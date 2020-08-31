 Skip to content
(CTV News)   With Canada and Mexico borders closed, Americans are trapped in their own health-care system   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what's worse.  Being trapped in their own healthcare system, or being trapped in their own political system.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just imagine if the rest of the world had close their borders to the US under Obama.  Who am I kidding, Obama, Biden or Hillary would have been removed from office over 2 years ago.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I don't know what's worse.  Being trapped in their own healthcare system, or being trapped in their own political system.


Being trapped with willfully ignorant southern voters and republican-Jebus followers.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of these people voted for Trump, the anti-Socialized medicine Family Values guy.
 
zorkmcgork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump's America is a Failed State

Thanks, MAGA rubes!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think this is getting enough attention. Are other countries free to travel among themselves or is the whole world walling off America?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closed??
How the hell am I going to get all my Irish relatives in here to vote before November??

Goddammitsomuch...
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But, but......socialism and death panels!
 
eiger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know... I can't help but think that running on actually fixing our "health care system" would be immensely popular.

But what do I know? I'm just a leftist who supports policies shown by poll after poll to be immensely popular.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sorry folks, Canada's closed. Moose out front should have told ya.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

eiger: You know... I can't help but think that running on actually fixing our "health care system" would be immensely popular.

But what do I know? I'm just a leftist who supports policies shown by poll after poll to be immensely popular.


You'll vote for a shady incumbent who wants no change and like it.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I don't think this is getting enough attention. Are other countries free to travel among themselves or is the whole world walling off America?


This helpful video may educate you on the countries still allowing Americans across their borders without restructions, as sung by Yakko Warner.

https://twitter.com/i/status/12916002​2​8974354432
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: eiger: You know... I can't help but think that running on actually fixing our "health care system" would be immensely popular.

But what do I know? I'm just a leftist who supports policies shown by poll after poll to be immensely popular.

You'll vote for a shady incumbent who wants no change and like it.


/sarcastic if the font wasn't a clue
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cant you guys mail order from here?

True question.
 
jethroe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have two friends up here in Montreal who are buying (legally obtained) handguns because they're afraid that the US will invade Canada within the next 10 years.  So they're preparing.

The US is a failed state and their global hegemony is ending.  It probably won't be pretty.  There's NO coming back from this.

Anyone who is saying Biden will "re-establish American power and respect in the world" is drunk.  It's over, it's done.  To paraphrase Felix Biederman, "You went to the free throw line and your shorts fell down and everyone say your tiny penis and your gross outie belly button.  It's over.".

/I may dig a moat
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

1funguy: Closed??
How the hell am I going to get all my Irish relatives in here to vote before November??

Goddammitsomuch...


Didn't you see the other thread?  They were all busted for partying in the streets.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*restrictions
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One positive aspect of this pandemic is that it has removed the glossy/shiny layer of American exceptionalism and exposed a disgusting rotten core.

A rotten core that consists of massive wealth inequality, millions without medical insurance (before the pandemic), flat wages for working class, failed trickle-down economics, police brutality, never ending wars, homelessness crisis, millions unemployed, high suicide rate for veterans, opioid crisis, millions in prison for non-violent crimes, etc.

But hey, once Biden becomes president, he will offer the public option. ;-)
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
STOP

VOTING

REPUBLICAN!!!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NelsonHAHA.jpg
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

eiger: You know... I can't help but think that running on actually fixing our "health care system" would be immensely popular.

But what do I know? I'm just a leftist who supports policies shown by poll after poll to be immensely popular.


Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7Z2XRg3dy9k


"I am in favor of some version of carefully designed universal health coverage. And I will own all the things about it that are difficult, including the fact that, politically, it would be incredibly hard to get passed. But in return, anyone who's resistant to significant change is going to have to own all the flaws of our current system."
 
Pincy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: eiger: You know... I can't help but think that running on actually fixing our "health care system" would be immensely popular.

But what do I know? I'm just a leftist who supports policies shown by poll after poll to be immensely popular.

You'll vote for a shady incumbent who wants no change and like it.


So don't vote? Or vote for Trump instead? What is the point you are trying to make here?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I don't know what's worse.  Being trapped in their own healthcare system, or being trapped in their own political system.


Short answer: yes.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I don't think this is getting enough attention. Are other countries free to travel among themselves or is the whole world walling off America?


Donny has presided over the biggest drop in American influence ever.
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eiger: You know... I can't help but think that running on actually fixing our "health care system" would be immensely popular.

But what do I know? I'm just a leftist who supports policies shown by poll after poll to be immensely popular.


