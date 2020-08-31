 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Holding an illegal rave in an underground bunker? Yeah, next time maybe get longer extension cords and leave the portable diesel generators outside above ground, mmkay?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And let the authorities find out! Can't let that happen!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's just a typically Scandinavian version of efficient whip-its. Carbon monoxide is basically reclaimed energy, plus they stored it all underground for safety.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: The organizers later said the diesel generators were in a room with ventilation but neither police nor the fire department could confirm that. Several partygoers told Norwegian media that they had to go outside several times to breathe fresh air.

I only need to have trouble breathing inside a place one time before I leave, but maybe I'm just weird that way, expecting there to be sufficiently breathable air when I party.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Time to bust out the JNCOs.

/finally
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Darwin triumphs again.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The video of Republican Nazi's attacking people was helpful
 
mekkab
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's why I come prepared
tastetalks.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


NikolaiFarkoff: That's just a typically Scandinavian version of efficient whip-its.


wow, haven't seen you in forever!
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
200 people, and not one knew indoor engines are deadly? Not a lot of brain cells to lose.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: The video of Republican Nazi's attacking people was helpful


Is there any other kind of Nazi? Or Republican?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think Norway is more like Florida but with better Healthcare.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...I just wanna buy a bunker.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Police Cops Bust Rave Party"
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well that's more like it.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You can't have the power source outside the bunker, that defeats the entire purpose of a bunker... maybe some way to vent the toxic gasses upwards, outside the bunker... I think "chimney" would be a good word for such a device.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be from the US somewhere. Who knew Norwegians can be as farking stupid as Americans?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

electricjebus: You can't have the power source outside the bunker, that defeats the entire purpose of a bunker... maybe some way to vent the toxic gasses upwards, outside the bunker... I think "chimney" would be a good word for such a device.

Density at 25 °C & 1 atm:

Air:  1.2 kg/m3
CO:  1.15 kg/m3

Yeah, that ain't gonna work.  Not for a bunker, anyway.  But I mean, this is what exhaust pipes are for.  Or heck, even forced airflow with ingress and egress on opposite sides of the bunker would've kept replacing the carbon monoxide with fresh air.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lonomoholo: I thought this was going to be from the US somewhere. Who knew Norwegians can be as farking stupid as Americans?


Oh no, they are legion

Dumbasses

Idiots
 
dragonchild
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lonomoholo: Who knew Norwegians can be as farking stupid as Americans?

Every country has its idiots, and at roughly the same percentages -- there's nothing genetically superior about Scandinavians.  The main difference is cultural -- America is proud of its idiots.  No country coddles, empowers, and celebrates their idiots more than America.  We have people listening to idiots, aspiring to be idiots, worshiping idiots, until we have idiot leaders and "experts" shouting down everyone else.  There's room for vapidity in any mental diet, but America is the only place I've heard of where people will treat thinking like it's literally something to actively avoid.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lonomoholo: I thought this was going to be from the US somewhere. Who knew Norwegians can be as farking stupid as Americans?


Europe is just better at hiding their morons. There is some seriously redneck Europeans and it isn't just a small amount.
 
