Florida Man burned through $180K fighting lawsuit that barred him from posting cute cat photos
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AbuHashish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The most important part: other peoples' donated $180k. Too bad the settlement is confidential, it would be good to know what this was about.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
HighOnCraic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think I'd rather console myself with $180k worth of hookers and blackjack instead of supporting some lawyer's coke habit.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I should get two cats that apparently generate $2500 per day on social media.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He had signed a deal with two other guys to operate the brand. It turned ugly and became a trademark dispute. Two lawsuits, I think. I watched a few YouTube videos about it, but I didn't care enough to dig deeper.

And I didn't read TFA.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Adam Ant - Puss 'n Boots (Video)
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As a retired lawyer who just skimmed through the article, I have no idea what really happened here. I guess the owners of the cats entered into an agreement and then the other party tried to steal everything. All I can say is: if you want to do anything, make sure not to involve any other parties in your business.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh thank God. Just can't live without cat videos.
 