A generic "fix our health care system" is definitely popular. The problem is that once you come up with actual proposals, and more importantly, tie it to one political party/politician or another, it becomes a partisan issue and support plummets, not to mention the amount of money that the insurance companies throw into advertising and disinformation to keep things as they are. I think it's more likely we see a 2nd civil war in the US in my lifetime than it is that we see single payer health care in that same period
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Salmon: Cant you guys mail order from here?

True question.


No. Thanks to Big Pharma and a complicit Congress, it's illegal to ship purchased pharmaceuticals from outside of the country into America.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Walls work both ways, coming and going. Especially with the gun turrets pointed inwards. East Berlin called and it wants it's wall back!

Anything is great if Trump sees a profit in it!
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My SIL and BIL moved to Canada a year or so ago as he took a professor position at a university.  Haven't seen them since American Turkey Day as they aren't allowed to come back to the States.

We do a weekly video chat with them and the parents, but I know Mrs. TheFoz's sister is not doing well being away from her family for so long.  Just sucks...
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mind you, millions of Americans do purchase drugs in other countries & have them shipped here - doesn't make it any less illegal, and the penalties for being caught are more severe than you'd expect.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Salmon: Cant you guys mail order from here?

True question.

No. Thanks to Big Pharma and a complicit Congress, it's illegal to ship purchased pharmaceuticals from outside of the country into America.


It's illegal to ship many drugs into America, and yet they're plentiful.  Capitalism works!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Salmon: Cant you guys mail order from here?

True question.


Sure. I just my package from Japan.

...No follow up questions.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doesn't have to be a real profit. Most of his deals were so complicated he sort of lost track of where the money was going, or at least the IRS did.

Remember when he participated in the sale of the Empire State Building to the Yakusa? No? Well, let's just point out there is no evidence he made a penny on the deal. No evidence, no taxes.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I don't think this is getting enough attention. Are other countries free to travel among themselves or is the whole world walling off America?


While most international entry to Canada is not permitted, Canada can travel to the EU.

Also, the agreement with the states to allow travel to and from Alaska by land, and the immediate abuse of this by Americans, has likely encouraged other countries to trust American travellers even less than usual.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Magnanimous_J: I don't think this is getting enough attention. Are other countries free to travel among themselves or is the whole world walling off America?

This helpful video may educate you on the countries still allowing Americans across their borders without restructions, as sung by Yakko Warner.

https://twitter.com/i/status/129160022​8974354432


lol. I get that. I'm wondering if citizens of other countries are allowed to travel freely or if the they are shut to each other as well.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
America is a failed state.
 
alto_reed_on_a_tenor_sax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Salmon: Cant you guys mail order from here?

True question.


Not since Trump's guy trashed the USPS to hinder mail-in voting.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Walls work both ways, coming and going. Especially with the gun turrets pointed inwards. East Berlin called and it wants it's wall back!

Anything is great if Trump sees a profit in it!


I remember when things were first shutting down in mid March and Trumpy wanted to move soldiers along the Canadian border and the kerfuffle it produced up here in Canada.
Those soldiers were never meant to keep anyone out it was to keep Americans in if everything went off the rails in the US
 
dragonchild
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hellkite85: But hey, once Biden becomes president, he will offer the public option. ;-)

Huh?  Even if the Dems sweep the next election, which is rather unlikely, we're looking at a Biden-Schumer-Pelosi trifecta with a heavily slanted Supreme Court even if RBG survives the next four months.

Biden's so in bed with the credit card companies (Senator of Delaware for a long time) his nickname is "Senator of BoA", Schumer's a Wall Street Stooge, and Pelosi's a moderate darling who loves to pass far-left bills in bulk when she has assurances the Senate will kill them.

The Democrats aren't even discussing a public option.  It's a non-starter.  There is literally zero serious talk about fixing the U.S. healthcare system at this time.  Which is hilarious if anyone's making a case that there's any liberal representation in D.C. at all.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I don't know what's worse.  Being trapped in their own healthcare system, or being trapped in their own political system.


Well, I was just going to post how the Rotten Borough system called the Senate is the cause for this and many other issues in the US.

/conservative Wyoming and liberal California each get two Senators but Wyoming has 1/68th the population
//the UK got rid of their rotten boroughs in 1832; we are stuck with ours permanently

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rotten_​a​nd_pocket_boroughs
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think that one of the major focuses of the 'powers that be' right now are keeping the American people from remembering that we're not locked in here with them, they're locked in here with us.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Psychopusher: I don't know what's worse.  Being trapped in their own healthcare system, or being trapped in their own political system.

Being trapped with willfully ignorant southern voters and republican-Jebus followers.


I get what you're saying, and I supersize with you, but please don't think that every southerner is an ignorant, racist douchbag. I love the state I'm in, geographically, but do hate the political climate I'm in. I'm trying to change it the best I can, but will be a slow process.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zorkmcgork: Donald Trump's America is a Failed State

Thanks, MAGA rubes!


