(American Military News)   Best Korea issues shoot-on-sight orders for any bioweapon skinjobs defecting to China
36
    More: Scary, North Korea, Sino-Korean border, resident of North Hamgyong province, emergency notice, kilometer of the North Korea-China border, military units, new border policy, top leader Kim Jong Un  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that just doesn't make sense:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/china/

It looks like they exported pretty much all of it already.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello new territory of the peoples republic! China will be along soon to render aid.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further bolstering theories that Un is dead and something is happening.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should build a wall! That totally works.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how does this apply to people who live in cities that are entirely within that 1km limit, are those cities being evacuated or purged?
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frakking Cylons
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine there's bodies piling up in the streets there.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look here.  It's not complicated at all really
China - has had very very very very very very very few cases . . . okay
North Korea has had none cases

So, now they'll shoot North Koreans who approach the Chinese boarder, to keep the corona vrius out
Is that clear?!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh and, Jenkins, apparently your mother's died
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: So, how does this apply to people who live in cities that are entirely within that 1km limit, are those cities being evacuated or purged?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the same as any other day then?
 
g.fro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought that was already SOP.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Canada is next.

Except we need to borrow some of your guns, please.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, China does look good in comparison to North Korea.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: So, the same as any other day then?


No
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Maybe they should build a wall! That totally works.


To be really effective, the wall needs to be in the other country's territory like England has figured out.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shocking. Wonder if it's true.
Oh well. I'll never know.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Isn't there a big friendship loving city right on the river between Best Korea and China

It's Sinuiju

Maybe rivers don't count.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dopirt: Isn't there a big friendship loving city right on the river between Best Korea and China

It's Sinuiju

It's Sinuiju


Isn't that the sun source of all martial arts?
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Has the North Korean population disappeared into large underground bunkers yet?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Last paragraph of TFA sums it up...

However, sources have told RFA that the North Korean authorities are facing an economic crisis and have enacted the border policy to suppress complaints from the people and prevent their escape.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
how do we even know this? did they tell us?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Last paragraph of TFA sums it up...

However, sources have told RFA that the North Korean authorities are facing an economic crisis and have enacted the border policy to suppress complaints from the people and prevent their escape.


If you can't feed them, why not let them out?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Last week they were rounding pets for food, Now Soylent Kimchee?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: LarrySouth: Last paragraph of TFA sums it up...

However, sources have told RFA that the North Korean authorities are facing an economic crisis and have enacted the border policy to suppress complaints from the people and prevent their escape.

If you can't feed them, why not let them out?


Because there's meat on them bones.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fake picture
Fark user imageView Full Size


Real Picture
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
virus?
 
tinyarena
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes, I voted for myself, so sue me
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fat boy: dionysusaur: LarrySouth: Last paragraph of TFA sums it up...

However, sources have told RFA that the North Korean authorities are facing an economic crisis and have enacted the border policy to suppress complaints from the people and prevent their escape.

If you can't feed them, why not let them out?

Because there's meat on them bones.


Not very much.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Salmon: Canada is next.

Except we need to borrow some of your guns, please.


Speak for yourself
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Has the North Korean population disappeared into large underground bunkers yet?


I understood that reference.gif

/great book
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: LarrySouth: Last paragraph of TFA sums it up...

However, sources have told RFA that the North Korean authorities are facing an economic crisis and have enacted the border policy to suppress complaints from the people and prevent their escape.

If you can't feed them, why not let them out?


They know there will be a giant sucking sound of NK people running towards China.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: dionysusaur: LarrySouth: Last paragraph of TFA sums it up...

However, sources have told RFA that the North Korean authorities are facing an economic crisis and have enacted the border policy to suppress complaints from the people and prevent their escape.

If you can't feed them, why not let them out?

They know there will be a giant sucking sound of NK people running towards China.


Yup. In order to remain a fascist dictator, you need a group of people to control. Without people to oppress, what have you got?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Enigmamf: So, how does this apply to people who live in cities that are entirely within that 1km limit, are those cities being evacuated or purged?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 443x332]


The border lights are phenomenal!
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: So, how does this apply to people who live in cities that are entirely within that 1km limit, are those cities being evacuated or purged?


Lived.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How shiatting is your country, that people run to China to be free?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

