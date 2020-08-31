 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   In an effort to fight the Red Tide Florida researchers think that getting the Tide drunk could be quite beneficial   (tampabay.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The organisms that cause red tide, dinoflagellates have something like 22 stages in their lifecycle. Only one or two are dangerous. Modifying the environmental conditions to not reach the red tide stage should be the goal. It would keep them from causing problems. Cooler water, better circulation of the water column. (Warm water tends to sit on the top and reduces mixing so nutrients don't come up).

Trying to kill a dinoflagellate bloom by the throwing nutrients into the ocean to "control" them is just going to waste a lot of time and money.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What about stopping the eating of so many cows.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The tide needs a yeast infection?
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Or just inject it with disinfectant. Solves most ailments these days.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Roll, Tide!

/Crimson is a kind of red, right?
//Alabama sucks
///no, Duke
 
knowsomething
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Or you could stop dumping the crap that Red Tide eats and cleaning up the surface water that is discharged.
(That goes for Indiana and Ohio too, the Maumee bay is usually not swimmable due to algae blooms from dingus Hoosier farmers over fertilizing their fields and letting manure run off into the water. )
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's so bad about being drunk?
 
adamatari
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Regulate agricultural runoff.

That is easily 90% of the problem. Regulate agricultural runoff like industrial discharge and you would solve a LOT of water pollution issues in the US. Mandate practices that maintain systems like wetlands as well.

The beer might help, but the issue is agricultural runoff primarily with industry and urban/suburban runoff being secondary causes.
 
DaStompa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh thats the beauty of the system, the snake eating gorillas will simply freeze to death in the winter
 
