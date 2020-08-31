 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   If your soccer ball lands in the Hudson River just forget about, it's gone already   (nj.com) divider line
    Hoboken, New Jersey, Hudson River, Jersey City man, New Jersey, Jersey City, New Jersey, Hudson County, New Jersey, water bag, William Collins  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory Hoboken
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They don't even say if he got the ball back.

/should have gone with the volley ball
//WILSON!
 
red5ish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If NJ.com wants you to turn off your ad blocker, forget it.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do people not know that the human body will just float if you let it?

How do you drown in a slow moving river?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
BUGS HOBOKEN
Youtube cZ2m-ccCfJo
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: Do people not know that the human body will just float if you let it?

How do you drown in a slow moving river?


The Hudson is not slow moving in that area.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So Cast Away was a prequel to Sully?
 
