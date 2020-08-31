 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Less than a month after homeless were packed into Manhattan's luxury upper west side hotels, exodus of residents is limited only by moving truck congestion   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, if I'm understanding this correctly, moving trucks and homeless guys were never a thing there until COVID?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: So, if I'm understanding this correctly, moving trucks and homeless guys were never a thing there until COVID?


Well, you obviously don't seem to understand that DeBlasio's New York has reached a tipping point.

Time to seal the borders of NYC. Y'all voted him in, you need to fix what you did.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are they hiring the formerly homeless people as movers to help?

If so, then it's a win-win.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sure glad the Guardian Angels still being contacted for their opinion on things.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What is the basis of the lawsuit? 

"these human beings were not up to our standards? pay us money?"

this is the problem with liberals, they in theory support illegals moving here with nothing and support charity for the homeless but if they actually have to deal with or see people like that they have to move. They just do it because they don't understand the reality of living near people like that
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of course this is The Mail. Photos of moving trucks (gasp, 4 of them) led to the constructing a story around them.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well if there would be something like a decent social housing program they would not have  to be brought up in luxury hotels. If there would be better social programs you might not even HAVE that many homeless. But noooo, because that would be going down the road to communism hell (ooga, booga).
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: What is the basis of the lawsuit?
"these human beings were not up to our standards? pay us money?"

this is the problem with liberals, they in theory support illegals moving here with nothing and support charity for the homeless but if they actually have to deal with or see people like that they have to move. They just do it because they don't understand the reality of living near people like that


In my experience, folks that come up from Central/South America to work for a better life work like dogs and wouldn't be caught dead living on the street and begging. In my area (OC), 95% of the homeless are middle/upper class white drug addicts who were kicked out of sober living home or rehabs. Motherfarkers would ship them in from all over, milk them like a cow until the $$$ ran out, then kick them to the curb, rinse/repeat.
 
bthom37
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Daily Mail?  Good news everyone, homelessness is now over!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: What is the basis of the lawsuit? 

"these human beings were not up to our standards? pay us money?"

this is the problem with liberals, they in theory support illegals moving here with nothing and support charity for the homeless but if they actually have to deal with or see people like that they have to move. They just do it because they don't understand the reality of living near people like that


Um, bud, rich people don't vote Democratic in large numbers
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bthom37: The Daily Mail?  Good news everyone, homelessness is now over!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bthom37: The Daily Mail?  Good news everyone, homelessness is now over!


Sad news: Manhattan no longer exists and the concept of moving is over: wherever you are you are stuck there for good.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: litheandnubile: What is the basis of the lawsuit? 

"these human beings were not up to our standards? pay us money?"

this is the problem with liberals, they in theory support illegals moving here with nothing and support charity for the homeless but if they actually have to deal with or see people like that they have to move. They just do it because they don't understand the reality of living near people like that

Um, bud, rich people don't vote Democratic in large numbers


Lol.

NYC begs to differ.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

drewogatory: litheandnubile: What is the basis of the lawsuit?
"these human beings were not up to our standards? pay us money?"

this is the problem with liberals, they in theory support illegals moving here with nothing and support charity for the homeless but if they actually have to deal with or see people like that they have to move. They just do it because they don't understand the reality of living near people like that

In my experience, folks that come up from Central/South America to work for a better life work like dogs and wouldn't be caught dead living on the street and begging. In my area (OC), 95% of the homeless are middle/upper class white drug addicts who were kicked out of sober living home or rehabs. Motherfarkers would ship them in from all over, milk them like a cow until the $$$ ran out, then kick them to the curb, rinse/repeat.


It's "Junkie Farming". I think there are a lot of places in Florida as well (that's where some of our  'Florida men' are being made)
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Well if there would be something like a decent social housing program they would not have  to be brought up in luxury hotels. If there would be better social programs you might not even HAVE that many homeless. But noooo, because that would be going down the road to communism hell (ooga, booga).


FTFA "Sliwa, who lives on West 87th Street, directly blamed the city's decision to house hundreds of emotionally disturbed homeless people and recovering addicts in neighborhood hotels as the main catalyst for it."

Really? So, it's the fault of the homless, and not a system that normally sweeps emotionally disturbed people and drug addicts into the gutters so they can ignore them?

But hey, who needs federally funded mental facilities, right Reagan?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: Natalie Portmanteau: litheandnubile: What is the basis of the lawsuit? 

