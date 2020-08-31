 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Nobody wants to buy your condo with a view of a homeless guy taking a dump   (sfgate.com)
34
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if Seattle would follow.

Enact laws prohibiting billionaires from buying empty condos as a money laundering scheme.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read an article in the L.A. Times that this was also happening here, so maybe it's a trend?
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dunno, there are some odd people out there.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nothing compared to how hard the commercial real estate market is going to crash and burn, ESPECIALLY in SF and the rest of the bay area.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phygz: This is nothing compared to how hard the commercial real estate market is going to crash and burn, ESPECIALLY in SF and the rest of the bay area.


"Wait, you mean we work in tech and there's some sort of TECH to let us spend more time working from homes in more affordable areas?"

[OBVIOUS}

The CRE meltdown is going to make WeWork a footnote in history.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ha ha
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Ha ha


This headline, this comment, and your username...this is why I love Fark.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm laughing my ass off at this ad from the page.


Fark user imageView Full Size



/get a better photoshopper?
//ohhh! Use this for a contest!
 
hammettman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Flee to the suburbs, where the death is slower, more drawn out, but like hell, soul crushing.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Prices going down are going up?

I am notorious for mixing metaphors, but aren't these guys supposed to be professional?
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Real estate in Phoenix is skyrocketing since everyone seems to be moving here along with boatloads of commercial office space being built so everyone can work from home.
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was promised a homeless person taking a dump. There was no dump!!! There was no homeless!!!  Whar pic whar????
 
Reverend J
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think with many people working from home has a real effect to. Now that it's been proven that many businesses can be run remotely, there's no need to live in an expensive city. I expect this trend will happen in many of the big tech heavy cities.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Now if Seattle would follow.

Enact laws prohibiting billionaires from buying empty condos as a money laundering scheme.


One way to avoid taxes on large stock sales is to use those funds to run a business for 2 years. Buying rental properties is one of the easier schemes to accomplish that. Even if nobody rents those properties you can still come out ahead compared to paying 25% tax on the earnings from that stock sale, especially if you can wait for the cyclical real estate market to move in your favor before selling them off and dissolving the business.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Which is why you never get a street level apartment in Liberal Utopias
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Reverend J: to live in an expensive city. I expect this trend will happen in many of the big tech heavy cities.


And the need for a dedicated office space.
 
Watubi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Real estate has taken a HUGE hit where I live in Silicon Valley.  Instead of a home selling in 2 or 3 days, sometimes it takes as long as a week to get a bidding war going.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When we were stoned teenagers we'd often take a dump on the bathroom floor of wherever we were loitering; we thought this was the most hilarious thing ever.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Price reductions are, ahem, cratering.

You're welcome.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Prices going down are going up?

I am notorious for mixing metaphors, but aren't these guys supposed to be professional?


"Price Reductions are Skyrocketing!"

Well, that's one way to get people to read the article, I guess...to figure out what the hell they're trying to say.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Which is why you never get a street level apartment in Liberal Utopias


I rented a street level condo in downtown San Jose for several years and never had any issues.  That place also awesome and in retrospect I should have bought it (was offered a sweet deal by the owner) but the litigation between the HOA and developer scared me off.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I'm laughing my ass off at this ad from the page.


[Fark user image image 425x369]


/get a better photoshopper?
//ohhh! Use this for a contest!


Holy shiat!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: I was promised a homeless person taking a dump. There was no dump!!! There was no homeless!!!  Whar pic whar????


The homeless person took the dump, but it's not known where it was taken. It may be still in the city, or out in the burbs.
And hey, if the dump was taken, then the view is improved right?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: FleshMonkey: Prices going down are going up?

I am notorious for mixing metaphors, but aren't these guys supposed to be professional?

"Price Reductions are Skyrocketing!"

Well, that's one way to get people to read the article, I guess...to figure out what the hell they're trying to say.


I imagine the line being said by That Guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 I think folks will want to come back to the city down the road. If rents are more affordable, maybe tech bros won't dominate the culture we have had recently. Many families are leaving. I see moving trucks on every walk around the neighborhood. We were largely unaffected by the 2008 recession. I don't think we are going to come out of this one as easy. I don't think anyone is.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Note that the "homeless everywhere" bit is mainly due to a ninth circuit court ruling that bans the police from preventing people from camping on public property (such as sidewalks and parks) unless there are available shelter beds.  This initially only applied to the western US (ninth circuit's territory) but it now more or less applies nationwide since the Supremes recently upheld the ruling.
 
Devo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Which is why you never get a street level apartment in Liberal Utopias


The first level is usually businesses.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Devo: I think folks will want to come back to the city down the road. If rents are more affordable, maybe tech bros won't dominate the culture we have had recently. Many families are leaving. I see moving trucks on every walk around the neighborhood. We were largely unaffected by the 2008 recession. I don't think we are going to come out of this one as easy. I don't think anyone is.


That isn't necessarily a bad thing. I've been saying for several years now that we need a diaspora. Everyone complains about a minority party having so much power, when very people were willing to try to fix the problem in the most realistic way. But the big barrier has been internet and that will hopefully change by the end of the year.

And if not... a lot of the reddest parts of the country have been suburbs of bright blue cities. Just moving a couple miles out can make a huge difference in the political landscape both state and federal.
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Considering that many big cities like NYC and SF are largely populated by transplants from all over the country now, maybe this will bring those cities back to the colorful personalities they once had.

And btw, the homeless are moving to the suburbs also.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
hey now, SF has done absolutely nothing and they're all out of ideas.  those apps aren't going to write themselves and the profits aren't going to materialize out of thin air.

wish i was being facetious.  just this morning the street sweeper went AROUND the pile of refuse they've been ignoring for a month, even though they 'sweep' (LOL) twice a week.  i wish i could utterly refuse to do my job.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: And if not... a lot of the reddest parts of the country have been suburbs of bright blue cities. Just moving a couple miles out can make a huge difference in the political landscape both state and federal.


This is not true.  Suburbs are usually purple, with older, inner suburbs being blue-purple and newer, outer suburbs being red-purple.

The reddest parts of the country are extreme rural areas.

There are three things that determine how red an area is:

1. Population density (the lower it is, the redder it is).
2. Percentage of voters who are white (the higher this is, the redder it is).
3. Bonus red points if the state in question was once run by traitors to the United States (IE, former Confederate States).

Plugging the numbers in for these three things into an equation can determine the red/blue makeup of an area with a very high degree of certainty.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geotpf: BolloxReader: And if not... a lot of the reddest parts of the country have been suburbs of bright blue cities. Just moving a couple miles out can make a huge difference in the political landscape both state and federal.

This is not true.  Suburbs are usually purple, with older, inner suburbs being blue-purple and newer, outer suburbs being red-purple.

The reddest parts of the country are extreme rural areas.

There are three things that determine how red an area is:

1. Population density (the lower it is, the redder it is).
2. Percentage of voters who are white (the higher this is, the redder it is).
3. Bonus red points if the state in question was once run by traitors to the United States (IE, former Confederate States).

Plugging the numbers in for these three things into an equation can determine the red/blue makeup of an area with a very high degree of certainty.


Ahh yes, the traitor legions of Montana
 
