is apparently unfamiliar with Long Island.


Isn't that where iced tea comes from?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sirrerun: Subby is apparently unfamiliar with Long Island.


Redneck mobsters?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As we all know. I'm not American. And can sometimes have a sketchy understanding of the proud cultural heritage of the South for those 4 all important years of the Confederacy.

I will say that I had no idea that the South extended so far north
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha. Only place you can find a confederate flag on Long Island is on the black market.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Subby is apparently unfamiliar with Long Island.


Yeah, New York city is lousy with copperheads.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The South Shore will rise again!
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: As we all know. I'm not American. And can sometimes have a sketchy understanding of the proud cultural heritage of the South for those 4 all important years of the Confederacy.

I will say that I had no idea that the South extended so far north


It is because what is euphemistically called the "Confederate flag" was only adopted in 1949 as the segregationist flag.
-
The actual flags the Confederacy used looked much different and are almost never seen nowadays, only the segregationist flag.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heritage, not hate.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not American but I didn't see any confederate flags on any fire trucks in the article.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, did they not show a picture of the firetruck because they are a crappy news site? Or was it because they think everyone is a sensitive snowflake who could not handle seeing the picture?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard they were responding to the Atlanta fire.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but you should see it when them Duke boys are driving.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: As we all know. I'm not American. And can sometimes have a sketchy understanding of the proud cultural heritage of the South for those 4 all important years of the Confederacy.

I will say that I had no idea that the South extended so far north


I'm from upstate NY and the south goes up all the way to the Canadian border.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: As we all know. I'm not American. And can sometimes have a sketchy understanding of the proud cultural heritage of the South for those 4 all important years of the Confederacy.

I will say that I had no idea that the South extended so far north


"The South" really extended all the way up to the northern border of Maryland, about 40° latitude. Long Island, the southern edge of the Great Lakes, and the southernmost point in Canada are all around 41-42°. (Latitude numbers not precise, but close enough.)

Maryland itself did not secede, but the southeastern part of the state was full of slaveholders. There was a lot of support for secession, but state government and federal troops prevented it. It was definitely in Lincoln's interest to keep Maryland in the Union, because without that DC would have been surrounded by Confederate states.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article with helpful picture of what fire truck lights look like
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: As we all know. I'm not American. And can sometimes have a sketchy understanding of the proud cultural heritage of the South for those 4 all important years of the Confederacy.

I will say that I had no idea that the South extended so far north


All the way to the Canadian border. And west. WAY out west.
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I'm not American but I didn't see any confederate flags on any fire trucks in the article.


https://nypost.com/2020/08/31/long-is​l​and-fire-truck-displaying-confederate-​flag-sparks-outrage/
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprising no one familiar with Long Island.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New YorK state is deeeeep within Yankee territory.

There's no "southern heritage" BS excuse that can be used here. These firemen are just racist a**holes.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a fire truck operated by mole people for mole people?
In Long Island means it's underground, buried in the sand and possibly in salt water.
It's a geographical location, not a political entity
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jgok: Maryland itself did not secede, but the southeastern part of the state was full of slaveholders. There was a lot of support for secession, but state government and federal troops prevented it. It was definitely in Lincoln's interest to keep Maryland in the Union, because without that DC would have been surrounded by Confederate states.


You also had a Confederacy that was convinced it was the true successor to the American founding.

Who had most of the founding fathers been?  Slave holders.

What practice did the Constitution enshrine?  Holding slaves as 3/5ths of a person.

Who had been the only people able to vote at the start?  Land owning [white] men.

You even had Common Law of 1772 seeming to not support slavery, effectively just before American independence from Britain.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Somerse​t​_v_Stewart

For as thoroughly atrocious as we view them in hindsight, the Confederates had a point of view (I'm not claiming it was good or right), but Southerners thought they were doing the right thing by the founding of the United States.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Jgok: Maryland itself did not secede, but the southeastern part of the state was full of slaveholders. There was a lot of support for secession, but state government and federal troops prevented it. It was definitely in Lincoln's interest to keep Maryland in the Union, because without that DC would have been surrounded by Confederate states.