It may have failed me completely but it failed for for teh libs and that's bootstraps freedom potato!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eiger: You know... I can't help but think that running on actually fixing our "health care system" would be immensely popular.

But what do I know? I'm just a leftist who supports policies shown by poll after poll to be immensely popular.


Depends on your definition of popular.

If you count one person, one vote, yes.

If you count a Wyoming voter as being worth 68 California voters (representing their power in the Senate), no.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Magnanimous_J: I don't think this is getting enough attention. Are other countries free to travel among themselves or is the whole world walling off America?

While most international entry to Canada is not permitted, Canada can travel to the EU.

Also, the agreement with the states to allow travel to and from Alaska by land, and the immediate abuse of this by Americans, has likely encouraged other countries to trust American travellers even less than usual.


A work colleague just went home to Germany to see his family. He got off the plane in Frankfurt and was free to do whatever he wanted. When he gets back to Canada he has to quarantine for 2 weeks. That is not an issue for him because he has been working from home already
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Hellkite85: But hey, once Biden becomes president, he will offer the public option. ;-)
Huh?  Even if the Dems sweep the next election, which is rather unlikely, we're looking at a Biden-Schumer-Pelosi trifecta with a heavily slanted Supreme Court even if RBG survives the next four months.

Biden's so in bed with the credit card companies (Senator of Delaware for a long time) his nickname is "Senator of BoA", Schumer's a Wall Street Stooge, and Pelosi's a moderate darling who loves to pass far-left bills in bulk when she has assurances the Senate will kill them.

The Democrats aren't even discussing a public option.  It's a non-starter.  There is literally zero serious talk about fixing the U.S. healthcare system at this time.  Which is hilarious if anyone's making a case that there's any liberal representation in D.C. at all.


That is why I put the 'winking face' at the end. Biden and the democrats will fold on the public option. Biden will only pass some executive actions that reverse all the Trump attacks on the Affordable Care Act. But he won't go one step further because he is 'owned' by medical insurance companies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dragonchild: .The Democrats aren't even discussing a public option.  It's a non-starter.


Liar.

https://www.demconvention.com/wp-cont​e​nt/uploads/2020/08/2020-07-31-Democrat​ic-Party-Platform-For-Distribution.pdf​

This is the 2020 Democratic Party Platform (which Biden has vowed to support and his people (along with Bernie's) helped to draft.

Look what we have here on page 28:

Securing Universal Health Care Through a Public Option

Democrats believe we need to protect, strengthen, and build upon our bedrock health care programs, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, Medicaid, and the Veterans Affairs (VA) system. Private insurers need real competition to ensure they have incentive to provide affordable, quality coverage to every American.

To achieve that objective, we will give all Americans the choice to select a high-quality, affordable public option through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. The public option will provide at least one plan choice without deductibles; will be administered by CMS, not private companies; and will cover all primary care without any co-payments and control costs for other treatments by negotiating prices with doctors and hospitals, just like Medicare does on behalf of older people.

Everyone will be eligible to choose the public option or another Affordable Care Act marketplace plan. To help close the persistent racial gap in insurance rates, Democrats will expand funding for Affordable Care Act outreach and enrollment programs, so every American knows their options for securing quality, affordable coverage.
 
Someothermonkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sabrina Renaud, a 22-year-old dietary aide in South Carolina, works fulltime at a hospital that offers health insurance to employees -- but she earns about $1,300 per month after taxes, and says she simply can't afford the deductible, premiums, and copays of the company plan and still make rent. "So I thought, I'm just going to have to wiggle through this without health insurance," she says.

Renaud hasn't seen a doctor to renew her insulin prescription in more than a year. Instead, every couple of months, she messages a woman she's never met in real life, with a list of what she needs. So far, the life-saving supplies she needs keep turning up in the mail.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous because redistributing prescription drugs is illegal, tells CNN that she has shipped insulin to hundreds of people over the years -- an effort that she describes as a "necessary evil." People from the U.S. and abroad send spare vials and injection pens to her, and she says she sends them for free to any American who asks for it.

The US is a dystopian nightmare.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zorkmcgork: Donald Trump's America is a Failed State

Thanks, MAGA rubes!


They don't care as long as STIGGINIT to minorities and triggering da libs.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This sounds absurd but Black Market Medicine is going to be the way of the future in the catastrophic times we are potentially facing.  Need a simple surgical procedure? Why go to the hospital and pay $5000 in unnecessary costs when you can go to Crazy Walter's unregulated surgical garage and get it done for $200?
Sure you're taking a huge gamble but c'mon look at that price difference
 
