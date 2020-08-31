 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Russian national offered Tesla Employee $1M to install malware at the Gigafactory. Weird nerds unsure who to defend
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At some point a hacker is going to steal the keys to an entire line of cars.  It is going to be a very exciting time.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So shines a good deed in a weary world.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is humanity's shiat stain.
 
Reyito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon thanked him by putting a chip in his head
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's gonna figure out an OTA update hack, someday. Let's hope for serious lulz

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: At some point a hacker is going to steal the keys to an entire line of cars.  It is going to be a very exciting time.


Not if you're in one of the cars.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully, the Tesla Gigafactory's computers already noticed it, and removed it in 39.735 seconds
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the criminal gangster-state formerly known as Russia finally dissolves again, this time we need to take away the nukes.

Putin's Russia is nothing less than an enemy of civilization at this point, because in that monster's zero sum worldview, bringing the rest of civilization down raises Russia up. Meanwhile, he and his thugs continue to steal everything in Russia that isn't welded into the bedrock.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to say, if I was the employee I would have turned them in too.  You've got zero confidence that the Russians were actually going to pay out, and if they didn't then you're left holding the bag to a (probably) easily traceable entry point for the malware in question.  You'd be utterly unemployable in pretty much any IT shop that has the presence of mind to Google its applicants, not to mention any business that puts any semblance of access trust in their employees, IT or otherwise.  The Russians don't pay in advance, and once the deed's done they have no further use for you.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is the Harlem Globetrotters and Trump is The Generals.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never fear, secure PCs are soon going to up the ante in pulling off hacks of this nature to the point that this $1 million offer will seem like a lowball offer. It will be interesting to see what sort of techniques replace the hacks for hire playbook, and as usual my money is on the obvious XKCD strategy...

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


Difficulty: the password won't be the information the "hackers" are after since it won't do them much good.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even in Reno, a million dollars is NOT a lot of money. Maybe liquid, if you also had no debts, and were close to retirement, you can get 50K a year for 20 years to have a very comfortable upper-middle-class lifestyle. Or you could retire 10 years early and invest the damn money to extend its life.

But a moderately sized mortgage? Or student loans? Or a major medical bill? They can eat up a million very very quickly.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A million dollars?  That's it?  I can make that much money in 5 seconds!
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Envoy: Marcus Aurelius: At some point a hacker is going to steal the keys to an entire line of cars.  It is going to be a very exciting time.

Not if you're in one of the cars.


I would think then it would be extra exciting!
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the Ruskies haven't driven the Model X. If they had, they would realize that Tesla already installs malware on their own.
 
wee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Never fear, secure PCs are soon going to up the ante in pulling off hacks of this nature to the point that this $1 million offer will seem like a lowball offer. It will be interesting to see what sort of techniques replace the hacks for hire playbook, and as usual my money is on the obvious XKCD strategy...

[imgs.xkcd.com image 448x274]

Difficulty: the password won't be the information the "hackers" are after since it won't do them much good.


All you need is a system that once given a certain wrong password, it loads itself into memory and starts writing 1s and 0s as fast as the SSD will take them. Hold out plausibly long enough, let the bad guys wipe the laptop for it.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Advernaut: Russia is humanity's shiat stain.


Yes but Elon.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Reyito: Elon thanked him by putting a chip in his head


The Russians are going to thank him for blabbing by putting something else in his head.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Envoy: Marcus Aurelius: At some point a hacker is going to steal the keys to an entire line of cars.  It is going to be a very exciting time.

Not if you're in one of the cars.


Oh, that will be especially exciting.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The purpose wasn't to snoop around the network or steal 'keys' to cars. The purpose was to install Ransomware. Pay some shmo $1M to flush his/her career and then get $10M+ from Tesla to remove the encryption on the files.

/Thanks Bitcoin
//this type of targeting is only possible with digital currency
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Never fear, secure PCs are soon going to up the ante in pulling off hacks of this nature to the point that this $1 million offer will seem like a lowball offer. It will be interesting to see what sort of techniques replace the hacks for hire playbook, and as usual my money is on the obvious XKCD strategy...

[imgs.xkcd.com image 448x274]

Difficulty: the password won't be the information the "hackers" are after since it won't do them much good.


The password is Correct Horse Battery Staple. Everyone already knows it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A million bucks ain't shiat in today's world, might want to up the ante.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wee: fragMasterFlash: Never fear, secure PCs are soon going to up the ante in pulling off hacks of this nature to the point that this $1 million offer will seem like a lowball offer. It will be interesting to see what sort of techniques replace the hacks for hire playbook, and as usual my money is on the obvious XKCD strategy...

[imgs.xkcd.com image 448x274]

Difficulty: the password won't be the information the "hackers" are after since it won't do them much good.

All you need is a system that once given a certain wrong password, it loads itself into memory and starts writing 1s and 0s as fast as the SSD will take them. Hold out plausibly long enough, let the bad guys wipe the laptop for it.


Its less about exfiltrating data from any given computer and more about preventing them from running a worm that will take over every machine on a given network. You can still run your noisy "I'm a bad app, look at me doing all the bad things" hack but it won't compromise the core of the machine and linger as a persistent threat. When Johnny Junior IT Guy can nullify your attack in minutes the reward/risk ratio finally gets skewed back to something much more business friendly, IMHO.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wee: fragMasterFlash: Never fear, secure PCs are soon going to up the ante in pulling off hacks of this nature to the point that this $1 million offer will seem like a lowball offer. It will be interesting to see what sort of techniques replace the hacks for hire playbook, and as usual my money is on the obvious XKCD strategy...

