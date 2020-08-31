 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   Loretta Lynn 'marries' Kid Rock in weekend ceremony. Gotta admit that was not on my 2020 bingo card   (wkrn.com) divider line
    country legend Loretta Lynn, 88-year-old country legend  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If she had to kiss him at the end, I sure hope they at least soaked him in bleach first.

/have you showered today?
//don't look at Kid Rock, you'll feel like you need to do it all over again
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's always been a hostage of misogyny.
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't sayin' he's a gold digger,
but he ain't messin' with no broke country & western singers.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're both ignorant redneck pieces of shiat.   Happy life!
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has to be a more way to contain hepatitis.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was born a coal miner's daughter, so she probably doesn't mind guys covered in filth.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QUESTION: If you were Hitler would you travel forward in time and kill Kid Rock?
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Señor Rock no es macho. Es solamente un borracho
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loretta's tubs of Crisco from the 70s were less greasy.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Coal Miner's Daughter":

"The work we done was hard
At night we slept 'cause we was tard."

And now she "married" one.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoyed the narration she does on a track called Little Red Shoes on that album Jack White produced with her. I don't dislike her but Kid Rock is just a gross piece of trash.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: I enjoyed the narration she does on a track called Little Red Shoes on that album Jack White produced with her. I don't dislike her but Kid Rock is just a gross piece of trash.


I love that album, but her judgment here is highly questionable.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they all lived Covidly ever after

The End
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF IS THIS ABOUT WHEN DID THE INTERNET BECOME RACIST AGAINST EUROPEANS

i have an internet connection, serve up the farking website

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: And they all lived Covidly ever after

The End


If Kid Rock kills Loretta Lynn, we all get to throw rocks at his head until he's dead, like in The Lottery.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: I enjoyed the narration she does on a track called Little Red Shoes on that album Jack White produced with her. I don't dislike her but Kid Rock is just a gross piece of trash.


I think I have seen the film adaptation, on Showtime, back in the 90's.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Check her for covid, sense of smell is gone.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

brizzle365: rudemix: I enjoyed the narration she does on a track called Little Red Shoes on that album Jack White produced with her. I don't dislike her but Kid Rock is just a gross piece of trash.

I think I have seen the film adaptation, on Showtime, back in the 90's.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I want to believe.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm a little bit country.
I'm a little bit special needs.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is Kid Rock a kid toucher too or is that just James Woods and Ted Nugent?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheAugurofDunlain: Señor Rock no es macho. Es solamente un borracho


A Linda Ronstadt quote in a Loretta Lynn thread.  Huh.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: She's always been a hostage of misogyny.


Loretta had a piece of shiat husband that she stayed with because she was just as much of a piece of shiat.  She said "Every time he smacked me, he got smacked twice back".  She poured a steaming hot pot of creamed corn on him.  White trash at it's finest.

Loretta Lynn was sued by her security guard for racism because in a concert she talked about coal and said "you want to know what coal looks like?" And spotlighted a black guard while the audience laughed.

Also most of her hits were not written by her.

Ones on the Way was written by Shel Silverstein.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: WTF IS THIS ABOUT WHEN DID THE INTERNET BECOME RACIST AGAINST EUROPEANS

i have an internet connection, serve up the farking website

[Fark user image 850x649]


"European" isn't a race, and they haven't bothered tot ake the time to ensure their website is up to YOU PEOPLE'S laws so rather than get in any trouble with YOU PEOPLE'S government 'they blocked YOU PEOPLE.

AquaTatanka: They're both ignorant redneck pieces of shiat.   Happy life!


Awww, look at the bigot spouting off about people he doesn't know who play music he doesn't like.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: And they all lived Covidly ever after

The End


Yup, I count 18 people indoors in close proximity with 0 masks present, the US is so screwed.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Is Kid Rock a kid toucher too or is that just James Woods and Ted Nugent?


As the name implies, he is the kid.

Also, sanctimony of marriage and so forth.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meh, Maynard already farker her and then farked all her kin.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "European" isn't a race


It would be if we had won the war
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just want to remind everyone that this exists.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's no hate, like Fark-lefty hate
                          - Ben Franklin
 
