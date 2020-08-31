 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   There's now video of the Portland shooting, as well as the police showing up and chasing away the medics (Content Warning)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again the cops openly display what complete cocks they are.  They should be charged with negligent homicide.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The MAGAts shot their own guy and the cops let him die.

With friends like that, who needs Antifa?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the cops think the vic was a protestor? What dicks
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care if she was a legit trained medic or not. Clearly marked and trying to provide care in a hostile environment. Props to her.

His "buddy" took off running at the end. Cops didn't appear to even get his name. 

And for a penetrating trauma like that- no way the cop could confirm death. Could be a tamponade/tension pneumo situation. Pop chest, drop tubes and lines and see what you can do. 

Why did they all quit rendering care? Even if the professionals are minutes away?

Odds are it was fatal from heart/great vessel trauma, but you always can try.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, pig cops demonstrate why they deserve no respect, and should have the shiat kicked out of them.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Don't care if she was a legit trained medic or not. Clearly marked and trying to provide care in a hostile environment. Props to her.

His "buddy" took off running at the end. Cops didn't appear to even get his name. 

And for a penetrating trauma like that- no way the cop could confirm death. Could be a tamponade/tension pneumo situation. Pop chest, drop tubes and lines and see what you can do. 

Why did they all quit rendering care? Even if the professionals are minutes away?

Odds are it was fatal from heart/great vessel trauma, but you always can try.


If nothing else, a caring person should be next to you trying to help in your last moments.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does that first guy drop?  A can of mace or something?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it was only a MAGAt. Nothing of value was lost.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Once again the cops openly display what complete cocks they are.  They should be charged with negligent homicide.


Nothing "negligent" about what they were doing.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL the fascist police accidentally doomed one of their un-uniformed partisans to death.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure how much better a metaphor for the cops than "driving away the medics so we can form a tacticool circle and uselessly yell for a medic for 20 minutes" there is, but I have no doubt that if anyone can come up with a better metaphor it's the PPB.

The street medics have been out there for three months, improving their skills and gear.  I'd rather have one of them work on me than die in a pool of blood surrounded by cops facing away from me.
 
Kazan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The MAGAts shot their own guy and the cops let him die.

With friends like that, who needs Antifa?


I thought we had no information on the shooter yet?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The MAGAts shot their own guy and the cops let him die.

With friends like that, who needs Antifa?


I am not fully up-to-date on this incident. When was the shooter identified?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was clearly trying to manually stick six or seven more bullets in to him.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: LOL the fascist police accidentally doomed one of their un-uniformed partisans to death.


The paramilitaries are ALWAYS expendable.  They'll act surprised when they are "Night of the Long Knives"-ed, but deep down they knew it was a likelihood.
 
Kazan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: She was clearly trying to manually stick six or seven more bullets in to him.


The cops probably figured she was just going to do what they do: plant evidence.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They saw a BLM person rendering aid and purposely stopped it, while forming a perimeter around the victim to prevent further assistance. They assumed the victim was a BLM protester and wanted him to die.
ACAB
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: Squid_for_Brains: The MAGAts shot their own guy and the cops let him die.

With friends like that, who needs Antifa?

I am not fully up-to-date on this incident. When was the shooter identified?


Fascistbook is abuzz about a guy they think did the shooting, but since I got off FB I'm just hearing it secondhand from folks who watch their pages.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS IS TRUMP'S AMERICA, CARE FOR 4 MORE YEARS OF THIS?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Meh, it was only a MAGAt. Nothing of value was lost.


The common argument is that grass-root Republicans are stupid or ignorant and just don't understand what they support.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops don't seem to be saying jack shiat about who the shooter was. Based on their behavior to date one can only assume that means this patriot prayer guy was shot by one of his own people.
 
codergirl42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted wheeler and the majority of PPB belong in jail
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Meh, it was only a MAGAt. Nothing of value was lost.

The common argument is that grass-root Republicans are stupid or ignorant and just don't understand what they support.


Ah, the "Clean Wehrmact" theory strikes again.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Not trying to distract- but there is something in his hand that you hear hit the ground- at first I thought gun but in the video of the shooting I think it may be mace? Other people posted photos of an empty holster. 

Just watched video again- I'm thinking bear mace. https://twitter.com/zerosum24/s​tatus/1​299938822915006464
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The MAGAts shot their own guy and the cops let him die.

With friends like that, who needs Antifa?


As I said in another thread, right wingers have started to believe their own hype about how liberals wouldn't dare carry a gun to protect themselves because it's too "unseemly". The cop probably thought that some libby lib got shot by a "patriot".

To be fair, maybe the medic thought he was a victim of a right wing murderer, but the fact that she ran to him without regards to wondering what his political stance was admirable.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Dimensio: Squid_for_Brains: The MAGAts shot their own guy and the cops let him die.

With friends like that, who needs Antifa?

I am not fully up-to-date on this incident. When was the shooter identified?

Fascistbook is abuzz about a guy they think did the shooting, but since I got off FB I'm just hearing it secondhand from folks who watch their pages.


Well, social media is always right when trying to identify a shooter or bomber before official reports come in. News publications have directly relied upon the findings of social media detectives without any ill consequence.
 
codergirl42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image image 850x511]Not trying to distract- but there is something in his hand that you hear hit the ground- at first I thought gun but in the video of the shooting I think it may be mace? Other people posted photos of an empty holster. 

