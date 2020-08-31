 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   When the US Air Force goes full Troll on the Russians. bait.jpg   (forbes.com) divider line
30
    More: Amusing, United States Air Force, Russia, U.S. Air Force B-52 bombers, B-52 Stratofortress, World War II, Minot Air Force Base, Royal Air Force, Russian air-defenses  
•       •       •

1652 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 11:50 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Typical Saturday night...
Nothing could possibly go wrong.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you have your signals collection assets sucking up everything during the whole scenario.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Russia,

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


So there!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad was a crew chief for mechanics working on B-52s in the 1980s at Grand Forks AFB, 3 hours east of where these bombers are stationed.  He has told plenty of stories that are perfectly interested while secretly horrifying.

Example: the klaxon sounds (alert horns) and the crews (like my dad's) prep the bombers for immediate departure in a blizzard.  Snow drifts up to the engines.  My dad's story is about how they made sure they didn't have/get ice inside the turbines that would wreck the planes.

Meanwhile, the part I was terrified by was the soldiers armed with assault rifles that guard the planes once the nuclear teams have loaded the live weapons onto the bombers.  These were always drills, but the background is that these alarms could also be signifying the beginning of a nuclear war with the Soviet Union.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: And you have your signals collection assets sucking up everything during the whole scenario.


That was the quiet part.
Why do they keep saying the quiet part loud?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
TFA makes it sound like this is something somehow unique or special.

Adversaries have been testing each others' defenses since time immemorial.  Various nations have been sparring with the various incarnations of the Russian state since the fall of the Khanates.

You'll note that the Russians responded with the Su-27, an aircraft that first entered Soviet service in 1985.  That's like if the US scrambled F-15s for intercept.  It wouldn't surprise me at all if the fighters went in with just visual targeting, so to avoid even releasing information on improvements to the aging Su-27.

It's a balancing act.  Each nation wants to test its defensive/warning systems, but doesn't want to reveal the capabilities of those systems.  Each nation wants to test its offensive/penetration systems, but doesn't want to reveal the capabilities of those systems.  The US flew a sixty year old plane in to be intercepted by a 35 year old plane.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: edmo: And you have your signals collection assets sucking up everything during the whole scenario.

That was the quiet part.
Why do they keep saying the quiet part loud?


Because everyone knows it's happening? Russia tracked those RC-135V/Ws just like they tracked the B-52.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The fourth B-52, call-sign "NATO01," had the most interesting flight path.

NATO-zero-one is better than calling it "Balls thirty four" I suppose.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: My dad was a crew chief for mechanics working on B-52s in the 1980s at Grand Forks AFB, 3 hours east of where these bombers are stationed.  He has told plenty of stories that are perfectly interested while secretly horrifying.

Example: the klaxon sounds (alert horns) and the crews (like my dad's) prep the bombers for immediate departure in a blizzard.  Snow drifts up to the engines.  My dad's story is about how they made sure they didn't have/get ice inside the turbines that would wreck the planes.


Did he every tell you about problems with bird nests?  That may have been a "Southern" problem but I've had to wait on crews drag enough grass out of the air system to fill a step-van.  If you don't do that first and no one checks the air flow and you load a bunch of cruise missiles, you can fry a lot of INEs and those are a pretty penny for sure.

Meanwhile, the part I was terrified by was the soldiers armed with assault rifles that guard the planes once the nuclear teams have loaded the live weapons onto the bombers.  These were always drills, but the background is that these alarms could also be signifying the beginning of a nuclear war with the Soviet Union.

They were just SPs - there has to be one in front and one in back with the no-entry zone being the red line around the aircraft (if no line, rope must be used).  Those guys know how to guard but they don't know the specifics of anything...even their job half the time.

CSB - I was once verifying a "package" that was still under the aircraft.  I was an E4 and the guy I was with was an E5 but I was in charge of the operation and more knowledgeable and had more responsibility (that's how it sometimes works in the chAir Force).  I was inside the secured area (of course) and one of the guards didn't like something, most likely that I was running things, so he stopped my work and called over the E5 I was with.  When the E5 (my friend actually) gets back over, he sheepishly told me that the guard said I was violating two-person concept when I crawled under the weapon package and couldn't see my cohort (the E5).  He apparently wanted the E5 to chastise me.  I dropped everything, went over to the guard and gave him a regulation-based (as in section and number as I knew my shiat better than *anyone*) lecture on the two-person concept then told him to concentrate on keeping the area secure.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Got to call in a strike from a B-52 once... 2000lb JDAM.

Was pretty cool.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TWX: That's like if the US scrambled F-15s for intercept.


Theyre actually producing new F-15's.

https://www.popularmechanics.com/mili​t​ary/aviation/a30705691/f-15ex/
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Once I get the DOD's acquisition community interested in my Covert Aircraft Engine Deactivation System (CAEDS), I'll be rolling in dough. Oh, sure it's just a T-shirt cannon filled with nuts and bolts that you fire at a close-range aircraft to FOD out its engines, but they don't need to know that. Just need to whip up some OV-3 and SV-1 slides with plenty of lightning bolts, charge $50M a unit, then let their crack contract negotiators talk me down to a mere $10M and then I'll be buying Total Fark for everyone.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TWX: The US flew a sixty year old plane in to be intercepted by a 35 year old plane.