"these human beings were not up to our standards? pay us money?"

this is the problem with liberals, they in theory support illegals moving here with nothing and support charity for the homeless but if they actually have to deal with or see people like that they have to move. They just do it because they don't understand the reality of living near people like that

Um, bud, rich people don't vote Democratic in large numbers

Lol.

NYC begs to differ.


He got three smarts! Watch out Fark, we got a live one over here.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just proves not having a home isn't the actual problem with the homeless.
It's the abundance of drug and alcohol addictions and mental health issues.
And no amount of money thrown at that problem is going to fix it.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well...bye
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: What is the basis of the lawsuit? 

"these human beings were not up to our standards? pay us money?"

this is the problem with liberals, they in theory support illegals moving here with nothing and support charity for the homeless but if they actually have to deal with or see people like that they have to move. They just do it because they don't understand the reality of living near people like that


Wow. The fascists arrived early! I don't know about any of you pig ignorant useless sacks of garbage. But I can guarantee every immigrant I've known are far more hardworking than the trust fund farks you want to be. My great grandfathers - one a dairy farmer (fam been here since 1700s). The other an ice man deliverer in 1920s (fotb from Italy) Many served in armed forces. Women all worked as well. Seamstress secretaries. About 3rd generation we got to at least finish high school maybe go to college

You are an entitled piece of garbage voting for an entitled piece of garbage
 
moike [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
litheandnubile:
this is the problem with liberals, they in theory support illegals moving here with nothing and support charity for the homeless but if they actually have to deal with or see people like that they have to move. They just do it because they don't understand the reality of living near people like that

Well, we all know how wealthy conservatives would handle the issue.

Soylent Green Market Scene
Youtube oXO3VNh4sXo
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: So, if I'm understanding this correctly, moving trucks and homeless guys were never a thing there until COVID?

Well, you obviously don't seem to understand that DeBlasio's New York has reached a tipping point.

Time to seal the borders of NYC. Y'all voted him in, you need to fix what you did.


Curious, do you live here, or are you just another "PISS STAINED shiatHOLE!" commenter?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: ParallelUniverseParking: Well if there would be something like a decent social housing program they would not have  to be brought up in luxury hotels. If there would be better social programs you might not even HAVE that many homeless. But noooo, because that would be going down the road to communism hell (ooga, booga).

FTFA "Sliwa, who lives on West 87th Street, directly blamed the city's decision to house hundreds of emotionally disturbed homeless people and recovering addicts in neighborhood hotels as the main catalyst for it."

Really? So, it's the fault of the homless, and not a system that normally sweeps emotionally disturbed people and drug addicts into the gutters so they can ignore them?

But hey, who needs federally funded mental facilities, right Reagan?


That's what you get when you decide not to wage war on poverty but the poor.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gar1013: Natalie Portmanteau: litheandnubile: What is the basis of the lawsuit? 

"these human beings were not up to our standards? pay us money?"

this is the problem with liberals, they in theory support illegals moving here with nothing and support charity for the homeless but if they actually have to deal with or see people like that they have to move. They just do it because they don't understand the reality of living near people like that

Um, bud, rich people don't vote Democratic in large numbers

Lol.

NYC begs to differ.


no, it doesn't. Of the top 17 neighborhoods by income, only two tilt less republican than the rest.

But hey, being wrong has never stopped a conservative.
 
ikenstein
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah because end of August/beginning of September is NEVER a busy moving time in NYC

/eyeroll
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IRestoreFurniture: gar1013: edmo: So, if I'm understanding this correctly, moving trucks and homeless guys were never a thing there until COVID?

Well, you obviously don't seem to understand that DeBlasio's New York has reached a tipping point.

Time to seal the borders of NYC. Y'all voted him in, you need to fix what you did.

Curious, do you live here, or are you just another "PISS STAINED shiatHOLE!" commenter?


NYC is awesome. I guess it sucks if you hate culture, night life, good food and an amazing economy. So... I guess every conservative in the country.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rucker10: IRestoreFurniture: gar1013: edmo: So, if I'm understanding this correctly, moving trucks and homeless guys were never a thing there until COVID?

Well, you obviously don't seem to understand that DeBlasio's New York has reached a tipping point.

Time to seal the borders of NYC. Y'all voted him in, you need to fix what you did.

Curious, do you live here, or are you just another "PISS STAINED shiatHOLE!" commenter?

NYC is awesome. I guess it sucks if you hate culture, night life, good food and an amazing economy. So... I guess every conservative in the country.


See, I like the burbs, close to the city for the fun stuff but less noise and people.

But then I'll be 40 in a couple years, so thats probably why.
 