You also had a Confederacy that was convinced it was the true successor to the American founding.

Who had most of the founding fathers been?  Slave holders.

What practice did the Constitution enshrine?  Holding slaves as 3/5ths of a person.

Who had been the only people able to vote at the start?  Land owning [white] men.

You even had Common Law of 1772 seeming to not support slavery, effectively just before American independence from Britain.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Somerset​_v_Stewart

For as thoroughly atrocious as we view them in hindsight, the Confederates had a point of view (I'm not claiming it was good or right), but Southerners thought they were doing the right thing by the founding of the United States.


You think the Founding Fathers from the North were slave-owners?

Not everyone was cool with slavery back then. A lot of people knew it was wrong.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things that lasts longer than the Confederacy did, in order of longevity:

Trump's bad combover
My entire life
Fark
Your car loan
The Qanon conspiracy
Zootopia on DVD
High school for anyone in high school during the pandemic
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Hey, surprise!  The firefolks are every bit as much entitled scumbags as cops can be.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hopefully a wahbulance was nearby.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I once drove out to Melville on a business trip.   It's the sticks. Not surprised.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You might want to read "Race" by Studs Terkel sometime.  One of the things he documents is that the North is often FAR more racist than the South.  They just aren't as vocal about it, using code words whereas someone from the South would just blurt out their thoughts.

This is a repeat but one time was in Pennsylvania at a party with local academia.  One of the professor's wife was Hispanic and originally from San Antonio.  But she was light skinned and easily passed as an Anglo.  I had read the above mentioned book and asked her about her observations on the issue.  She enthusiastically agreed, especially about the code phrases.   The locals had all taken her in, assuming she was one of them and so she was able to observe first hand how bad people up North were.
 
12349876
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gubbo: As we all know. I'm not American. And can sometimes have a sketchy understanding of the proud cultural heritage of the South for those 4 all important years of the Confederacy.

I will say that I had no idea that the South extended so far north


There were plenty of pro-Union racists before, during and after the war.  There were major "send them back to Africa" movements before the Civil War including the creation of the current African state of Liberia, places like Oregon were created as no black people territory, the North put up a pathetic fight against Jim Crow laws during Reconstruction and allowed them to stand for decades.
 
brilett
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Must have been on the South Shore.
 
finnished
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And here I've been waiting to see if my local "upstate" NY firetrucks would be draped in Confederate flags.

(Quotes because it's only upstate to people who consider anything North of GWB upstate.)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jso2897: Heritage, not hate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dryad: Gubbo: As we all know. I'm not American. And can sometimes have a sketchy understanding of the proud cultural heritage of the South for those 4 all important years of the Confederacy.

I will say that I had no idea that the South extended so far north

It is because what is euphemistically called the "Confederate flag" was only adopted in 1949 as the segregationist flag.
-
The actual flags the Confederacy used looked much different and are almost never seen nowadays, only the segregationist flag.


It was actually adopted by the UDC as a marketing tool in the 1880s, as the first era of Confederate symbology as a means of preserving white supremacy began.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not a shocker for Brookhaven. Maybe a little shocking that it's on an actual fire truck, but I wouldn't be surprised if it was on a personal vehicle.

You see a lot of bumper stickers that say dumb shiat like "L.I. Redneck". A few years ago, they had a problem with hunters dumping deer carcasses on the sides of roads after taking the heads for trophies.

Even though it's not terribly far from the city, it's far from the city
 
Dripdry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Elsewhere in NYS we call it "Lawn Guy Land" 
The accents are horrific.
The people are mostly insufferable, entitled, ignorant dipwads. 
I deal with them on a daily basis and even the people I'm friends who grew up on Long Island all say the place is a festering human disaster-piece.

