 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   When the Yakuza goes to war with itself, only the cops, and the undertaker win   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Yakuza, Yamaguchi-gumi, Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, Constable, front of the offices of a yakuza group, Police officer, World War II, Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi gangsters  
•       •       •

1134 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"There's a war between the old guard; Sugai, and the new blood; Sato"

"How many people know about this?"

"Including you and me? 14 million"
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, Marge, that little guy hasn't done anything yet. Look at him. He's going to do something, and you know it's going to be good!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not impressed
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 678x655]

Not impressed


Dammit, beat me by 30 seconds
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That article was a little creepily chatty and semi-admiring.  They pull it from one of the yakuza watch magazines or something?
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Deadpool 2 / Scoutmaster Kevin Scene
Youtube DojQ0ADW-OY
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This sub-group, which is based in Nagoya-also home to Toyota and really delicious miso-basted fried chicken wings

Now I want miso-basted fried chicken wings.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are they still having the drifting street races?
 
Poster1212
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yakuza 6 has a great chat mini game
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

puffy999: But, Marge, that little guy hasn't done anything yet. Look at him. He's going to do something, and you know it's going to be good!


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Forgive my ignorance of Japanese culture but why do the Tokyo Police have "Police" written in English on their shields? You'd think there would be a Kanji word or symbol for that.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hmm. Here I always thought "Yakuza" was some sort of Yamaha/Suzuki/Honda motorcycle joint venture.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 850x478]


Credit where credit's due, yours was better.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image 684x360]


Man. He's gotten beefier since playing the neighbor in Office Space...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Deep Dish - Flashdance (Official Video)
Youtube VS83cK6VzJA
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Pretty in depth article. I got nothing yakuza related but Watanbe Ken inTanpopo.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Real life on Netfrix?


Best program I've seen in a long time

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Forgive my ignorance of Japanese culture but why do the Tokyo Police have "Police" written in English on their shields? You'd think there would be a Kanji word or symbol for that.


To prevent misunderstandings when dealing with tourists/visitors who don't read Japanese?
 
Famishus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239]
"There's a war between the old guard; Sugai, and the new blood; Sato"

"How many people know about this?"

"Including you and me? 14 million"


It's been a million years since I watched Black Rain, and I'd somehow forgotten Kate Capshaw in that dress. Yum!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.