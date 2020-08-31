 Skip to content
(Fox 25 Oklahoma City)   No quiero hombre desnudo a Taco Bell   (okcfox.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like the problem wasn't simply because he was naked, but because he was also continuing to make a nuisance of himself by not leaving.  They might well have ignored his antics (I have to assume that drive-through staff end up being the target of antics on a regular basis) but that he decided to persist with the apparent intent of pressing their discomfort with his state resulted in the police getting involved.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also stated to the police that he "didn't know it was against the law to drive naked. "
Look asshole stop with this type of boomer I'm just asking questions shiat. You know damn well what you were doing. One you were on private property not a road so there probably isn't a law about driving naked but exposing yourself to unwilling participants makes it illegal.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh ew, gross!

Eating at Taco Bell!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He's just asking questions, naked.  In other words just what you'd expect.  A talking dick with entitlement issues
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naked-ass tacos?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Taco Bell is named Taco Bell because the person who founded it was named Mr. Bell.

See, Mr. Bell owned a hot dog stand and was pissed off that the authentic Mexican restaurant down the street was stealing all his lunch business.  So, he decided to be fast friends with the owner and hung out there constantly...then stole all the recipes and started his own taco joint, which he combined with a $495 tour of the original McDonald's Speedee System, and viola, Taco Bell.

But I believe Mr. Bell did encourage his customers to wear clothing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and "un hombre desnudo."  Or maybe "hombres desnudos" if you're speaking talking naked dudes in general.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to police reports, Christopher Sale, 61, was in his vehicle in the drive-thru completely naked. Sale paid for his order at the restaurant and then reportedly asked the employees for an additional taco.

El mucho arrugado vejete! No me gusta!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Aye
//Aye
///Aye!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or maybe I need to STFU and retake English - either way
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm a Dick!

I'm a diiiiick!

Suck my... um, shark?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I take it that he threw every article of clothing  including what he had on into the washing machine and then went to Taco Bell while it was washing.  I do this all the time but just put on a Borat mankini to escape the law
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think outside my buns, baby
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week Mr. Sale would not stop calling the Golden Ming Dynasty restaurant and ordering the fictitious Cum Sum Yung Gai

Mr. Sale spends a lot of time on Facebook and imagines himself to be amusing
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm guessing this is about right. I don't understand anti nudity laws if you are not doing anything wrong. Several states have nude bike ride day. Women have fought for the right to be topless in many states.

If you are being a jerk or threatening (which this guy apparently was) get your ass to jail and therapy.  If the only complaint is OMG a naked person whatever. If you have a kid you have been a naked person and shaming yourself is silly
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also would have gone with "Sale or No Sale?"
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever has not been drunk and naked in a taco bell drive thru cast the first stone.

Sex offender list for a crunchy chalupa or whatever the hell that terrible place sells seems like a bad deal.
 
kqc7011
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was not naked, he was wearing a car.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've gone through the Whataburger drive thru wearing a t-shirt and boxer briefs. *shrug*
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i love bean burritos

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Funeral cortege?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Uhhhhh, where was his wallet?
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Right?  We've all gone through a drive-thru in laundry day clothes before, or in pjs on a lazy weekend where you don't feel like getting dressed, or whatever.  We still have some bare minimum article of clothing we can put on to keep our bits to ourselves.  This crap?  This is a guy getting off on exposing himself.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Unless he opened the door, how could anyone have seem his stickshift?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Too loose fitting.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you saw an asshole in the morning, you saw an asshole. If you saw assholes all day, either you're a proctologist or you work the Taco Bell drive thru.

/paraphrased of course. The actual quote ends with "If you saw assholes all day, clear your browser history."
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Amusingly, the law against driving naked is probably some combination of a ban on driving without shoes and going through the drive-through (aka intentionally exposing himself to strangers in public), not actually a law against "driving naked" as such.

A lot of jurisdictions define what required gear for operating a motor vehicle is and class being barefoot or wearing things like flip-flops as insufficient for operating the pedals (it'll net you the same infraction as driving without your glasses if you have a vision note on your license).

// And now half the thread knows something they probably didn't before, since it's obviously not a common citation to get given that whatever the probable cause for pulling you over was, it was almost definitely a bigger deal than this misdemeanor.
 
invictus2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size



/ Koreatown Los Angeles
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That made me laugh...i still have my  stuffed chihuahua from the 90's. Squeeze it and it still says "heere leezard leeezard leezard"...
 
