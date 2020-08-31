 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Children are spreading the coronavirus at nearly three times the rate as the population over-all. Good thing there's nothing going on which would put a bunch of them in close contact with each other   (nytimes.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that sucks, but at least they're a low-risk AND they'll just be spreading it to each other since the vast majority of school children live alone.

I mean, could you imagine? If these little super-spreaders DIDN'T live alone? They'd spread it to everyone they live with!!

Thank god all my facts are correct!!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
but I was assured children are not super spreaders of this disease.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The death rate for children is up over 200% while the death rate for adults is up about 100%.

Those are both really fun numbers.

But I'm sure they're dying because they got tested.  that's the problem...
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My daughter got tested on her first day of school because she said her throat hurt. It was from a tart carbonated punch that was served for a birthday. Sent home. Brother sent home. Had to get a covid and strep test. $150 out of pocket. 2 days out of school. As soon as she returned, the state changed its policy to "Please stop sending kids home over every little ache or pain" and then listed the more unique risk factors instead.

So yeah, no matter what your stance on reopening schools, I don't think schools are ready for the risk that is required to be accepted by reopening.

It's like if we lowered the driving age to 14, then nobody got a drivers' test, and cops started pulling everyone over for minor traffic infractions with zero tolerance. Not a very sustainable plan.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Love how the "Sick" tag has been repurposed for the COVID-19 reports ;)
 
the_rhino
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm with Herman Cain on this, I don't think it's that bad
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Plague rats.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Love how the "Sick" tag has been repurposed for the COVID-19 reports ;)


I was just here to say.... maybe it shouldn't be? Ugh... we might really need a 'Pandemic' tag.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I also love when the kids get sick so the parents don't have public school babysitting.  Then they take the little plague rats grocery shopping so they can cough on all the things.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, and Bigfoot sightings are up. Some cities are considering implementing a dusk to dawn curfew because the dangers of Bigfoots are so super really serious ...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Yeah, and Bigfoot sightings are up. Some cities are considering implementing a dusk to dawn curfew because the dangers of Bigfoots are so super really serious ...


I voted this funny 4 times!
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ever seen the movie, Children of the Corn?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That natural immunity is a thing to behold.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wejash: The death rate for children is up over 200% while the death rate for adults is up about 100%.

Those are both really fun numbers.

But I'm sure they're dying because they got tested.  that's the problem...


Totally and completely false information. You should be ashamed.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This wouldn't be a problem if you people didn't make such a fuss about dying for corporate profits.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Literally 3 hours after my daughter met with her teacher this morning, for 30 minutes, he called us to tell us that he had just gotten a call from contact tracers saying he had been exposed.  We're kind of freaking out.  It was outside, they were no closer than three-feet, and both were wearing masks.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We had protests when they announced that they were going online only to start the school year and all fall sports were cancelled. The administration caved partially and allowed sports, first weekend a band member tested positive and now 168 families have to quarantine for 14 days, serves them right. The opposing football team had a player test positive but he hadn't been to practice in a week so they're just telling the players to self monitor for now, we'll see how that goes.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Yeah, that sucks, but at least they're a low-risk AND they'll just be spreading it to each other since the vast majority of school children live alone.

I mean, could you imagine? If these little super-spreaders DIDN'T live alone? They'd spread it to everyone they live with!!

Thank god all my facts are correct!!


It's not like 3/4 of Covid victims show signs of heart injury 3 months after infection, regardless of the severity or nonexistence of their symptoms. It's not like 20% in Spain report lasting neurological problems for months.

Ebola has a ~40% fatality rate, and virtually every survivor reports chronic health problems after recovering from the acute illness. SARS-1 had a 12% fatality rate, and nearly 1/3 of survivors continue to suffer chronic health problems (from irreversible lung damage, to crippling bone necrosis) after nearly 20 years. As numbers begin to come in on Covid, it's clear that somewhere between 5 and 20% of survivors will suffer long-lingering health problems as a result of the infection. Yeah, who could've imagined that a virus capable of attacking virtually any organ in your body, including your blood vessels, could have nasty lingering side effects?

