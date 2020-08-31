 Skip to content
(Boston Herald)   Anyone know where you can find Worchester, Massachusetts?   (bostonherald.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Massachusetts, campaign ad, Sunday's Worcester Telegram, social media, important community institution, Massachusetts politicos, Quabbin Reservoir, Antonellis of IBEW  
•       •       •

NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whicked lame! Looks like someone is failing to recognize the influence of the Normans on the English language. Go back to 1066 ya f*ckin' mook!

/etymological burn
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, now.  No need to get saucy.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War Chester.

War Chester.  War Chester War Chester WAR CHESTER.

I love being irreverent.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.


Yep. One of the easiest ways to identify someone as being from out of town is if the pronounce any part of the middle of Worcester. "Wooster" is acceptable if you don't actually have a Boston accent.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War chest her? I hardly know her!
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woostah! How hard is that?
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that anywhere near Dorcester?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Demetrius: Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.

Yep. One of the easiest ways to identify someone as being from out of town is if the pronounce any part of the middle of Worcester. "Wooster" is acceptable if you don't actually have a Boston accent.


Bingo. Used to live in Webster. Fark Worcester.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I love being irreverent.


it is freeing, though.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: War Chester.

War Chester.  War Chester War Chester WAR CHESTER.

I love being irreverent.


There Chester, there castle
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Near Wuss-tah ?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sauce, OP?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Worchester, Massachusetts was the first town in the USA to declare independence from the British Crown and Parliament in 1776. It was rapidly followed by hundreds of others.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Demetrius: Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.

Yep. One of the easiest ways to identify someone as being from out of town is if the pronounce any part of the middle of Worcester. "Wooster" is acceptable if you don't actually have a Boston accent.


I was in North Chelmsford five years ago on government business (EPA) for a week, and I couldn't pronounce the town names for shiat. Called Billerica "Bill - err - i - kah", we went up to Nashua, NH for dinner and called it "Nash - U - ah", etc.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Demetrius: Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.

Yep. One of the easiest ways to identify someone as being from out of town is if the pronounce any part of the middle of Worcester. "Wooster" is acceptable if you don't actually have a Boston accent.


Driven through it enough times on my way to and from the airport in Hartford to where my brother lives in SE Mass. (was a lot cheaper and less stressful than flying into either Logan or TF Green). Learned how to say it early, but still can't get over how it has its own weather and climate which often has nothing to do with cities 30 miles either to the east or west.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently an American from the deep south visited England long ago, and was presented with a mysterious brown bottle.

He enquired: What's this here sauce?

And now you know the rest of the story.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worcester was the Paris of the 80s.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the worsht.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam Sandler - Toll Booth Willie
Youtube bXyFy3d8QeI
 
Larva Lump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Oxford American Dictionary

Worcester 2 |ˈwʊstə|
a cathedral city in western England, on the River Severn, the administrative centre of Worcestershire; pop. 96,300 (est. 2009). It was the scene in 1651, during the English Civil War, of a battle in which Oliver Cromwell defeated a Scottish army under Charles II. It has been a centre of porcelain manufacture since 1751.
Worcester 1 |ˈwoostər|
an industrial and college city in central Massachusetts, on the Blackstone River; pop. 175,011 (est. 2008).

Huh. Seems I've been using the Rightpondian one. Sorta.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkin' Kennedy Clan.
 
alicechaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.


Wusstah
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favourite version is on Binging With Babish, where he insists on referring to it as hardtopronounce sauce.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Lea and Perrins]


Dark secret time: As part of my morning breakfast routine I take a swig of L&P Worcestershire sauce straight from the bottle. I love it that much. It's got something I need and crave. I call it vitamin W.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.


That's what my 3-year-old nephew calls a male chicken. To avoid confusion, I'm trying to teach him to call it a cock.
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.


Wistah.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glouchester vs. Glowster?
Americans Try To Pronounce Massachusetts Towns
Youtube AckzNzbF5E4
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did they drop the "h"? Was it went they changed Waterborough to Waterboro?

Damned Webster and his patriotic spelling "reforms".

That hundt won't hunt.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All hail Bugs Bunny! Huzzah!
 
dragonchild
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's how we suss out you outsiders, see.  We name all our towns incomprehensible gobbledegook that's pronounced nothing like how it's spelled.  When you start stammering, "War. . . Woor. . . War-chest. . ." we all go
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On my Chex Party Mix?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.


I had tix to see Paul McCartney on his 1990 tour in Worcester....(way before GPS)...and missed the exit twice, because I kept looking for a sign that said "Wooster."
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.


Unless you're coming from the east then take 90 to 495N to 290W and get off at route 9.  290 west of 9 is only good for punishing your shocks.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's right before the Shire exit!
 
AkaDad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Massholes who live in Methuen and Haverhill are laughing wicked hahd.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Glouchester vs. Glowster?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/AckzNzbF​5E4]


There's a better one of those with NASCAR drivers
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.


Dollah twenty-five...
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Demetrius: Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.

I had tix to see Paul McCartney on his 1990 tour in Worcester....(way before GPS)...and missed the exit twice, because I kept looking for a sign that said "Wooster."


Noob. There are no readable road signs in massachusetts so everyone just navigates by dunkin donuts.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Glouchester vs. Glowster?
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/AckzNzbF​5E4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Glaw-stah

Also, they left out Peabody.
 
Larva Lump [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Larva Lump [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AkaDad: Massholes who live in Methuen and Haverhill are laughing wicked hahd.


That anywhere near Swumpskit?
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Martian_Astronomer: Demetrius: Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.

Yep. One of the easiest ways to identify someone as being from out of town is if the pronounce any part of the middle of Worcester. "Wooster" is acceptable if you don't actually have a Boston accent.

Bingo. Used to live in Webster. Fark Worcester.


My 85 year old step-Mom is from Woostah.  She loves to tell me about that lake with the really long name.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cholmondeley (pron. 'Chum-lee')
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The point here is to always read the Herald comments to find people who need to be deported.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do you know farkin Eddie from Wista?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was listening to a book on tape, they kept pronouncing Haverhill, MA as Hay-ver-hill, it just annoyed the the fark out of me.

/Hav-ril
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Woostah.

Mass Pike, exit 13 to I-290 East.


Wista
 