So the Boomer got intercepted by Millennial?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Always amazed the B-52 is old enough that you can have three generations flying the same airframe.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Typical Saturday night...
Nothing could possibly go wrong.


The quote was originally "A fella could have himself a pretty good weekend in Dallas..."

But they changed it to Vegas after JFK was killed.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UberDave: weddingsinger: My dad was a crew chief for mechanics working on B-52s in the 1980s at Grand Forks AFB, 3 hours east of where these bombers are stationed.  He has told plenty of stories that are perfectly interested while secretly horrifying.

Example: the klaxon sounds (alert horns) and the crews (like my dad's) prep the bombers for immediate departure in a blizzard.  Snow drifts up to the engines.  My dad's story is about how they made sure they didn't have/get ice inside the turbines that would wreck the planes.

Did he every tell you about problems with bird nests?  That may have been a "Southern" problem but I've had to wait on crews drag enough grass out of the air system to fill a step-van.  If you don't do that first and no one checks the air flow and you load a bunch of cruise missiles, you can fry a lot of INEs and those are a pretty penny for sure.

Meanwhile, the part I was terrified by was the soldiers armed with assault rifles that guard the planes once the nuclear teams have loaded the live weapons onto the bombers.  These were always drills, but the background is that these alarms could also be signifying the beginning of a nuclear war with the Soviet Union.

They were just SPs - there has to be one in front and one in back with the no-entry zone being the red line around the aircraft (if no line, rope must be used).  Those guys know how to guard but they don't know the specifics of anything...even their job half the time.

CSB - I was once verifying a "package" that was still under the aircraft.  I was an E4 and the guy I was with was an E5 but I was in charge of the operation and more knowledgeable and had more responsibility (that's how it sometimes works in the chAir Force).  I was inside the secured area (of course) and one of the guards didn't like something, most likely that I was running things, so he stopped my work and called over the E5 I was with.  When the E5 (my friend actually) gets back over, he sheepishly told me that the guard said I ...


lol, I'll ask him about the birds.

He had a few run ins with nuclear security, too.  He turns 76 in a few months.  I will be putting him on camera for a interview, soon so I don't lose all of the stories.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
specials-images.forbesimg.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
SIGINT is a two-way street.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: TWX: That's like if the US scrambled F-15s for intercept.

Theyre actually producing new F-15's.

https://www.popularmechanics.com/milit​ary/aviation/a30705691/f-15ex/


Nice, always liked the F-15 such a beautiful air frame I am glad it is getting a makeover.
 
arcgear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
HooooWeeeee!  Lots of useful info about a 35 year old asset.  OTOH we could just pop on over to Vietnam or the Ukraine and have a close look at one or even ask the FAA for the names of private owners in the US and study theirs.  Drama sells ratings!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: [specials-images.forbesimg.com image 850x398]

[Fark user image 259x194]


The 21 is a beautiful design but I dont see how it could go up against any modern fighter.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: beezeltown: Typical Saturday night...
Nothing could possibly go wrong.

The quote was originally "A fella could have himself a pretty good weekend in Dallas..."

But they changed it to Vegas after JFK was killed.


I was referencing the film as a whole, where a drill goes wrong and the apocalypse is triggered.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I was referencing the film as a whole, where a drill goes wrong and the apocalypse is triggered.


I know, I was just jumping in to throw out a semi-related movie snob quote.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: [specials-images.forbesimg.com image 850x398]

[Fark user image 259x194]


I know... farkin fishbeds? Still??
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: TFA makes it sound like this is something somehow unique or special.



And it's breaking news every GD time because the average person has the memory of a flea.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: HooooWeeeee!  Lots of useful info about a 35 year old asset.  OTOH we could just pop on over to Vietnam or the Ukraine and have a close look at one or even ask the FAA for the names of private owners in the US and study theirs.  Drama sells ratings!


How about the air defense radars and the timing of the orders and of the actual intercept?  Can we get that somewhere else too?
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Laobaojun: edmo: And you have your signals collection assets sucking up everything during the whole scenario.

That was the quiet part.
Why do they keep saying the quiet part loud?

Because everyone knows it's happening? Russia tracked those RC-135V/Ws just like they tracked the B-52.


Because professionals and grownups know it is happening, and it upsets and confuses children and amateurs.
 
bthom37
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: edmo: And you have your signals collection assets sucking up everything during the whole scenario.

That was the quiet part.
Why do they keep saying the quiet part loud?


Because the Russians knew exactly what they were doing, since they do the same thing to the US.

I would be amazed if any new equipment was captured on the ELINT planes, although there might have been some interesting chatter and procedural information learned since the US doesn't fark around in the Black Sea with strategic bombers that much. The AD crews might not have been so disciplined there as opposed to ones in more heavily trafficked areas.

Plus, there's the obvious element of Forbes being a gentle mouthhug for the US military.
 
bthom37
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Psylence: Nuclear Monk: [specials-images.forbesimg.com image 850x398]

[Fark user image 259x194]

I know... farkin fishbeds? Still??


Eh, in a WVR fight they're still dangerous.  The Romanians trot theirs out to various exercises in Europe occasionally, and they can still surprise folks.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.