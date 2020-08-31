 Skip to content
(Idaho Mountain Express)   There's 'The Blair Witch Project' then there's THE Blair Witch, and her marvelous obituary   (mtexpress.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy, The Wizard of Oz, Terry Pratchett, Discworld, future plans, Wicked Witch of the West, Death, spoiled cats, stinky dogs  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fred" was her first husband, no doubt.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obituary goals!
 
mensan98th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all deserve an obit like that.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mensan98th: We all deserve an obit like that.


You go first. I'll read it to you over your grave.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to answer a survey before I can read it? No.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Exploded into glitter and bats." Hell yeah! I'll take that over "courageous fight against [disease]" any day of the week.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the animals? Are they dead too?
Dafug.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone has to sweep up all that glitter and bat poop. Now if only they can find a broom.

/and it harm none.....
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her remains will be interred under a tree with the ridiculous multitude of animals she rescued, both wild and domestic.

That must have been one heck of an explosion.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...this obit makes my goal of cremation via Rube Goldberg machine seem quaint.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Best obituary you will read this year.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Best obituary you will read this year.


We can always hope orange marmalade drops
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like good people. Too bad she's gone, because the world's got far too many sour, rotten apples these days.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At the viewing you have to stand silently in the corner for 30 seconds first.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i love the picture.  she looks like the obit makes her sound.
                         *sigh*
let me not waste my life.
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kdawg7736: Best obituary you will read this year.

We can always hope orange marmalade drops


I prefer to call him Donnie Mango 🥭
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

suburbanguerilla: waxbeans: kdawg7736: Best obituary you will read this year.

We can always hope orange marmalade drops

I prefer to call him Donnie Mango 🥭


Orange shiatgibbon
 
mensan98th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: mensan98th: We all deserve an obit like that.

You go first. I'll read it to you over your grave.


Excellent! I love voiceovers.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fred was probably a prince she enchanted just to keep around & wave at her husband - "See, I have options..."

/she sounded fun, the world is a lesser place
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kdawg7736: Best obituary you will read this year.

We can always hope orange marmalade drops


Or the dizzy one .
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Safe home, witchy woman!
 
