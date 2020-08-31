 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The real-life hero of the "Hotel Rwanda" has been arrested, and not just for a late check-out and a couple of missing towels   (bbc.com) divider line
    Rwandan Genocide, Paul Kagame, Paul Rusesabagina, Mr Rusesabagina, Hotel Rwanda film hero, Rwanda  
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He had to know this was coming when he decided not to live out his days quietly in Texas. He's made enemies of horrific people on both sides of that conflict.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's not exactly how i expected that to close out.

The reality was a f*king tragedy and a failure of first world nations...

Don Cheadle was brilliant...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I saw that movie on a date.  Would not recommend as a date movie.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The 2004 film Hotel Rwanda told the story of how Mr Rusesabagina, a middle-class Hutu married to a Tutsi,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
dailymedia.case.eduView Full Size
Free Paul Rusesabagina


/In all seriousness, it sounds like possible "red notice" abuse.  Someone used Interpol to silence a poltiical dissident in exile.
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The real tragedy will be when someone has to write a song about Mr. Rusesabagina.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Presidential medal of freedom in 2005?

Man, Obama loves terrorists. I bet that's where he learned the terrorist fist jab
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, that's not exactly how i expected that to close out.

The reality was a f*king tragedy and a failure of first world nations...

Don Cheadle was brilliant...


Brilliant, but pales in comparison to his role as Captain Planet

Don Cheadle is Captain Planet
Youtube TwJaELXadKo
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I saw that movie on a date.  Would not recommend as a date movie.


So, did you bang?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Somewhere in a vault lie the lyrics for "Hotel Rwanda", the Eagles parody that Weird Al wisely decided to shelve...
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The authorities did not say where he was arrested or give any further details about the accusations he faces.

"We'll let you know just as soon as we make up something halfway convincing."
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I read somewhere that Rwanda is now the safest country on the continent, its economy is slowly growing (thanks to Chinese investment) and their tourism bureau is doing an all-out blitz in Europe.

Sad to see something like this.
 
