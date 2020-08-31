 Skip to content
(NBC News)   You know who else didn't care about 6,000,000?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the better Godwins of all time. Well played, subby.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stats through July 25th, back when it was 150,000 COVID deaths show excess deaths above that of 47,800 compared to last year.

Its not clear if those additional 50,000 deaths are directly COVID related, or indirectly (say, drinking bleach because the President said so), but even the official 200,000 dead it easily makes COVID the #3 cause of death in America in 2020.

The Trump administration is responsible for the most deaths of American's since Roosevelt joined the Allies in WW2's 418,000.

Additionally, some guesstimates:
200,000 "long haulers" with a grab bag of persistent symptoms for months.
Nearly 2,000,000 Americans have required hospitalization for COVID
15+ million Americans have lost their jobs since the start of COVID
30-40 million Americans may be evicted from their homes within the next 90 days.

I'm also curious how many have had to miss work because they are A) infected; or B) a close contact with the infected
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
HOTY material right here.  Perfect use of Godwin's Law.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Allegedly.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That is a damn fine headline.

And the fun part is, when the main page "technically human" types show up, and start debating the validity of the 6,000,000 number, it's even money on which usage of it they're debating.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 200x199]


Oh see I was thinking more Oscar Goldman because he was the one forking it over.
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Your Mom
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's funny. The numbers from non-Trump regime sources have been over 6,000,000 for weeks now.

I don't understand the new Trump math. How do you count without numbers? And whose ass do you pull these numbers from?

The USA joins China and Russia in keeping very suspicious statistics.

Thank God for Statistics Canada, numbers still independant of Tories.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 200x199]


That's what my wife says.

BFD. Take out the garbage, Sooper Dooper Man.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abox: X-Geek: [Fark user image 200x199]

Oh see I was thinking more Oscar Goldman because he was the one forking it over.


Yeah, I thought about using Oscar, but because he was the one forking it over, I think he would care more about the amount than Steve.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jesus?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Additionally, some guesstimates:
200,000 "long haulers" with a grab bag of persistent symptoms for months.
Nearly 2,000,000 Americans have required hospitalization for COVID
15+ million Americans have lost their jobs since the start of COVID
30-40 million Americans may be evicted from their homes within the next 90 days.


A few other statistics that I would like to know (but which there may be no way of knowing yet):

- How many hospitalized people people have more than $10,000 of out-of-pocket medical expenses from COVID?
- How many recovered patients have experienced permanent damage to their lungs, heart, or nervous system as a result of COVID, even if they're not counted as "long-haulers?"
- Is a symptomatic case of COVID associated with a reduced life expectancy, and if so, how many people are going to die early even though they survived?

In conclusion, all the idiots howling about "Less than 1% mortality if you're under 70" and "only 6% of fatalities had no comorbidities" can fark right off into an industrial cheese shredder.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stalin?Mao?To a lesser extent:Pol Pot?Shianouk?Jinnah?Sukarno?Jinping?Ca​n be a rather exhaustive list.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

None of these are any excuse for causing the company to lose money    /s
200,000 "long haulers" with a grab bag of persistent symptoms for months.
Nearly 2,000,000 Americans have required hospitalization for COVID
15+ million Americans have lost their jobs since the start of COVID
30-40 million Americans may be evicted from their homes within the next 90 days.

A few other statistics that I would like to know (but which there may be no way of knowing yet):

- How many hospitalized people people have more than $10,000 of out-of-pocket medical expenses from COVID?
- How many recovered patients have experienced permanent damage to their lungs, heart, or nervous system as a result of COVID, even if they're not counted as "long-haulers?"
- Is a symptomatic case of COVID associated with a reduced life expectancy, and if so, how many people are going to die early even though they survived?

In conclusion, all the idiots howling about "Less than 1% mortality if you're under 70" and "only 6% of fatalities had no comorbidities" can fark right off into an industrial cheese shredder.


None of these are any excuse for causing the company to lose money    /s
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

You can almost hear that picture.


You can almost hear that picture.
 
soupafi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We're farking doomed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh!  Oh! The November 3rd Space Rock?
 
Guairdean
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics."  - Mark Twain (and others)

https://arizonadailyindependent.com/m​a​ricopa-county-health-official-admits-m​anipulating-covid-19-deaths/?fbclid=Iw​AR0f9MlyHTXAa0qWPS_EiQkI-A8KSsyP60md7K​87mRszX7_QIjUncTOJYN8
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Contemporary Communion...

"This is the Swab of Christ, take and think about it."
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
brantgoose

How do you count without numbers?

Romans did it
 
