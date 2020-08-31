 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Coronavirus shutdowns increasing risk of Legionnaires' disease
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost as if a competent Government that sees the common welfare of its citizens as its main priority is needed in order to achieve a safe and successful society.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: It's almost as if a competent Government that sees the common welfare of its citizens as its main priority is needed in order to achieve a safe and successful society.


COMMON WELFARE? What is that, some kind of ultra-lib AOC plan?

/s
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Nadie_AZ: It's almost as if a competent Government that sees the common welfare of its citizens as its main priority is needed in order to achieve a safe and successful society.

COMMON WELFARE? What is that, some kind of ultra-lib AOC plan?

/s


There is one goal of government.  That's obviously to enrich the governmental and corporate class.  All that bullshiat about needing to band together to get us out of the brutish state of nature... total bullshiat.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: It's almost as if a competent Government that sees the common welfare of its citizens as its main priority is needed in order to achieve a safe and successful society.


So... MORE shutdowns??  Im confused
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So glad I've never joined the American Legion, and thus am immune to this one.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen more than one [redacted] on Facebook claiming that face masks themselves cause Legionnaire's disease.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small Government and cheap skate CEOs strike again. No hand of enough sense to run the water and what not regularly.
Because my profits and not wanting to spend taxpayer money.
 
bsmz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the character art in the title. So the speaker gave up, decided to be happy, and joyously threw some object off to the right. What is the object on the right with the bold horizontal line and two extending vertical lines? If I'm lucky with the posting process, the mystery object looks like this: ┻━┻
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bsmz: I like the character art in the title. So the speaker gave up, decided to be happy, and joyously threw some object off to the right. What is the object on the right with the bold horizontal line and two extending vertical lines? If I'm lucky with the posting process, the mystery object looks like this: ┻━┻


I thought it was a coffee table?
 
Nullav
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Closed ventilation, lots of southern and coastal states with high-humidity summers, and tons of people staying indoors? No shiat. Market some dehumidifiers and you'll make bank.
 
GN Nymph [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bsmz: I like the character art in the title. So the speaker gave up, decided to be happy, and joyously threw some object off to the right. What is the object on the right with the bold horizontal line and two extending vertical lines? If I'm lucky with the posting process, the mystery object looks like this: ┻━┻


More of an expression of frustration than happiness.  The mystery object is a table getting upended.

media.giphy.comView Full Size


Usually when you're happy, you dance on the table, not throw it.
 
bsmz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

khatores: bsmz: I like the character art in the title. So the speaker gave up, decided to be happy, and joyously threw some object off to the right. What is the object on the right with the bold horizontal line and two extending vertical lines? If I'm lucky with the posting process, the mystery object looks like this: ┻━┻

I thought it was a coffee table?


FWIW, we now know that our machines can render a coffee table in italics.
 