Bright side? It's pretty much set to sink into the ocean over the next 100 years and the water supply and other services are in jeopardy long term. The rest of NYS will spend the entire year crossing its fingers that maybe, just maaaaaybe this will be the year it finally gets wiped off the map. Like a splotch of rotted, crusty semen on a favorite pair of pants, maybe the taint will one day be expunged. But probably not... they'll just move inland.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTFA: While one incident or individual is not reflective of an entire Fire Department.."

Yes, yes it is. That's part of the problem.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I once drove out to Melville on a business trip.   It's the sticks. Not surprised.


I'm looking at a map of Long Island.  Melville is in no way shape or form, "the sticks".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Rapmaster2000: I once drove out to Melville on a business trip.   It's the sticks. Not surprised.

I'm looking at a map of Long Island.  Melville is in no way shape or form, "the sticks".


Felt like it after driving an hour from LaGuardia.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i am OK with the confederate flag ...as long as it is under the white flag, the last flag of the south.

same with confederate statues, just put a white flag at or on it.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

g.fro: kyleaugustus: Jgok: Maryland itself did not secede, but the southeastern part of the state was full of slaveholders. There was a lot of support for secession, but state government and federal troops prevented it. It was definitely in Lincoln's interest to keep Maryland in the Union, because without that DC would have been surrounded by Confederate states.

You also had a Confederacy that was convinced it was the true successor to the American founding.

Who had most of the founding fathers been?  Slave holders.

What practice did the Constitution enshrine?  Holding slaves as 3/5ths of a person.

Who had been the only people able to vote at the start?  Land owning [white] men.

You even had Common Law of 1772 seeming to not support slavery, effectively just before American independence from Britain.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Somerset​_v_Stewart

For as thoroughly atrocious as we view them in hindsight, the Confederates had a point of view (I'm not claiming it was good or right), but Southerners thought they were doing the right thing by the founding of the United States.

You think the Founding Fathers from the North were slave-owners?

Not everyone was cool with slavery back then. A lot of people knew it was wrong.


What's our modern expression?  "Silence is consent"?  Whatever their protests, the US was founded as a slave-holding nation.  So-called anti-slavery Northern states also willingly affirmed the US Constitution, granting enslaved people the status of 3/5ths of a person.  Northern states entered the new Constitution as slave states.  Certainly they abolished slavery faster than the South, but they were the forebears for the Missouri model, having liberation typically be for slaves born after whatever their abolition legislation was.

The North's gradual granting of stupidly fundamental rights to Blacks was still seen as absurd by the South.  That progression was seen as a threat to the Southern system of labor and racial subjugation in 1860, regardless of how pragmatic Lincoln was in the election.  The South commonly enough saw him being elected as an abolitionist.  That was their key for seeing him as being fundamentally opposed to what the South saw as what were fundamental American principals: that whites would always be dominant to Blacks.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image image 425x236]


Okay, what is this from.
 
ENS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've lived in Long Island for the last few years. The people are dumb as blocks and largely worship Trump. A collection of Potbellies and low IQs that will undoubtably blame AOC when the Jets are terrible this season
 
zeaper12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: So, did they not show a picture of the firetruck because they are a crappy news site? Or was it because they think everyone is a sensitive snowflake who could not handle seeing the picture?


My guess the flag is only 3 inches high and a photo would look silly.  But without a photo people can be offended, and click for the story.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: The South Shore will rise again!


It's about heritage!  Remembering those lazy days on the veranda sipping mint juleps, and honoring Long Island's long tradition of being part of the deep south!
 
arcgear
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
without clicking link would bet some dumpster people couldn't tell the difference between that and the Norwegian flag again

nothing surprising anymore
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

arcgear: without clicking link would bet some dumpster people couldn't tell the difference between that and the Norwegian flag again

nothing surprising anymore


There was a stock picture of what a fire trucks lights look like. Maybe they confused that for the stars and bars
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.