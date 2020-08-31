 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ars Technica)   A deadly hand sanitizer trap set for Drew and Homer Simpson   (arstechnica.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, Ethanol, hand sanitizers, Hand sanitizer, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Vodka, consumable products, Flavor, increased demand  
•       •       •

1114 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 2:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next thing you know, they'll be putting marijuanas in cookies, cakes, and candy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know if you'd just make it with mega high proof corn liquor it would not kill ppl but why would we want to not kill ppl?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting article, but it's been up on Ars for 5 days now.

Best techie news site out there -- check it out!

Why yes, I'm a subscriber, but not otherwise connected.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homer drinks dishwashing liquid
Youtube hBlkw1FhyP8
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Next thing you know, they'll be putting marijuanas in cookies, cakes, and candy.


Just got this email from my dispensary.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D'OH!
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, subby, I have been assured right here on Fark - by our very own *expert* on the subject Cannabevets - that moonshine production ceased the very same day prohibition ended.

Nice attempt at Fake News, subby. Good one!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A beer/soda can might be a bad idea.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the traditional beverage packaging is from breweries who switched from alcoholic drinks to hand sanitizer production as beverage demand nosedived.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Back in my day, we only had Tide Pods to eat and we liked it!
 
MrHormel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Excellent thread.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.