[imgs.xkcd.com image 448x274]

Difficulty: the password won't be the information the "hackers" are after since it won't do them much good.

All you need is a system that once given a certain wrong password, it loads itself into memory and starts writing 1s and 0s as fast as the SSD will take them. Hold out plausibly long enough, let the bad guys wipe the laptop for it.


"If I lose that data, I don't kill you. I just break every bone in your body and dump you on the side of the road. Then I find your loved ones."
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Reyito: Elon thanked him by putting a chip in his head

The Russians are going to thank him for blabbing by putting something else in his head.


The Russians are going to thank him for blabbing by putting something else in his head.

tea.

/ Perfume if you want an earlier example
// Sushi if you want an even earlier example
/// But tampering with tea is a Double Crime®
/V It's almost like Russians are murderous d#ckheads who don't care about "collateral damage"
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That would suggest that Tesla IT department is fairly well protected if it's more worth it to send a guy from Russia instead of trying to hack it remotely.

/ the poor soul would be more likely to get a cup of polonium tea than a million dollars
// still might, just on a general principle
/// or a visit to the bottom of Lake Tahoe
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A million dollars?  That's it?  I can make that much money in 5 seconds!


Pffft.
All i gotta do is this one weird trick.
Banks HATE it !!!
 
knowsomething
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

erik-k: When the criminal gangster-state formerly known as Russia finally dissolves again, this time we need to take away the nukes and the internet.

Putin's Russia is nothing less than an enemy of civilization at this point, because in that monster's zero sum worldview, bringing the rest of civilization down raises Russia up. Meanwhile, he and his thugs continue to steal everything in Russia that isn't welded into the bedrock.


FTFY
 
englaja
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Daer21: wee: fragMasterFlash: Never fear, secure PCs are soon going to up the ante in pulling off hacks of this nature to the point that this $1 million offer will seem like a lowball offer. It will be interesting to see what sort of techniques replace the hacks for hire playbook, and as usual my money is on the obvious XKCD strategy...

[imgs.xkcd.com image 448x274]

Difficulty: the password won't be the information the "hackers" are after since it won't do them much good.

All you need is a system that once given a certain wrong password, it loads itself into memory and starts writing 1s and 0s as fast as the SSD will take them. Hold out plausibly long enough, let the bad guys wipe the laptop for it.

"If I lose that data, I don't kill you. I just break every bone in your body and dump you on the side of the road. Then I find your loved ones."


Joke on you. I hate my loved ones!

My memory is a little hazy for the password. But I'm pretty sure that my sister knows it, so why don't we pay her a visit first? And if she doesn't budge, it might just jog my memory as to what it is... Let me fetch my wrench.

Get in the car, jerkass! What are you waiting for? You want this password or what?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: I have to say, if I was the employee I would have turned them in too.  You've got zero confidence that the Russians were actually going to pay out, and if they didn't then you're left holding the bag to a (probably) easily traceable entry point for the malware in question.  You'd be utterly unemployable in pretty much any IT shop that has the presence of mind to Google its applicants, not to mention any business that puts any semblance of access trust in their employees, IT or otherwise.  The Russians don't pay in advance, and once the deed's done they have no further use for you.


Way too big a chance it's a Mr. Slugworth operation, too.
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Advernaut: Russia is humanity's shiat stain.


And the Republicans lick it up because it tastes so good
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: I have to say, if I was the employee I would have turned them in too. (...) You'd be utterly unemployable (...) any business that puts any semblance of access trust in their employees, (...).  The Russians don't pay in advance, and once the deed's done they have no further use for you.


I wish the GOP and our current "CIC" acknowledged that.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: I have to say, if I was the employee I would have turned them in too.  You've got zero confidence that the Russians were actually going to pay out, and if they didn't then you're left holding the bag to a (probably) easily traceable entry point for the malware in question.  You'd be utterly unemployable in pretty much any IT shop that has the presence of mind to Google its applicants, not to mention any business that puts any semblance of access trust in their employees, IT or otherwise.  The Russians don't pay in advance, and once the deed's done they have no further use for you.


And for the other side of the equation, we don't exactly live in an era where employers do much to win loyalty from their employees. A quarter-percent increase in stock price that will only last for the month when you plan to sell your c-level options is worth more than all the happy employees put together.
 
hej
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This was organized crime, they have targeted plenty of other companies, and there is nothing special about Tesla aside from them having the money to pay a ransom.  They just happened to be lucky enough that the employee that was being bribed decided to take the high road.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hej: This was organized crime, they have targeted plenty of other companies, and there is nothing special about Tesla aside from them having the money to pay a ransom.  They just happened to be lucky enough that the employee that was being bribed decided to take the high road.


I have a friend in IT and his company was hit by this randomware virus. Took down most of their servers. Weeks later they are still trying to recover from the attack. The attackers also supposedly hit LG, Jack Daniels, Canon, Mitsubishi, Carnival and others.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Advernaut: Russia is humanity's shiat stain.


Yup, Should have wiped them the fark out in 45.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 1 minute ago  

erik-k: When the criminal gangster-state formerly known as Russia finally dissolves again, this time we need to take away the nukes.

Putin's Russia is nothing less than an enemy of civilization at this point, because in that monster's zero sum worldview, bringing the rest of civilization down raises Russia up. Meanwhile, he and his thugs continue to steal everything in Russia that isn't welded into the bedrock.


I think you underestimate the power of Russia's earth-moving equipment if you think welding something to the bedrock will stop them, comrade.
 
