 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Don't bring a knife to a police gun fight unless you want to die from lead posioning   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
4
    More: Obvious, Orange County, California, Orange County District Attorney's office, department's Major Incident Review team, English-language films, Surgery, Patrol officers, video footage of the shooting, Medicine  
•       •       •

100 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 3:16 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Doesn't necessarily have to happen like that.

Thai police officer disarms man with knife with a hug | Coconuts TV
Youtube 9G06mi2hVg8
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only evidence that the guy they shot and killed was armed, is their own report saying so.

The video of the event has only been released to two groups of people: the guys in the police department whose job it is to investigate themselves; and their buddies at the DA's office. Note that they have not yet released the video to the general public, which cops are keen to do whenever they shoot someone under conditions which justify shooting someone.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They'll shoot you if you don't have a knife, too.
 
Two16
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.