Just watched video again- I'm thinking bear mace. https://twitter.com/zerosum24/st​atus/1299938822915006464


you also hear people coughing like they just got maced
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's a war crime.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They cleared the area and resumed the same compression medic was providing.  Whats the big deal.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: LOL the fascist police accidentally doomed one of their un-uniformed partisans to death.


They created another martyr for the cause.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any information on who the "medic" was?  I read that and thought they chased away paramedics not some random person in a carrying a bag, the shooter in Wisconsin was also a "medic" by some accounts

They should have at least asked if the person was qualified at all, it looked like someone took over aid as soon as the people were cleared away
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saiga410: They cleared the area and resumed the same compression medic was providing.  Whats the big deal.


When did they start the compressions?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Dimensio: Squid_for_Brains: The MAGAts shot their own guy and the cops let him die.

With friends like that, who needs Antifa?

I am not fully up-to-date on this incident. When was the shooter identified?

Fascistbook is abuzz about a guy they think did the shooting, but since I got off FB I'm just hearing it secondhand from folks who watch their pages.


The guy in question claims to be "100% Antifa," and the GOP's having a field day with this right now. For the left's part, they're condemning the suspect as one of the "crazies" that have showed up previously at BLM protests.

The thing that appalls me the most is the GOP's reaction. They cheered on their 17-year-old double-murderer, then claimed that the Dems are celebrating this guy even as most of the left-wing mouthpieces condemn him. It's bizarre.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Meh, it was only a MAGAt. Nothing of value was lost.


Saving a life of 'one of them' can change a few minds.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kazan: Squid_for_Brains: The MAGAts shot their own guy and the cops let him die.

With friends like that, who needs Antifa?

I thought we had no information on the shooter yet?


The Fark justice brigade doesn't need facts, it just knows all.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the cops let him die, and here's the proof.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Dimensio: Squid_for_Brains: The MAGAts shot their own guy and the cops let him die.

With friends like that, who needs Antifa?

I am not fully up-to-date on this incident. When was the shooter identified?

Fascistbook is abuzz about a guy they think did the shooting, but since I got off FB I'm just hearing it secondhand from folks who watch their pages.


PPD is looking for a man who self-identifies as "100% antifa," whose tattoos match images taken from the scene.

https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2020​/​08/man-under-investigation-in-fatal-sh​ooting-after-pro-trump-rally-allegedly​-took-loaded-gun-to-earlier-portland-p​rotest.html
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: LOL the fascist police accidentally doomed one of their un-uniformed partisans to death.


We still don't have a firm idea of the identity of the shooter, correct?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think that ACAB thing has a ring of truth to it.
 
codergirl42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: Is there any information on who the "medic" was?  I read that and thought they chased away paramedics not some random person in a carrying a bag, the shooter in Wisconsin was also a "medic" by some accounts

They should have at least asked if the person was qualified at all, it looked like someone took over aid as soon as the people were cleared away


he was a "medic" in the same sense that a rifle is a "defense" weapon.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Not sure how much better a metaphor for the cops than "driving away the medics so we can form a tacticool circle and uselessly yell for a medic for 20 minutes" there is, but I have no doubt that if anyone can come up with a better metaphor it's the PPB.

The street medics have been out there for three months, improving their skills and gear.  I'd rather have one of them work on me than die in a pool of blood surrounded by cops facing away from me.


I dunno.  I hear you get to go right in to Heaven.  No purgatory.  No waiting in line.  They just pick you up in God's Gold Golf Cart and whisk  right up to St. Peters.  "Go on in, buddy.  No cops like that in there."
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they're telling themselves "We're the good guys" as they're doing it too. "We are pushing away people giving aid to someone who obviously needs it...but I'm one of the good guys, therefore my actions are good."
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Once again the cops openly display what complete cocks they are.  They should be charged with negligent homicide.


Shouldn't "first responders" ...y'know, RESPOND?

// "What? We DID respond: we got the call, we showed up, we cleared the area, we stood in a line. What more were we supposed to do?"
// charge them with whatever lets a court determine that they showed depraved indifference to suffering or loss of life - even if there's no jail time, such a moral turpitude crime/conviction would surely have adverse effects on the cop's future employment as an offi-HAHAHAHAHA
// anyway it wouldn't stick, since cops have no duty to render aid, because they're not here to extend anyone's life or make it easier
// none except their own
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssa5: THIS IS TRUMP'S AMERICA, CARE FOR 4 MORE YEARS OF THIS?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Once again, pig cops demonstrate why they deserve no respect, and should have the shiat kicked out of them.


Not so sure that is needed, but I definitely think we need to have a large scale reset of the police. Do what Camden, NJ did and dissolve the police force and make every cop reapply for their jobs: https://www.politico.com/news/magazin​e​/2020/06/12/camden-policing-reforms-31​3750. The right wing have so polluted the police with these "bad apples" that this may be one of the only ways now to deal with it.

There's going to have to be a long-term de-Nazification in this country, especially since they seem to want to make this 17 year old their new Horst Wessel of sorts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defund the Police.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Once again the cops openly display what complete cocks they are.  They should be charged with negligent homicide.


No good apples.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssa5: THIS IS TRUMP'S AMERICA, CARE FOR 4 MORE YEARS OF THIS?


Difficulty:  "Four more years of this" is a ludicrously *optimistic* hopeful definition of "this", if Trump gets four more years.
 
DROxINxTHExWIND [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure the "pusher" was a police officer. Seemed like a friend of the deceased.
 
