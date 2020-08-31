 Skip to content
 
(NBC Montana) Video "Other than that it was a beautiful day for a hike down to Hidden Lake," says man after yelling at hikers below to look out for grizzly they can't see barreling toward them, watching them scatter like rats despite his feeble advice of "Don't run"   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just know the bear as like. "Farking a**hols shut up".
 
flemardo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's always okay to run as long as you aren't the slowest one in your group.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

flemardo: It's always okay to run as long as you aren't the slowest one in your group.


The way they split up, that was the first thing I thought.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flemardo: It's always okay to run as long as you aren't the slowest one in your group.


No, it really isn't.

You're teaching the bears that we are prey.

Fark that noise.

You back away slowly, without turning your back on the bear, and you get your bear spray handy.

Didn't bring any bear spray and you are in grizzly county? Then you are going to win a Darwin Award.
 
