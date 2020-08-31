 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Someone made a show about how the Romans invented recycling, but then Pompeii had to ruin it. What will Pompeii manage to destroy next?   (theguardian.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, Recycling, Waste management, Waste, Volcano, city walls, Professor Allison Emmerson, huge mounds of refuse, soil samples  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 9:07 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be very 2020 for Vesuvius to erupt violently..
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Feeding Christians to lions?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My collection of eye boogers?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's 2020, you don't ask stupid questions like that
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.