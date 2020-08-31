 Skip to content
(KSST)   "Hold my beer, officer"   (ksstradio.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Famous last words from some people.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, I'll give him a point for the try.

\ he's still down several hundred.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He was just sharing.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
locating a Cadillac TBS

What is a Cadillac TBS?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
CSB:

When I loved in California, a buddy of mine took us out for a late night of bar hopping and drinking. I got annihilated... and passed out in the back seat of his truck.
Woke up to flashing blues and reds. As I sat up, I heard the CHP Office ask my buddy for his licence and registration. Dude was so drunk, he grabbed the beer out of his lap and asked the Officer if he could hold it while he dug in the glove box to look for the registration. 

Was pretty damn funny, today.

End CSB
 
nursetim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: locating a Cadillac TBS

What is a Cadillac TBS?


If you have to ask, you can't afford it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"You can have my name, or you can have my beer.  One or the other."
 
vinn01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought that fleeing the police resulted in getting shot.  Isn't that the narrative?

"...instead of stepping out of the vehicle, he began driving away in it... The deputy ordered him to stop, but the vehicle continued east on I-30 at a high rate of speed..."

...oh, wait...

"The man was ordered to get out of the car and get on the ground with hands behind him. He complied..."

It looks like complying with the police is a way of not getting shot.  Funny that.


/ he missed his chance to be a hero
// have marches in his honor
/// burn down the city in his honor
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: CSB:

When I loved in California, a buddy of mine took us out for a late night of bar hopping and drinking. I got annihilated... and passed out in the back seat of his truck.
Woke up to flashing blues and reds. As I sat up, I heard the CHP Office ask my buddy for his licence and registration. Dude was so drunk, he grabbed the beer out of his lap and asked the Officer if he could hold it while he dug in the glove box to look for the registration. 

Was pretty damn funny, today.

End CSB


we've all loved in California.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My brothers were once out drinking and driving. They stopped at a gas station to use the bathroom. Left their beer on top of the car. So put your drink in a soda can so you don't get busted.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Handing a drink to the cop is a pretty brilliant way of keeping his hands too full to shoot you as you drive off.

/s
//doesn't really make sense to try it unless you drive the friggin batmobile and can outrun a chopper
///3
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a sad life that man leads. He's in for some fun charges.
 