It's a good thing that nobody anywhere in government is listening to the completely insane lunatics who want to infect virtually the entire population with it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Yeah, and Bigfoot sightings are up. Some cities are considering implementing a dusk to dawn curfew because the dangers of Bigfoots are so super really serious ...


His name is Daryl.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think if its your intention to spread awareness, might haps you ought to spread this dearth of information via some place that isn't paywalled and/or discrimination towards adblock.


Oh I know, how in the world would they be able to feed their stable of opinion writers?

Or perhaps that is the entire point.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But it might help Trump get reelected...so fark you.
 
wantingout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Today on 'The Scary Door'
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

brizzle365: I think if its your intention to spread awareness, might haps you ought to spread this dearth of information via some place that isn't paywalled and/or discrimination towards adblock.


Oh I know, how in the world would they be able to feed their stable of opinion writers?

Or perhaps that is the entire point.


Are you having trouble seeing it?  The New York Times gives unrestricted access to all of its coronavirus content.
 
shroom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Literally 3 hours after my daughter met with her teacher this morning, for 30 minutes, he called us to tell us that he had just gotten a call from contact tracers saying he had been exposed.  We're kind of freaking out.  It was outside, they were no closer than three-feet, and both were wearing masks.


I wouldn't panic quite yet in that case yet.  Hang in there.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We're just following the teachings of Republican Jesus: "Suffer, little children".
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: brizzle365: I think if its your intention to spread awareness, might haps you ought to spread this dearth of information via some place that isn't paywalled and/or discrimination towards adblock.


Oh I know, how in the world would they be able to feed their stable of opinion writers?

Or perhaps that is the entire point.

Are you having trouble seeing it?  The New York Times gives unrestricted access to all of its coronavirus content.


You do have to log in with a free NYT account, however. If you're not logged in, you'll still hit the paywall.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My kids are due back to school in two weeks and I am totally against it. Their mother (high risk) and grandmother (high risk) don't think it will be a problem. I asked them to consider holding them back another two weeks until the schools realize how moronic it is but they just want to do what they're told. I insisted that they pick their coffins before the kids go back or risk being buried in a cardboard box because I won't waste the time or money putting them in the ground; there will be no funerals or announcements for them, someone else will bury them.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark parties?
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: My daughter got tested on her first day of school because she said her throat hurt. It was from a tart carbonated punch that was served for a birthday. Sent home. Brother sent home. Had to get a covid and strep test. $150 out of pocket. 2 days out of school. As soon as she returned, the state changed its policy to "Please stop sending kids home over every little ache or pain" and then listed the more unique risk factors instead.

So yeah, no matter what your stance on reopening schools, I don't think schools are ready for the risk that is required to be accepted by reopening.

It's like if we lowered the driving age to 14, then nobody got a drivers' test, and cops started pulling everyone over for minor traffic infractions with zero tolerance. Not a very sustainable plan.


The plan was for covid to magically go away. by summer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: brizzle365: I think if its your intention to spread awareness, might haps you ought to spread this dearth of information via some place that isn't paywalled and/or discrimination towards adblock.


Oh I know, how in the world would they be able to feed their stable of opinion writers?

Or perhaps that is the entire point.

Are you having trouble seeing it?  The New York Times gives unrestricted access to all of its coronavirus content.


Negative ghost rider.

Either sign up or sign in.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Even better that we've vastly exaggerated the danger posed by the coronavirus.
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/s​t​anford-study-suggests-coronavirus-migh​t-not-be-as-deadly-as-flu
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If there's anyone alive by the end of this, some time needs to be sorted out to determine who ran with "Oh,the kids aren't getting infected because they have special immunities due to being young!" instead of assuming "Oh, they're not getting infected because they're all home for summer break where it's safe!" like a smart person would.

And then line those people up against the wall
 
