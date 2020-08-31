 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Get Surrey)   Body of British diplomat missing since May 6 discovered in middle of forest. Death not treated as suspicious because in 2020 nothing is suspicious   (getsurrey.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Weird, Academy Award for Best Actor, Police, English-language films, Hampshire, Search and rescue, Alice Holt Forest, Hampshire Search, United Kingdom  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 8:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be hard to tell for sure with that level of decomp, but 52 and a diplomat to a place that gets threatened by most of its neighbors and no signs of interference with the body's probably just exploding white guy heart syndrome.
(When a man under 60 dies from his first sign of heart disease.)
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Danzig - Bringer of Death (Lyrics)
Youtube ethWJBHmR7Q
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nothing good ever happens in the woods."

The News
Youtube MXI2Ng-vllk
 
litespeed74
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I guess he didn't have
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"We'll attribute his death to 'Natural Causes' on the official report. The world isn't ready for the truth."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

litespeed74: I guess he didn't have
[Fark user image image 345x146]


It's just been revoked!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Covid shot him duh
 
jsmilky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
if looks could kill
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Found in a gingerbread house?
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Or did a Rusalka or Baba Yaga get him?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.