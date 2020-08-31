 Skip to content
"Say hello to my little drone"
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hips.hearstapps.com
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can't even figure out how to use that website, I tried to play the video and ended up playing Bejeweled.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [hips.hearstapps.com image 480x240]


Thisthreadhadnochance.Gif
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That took them long enough.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If people would stop doing drugs so much, Mexico would be in a better situation.
 
Harlee [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The cartels, Yakuza, and ISIS are trend setters. This will not end well.

Slaughterbots
Youtube HipTO_7mUOw


As I point out in the novel, the only possible defense from drones will, ultimately, be clouds of defensive drones. And to guide your defensive drones you will need some sort of interfaced AI.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.net
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If they had an FAA type administration, this would never have never been possible.

Amazon 'validated more than 500 safety and efficiency processes as part of its application' to get certifications for drone deliveries.
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 504x336]


Found the ostral-B heretic.

/his shadow will be very pleased
 
Harlee [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also, some state actor will figure out how to cache thousands of small autonomous drones, each loaded with directed explosive charges, in underwater cisterns, or maybe even subs lying doggo either on the sea floor or just hanging without movement in deep water. Hear those supercarrier screws? Release the shells that are holding the drones. Shells pop onto the surface and release the drones. Bye bye super carrier.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This sounds very minor, threat-wise.
Fark user image
 
ng2810
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can see it now. Imagine a world where our President would only make speeches in public while flaked by two guard eagles who are there to watch out for incoming drones. It would be awesome and epic until the birds start shiatting or screeching then it would be awkward. 
Fark user image
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harlee: Also, some state actor will figure out how to cache thousands of small autonomous drones, each loaded with directed explosive charges, in underwater cisterns, or maybe even subs lying doggo either on the sea floor or just hanging without movement in deep water. Hear those supercarrier screws? Release the shells that are holding the drones. Shells pop onto the surface and release the drones. Bye bye super carrier.


A little complicated.  Have them stay underwater and target the screws. Bottom/moored mines could accomplish the same thing.  Also just the act of deploying those would probably be an act of war, so that should be taken into account.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [hips.hearstapps.com image 480x240]


DrOHn?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
this is why we have been funding the shiat out of all those anti-missile and anti-artillery laser defense programs for the last 5 years.  if a peer state is firing hypersonic missiles at your shiat you have a lot of problems and you're going to lose ships or bases no matter what you do.  but 2 or 3 bug zappers on the roof should keep jihad johnny from RC piloting a brick of C4 into the mess hall at least.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harlee: The cartels, Yakuza, and ISIS are trend setters. This will not end well.


Hated politicians/CEOs better watch out
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If they had an FAA type administration, this would never have never been possible.

Amazon 'validated more than 500 safety and efficiency processes as part of its application' to get certifications for drone deliveries.


Wow, validating processes!  That's almost as good as doing things!!!1
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Javalin missile: $175,203

Quadcopter with camera and gps, 2 lb explosives and shrapnel: $1,134
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If they had an FAA type administration, this would never have never been possible.

Amazon 'validated more than 500 safety and efficiency processes as part of its application' to get certifications for drone deliveries.


Yeah cause the FAA will sure be able to stop anyone from buying a drone on amazon, cooking some explosives at home putting it on the drone and fly it to the target...

The FAA has a magic eye over all US airspace, controlling everything and anything that flies without a permit gets shot down by a F-22 within a minute of being airborne right??
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Harlee: The cartels, Yakuza, and ISIS are trend setters. This will not end well.

Hated politicians/CEOs better watch out

Hated politicians/CEOs better watch out


That probably is our dystopian future.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The drone revolution makes the flying IED as a weapon for like a thousand bucks. The only reason you havent seen it in Iraq and Afghanistan is because they are poor countries.

If Y'al-Qaeda had any brains, they will use that in their next attack.

/good thing most terrorists are stupid AF
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: /good thing most terrorists are stupid AF


Yeah, that coordinated four plane attack on 9/11 was a real amateur hour production.
 
