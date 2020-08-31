 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCNC Charlotte)   Ohio boy raises money to buy more than 200 bullet-proof vests for all the good boys on the police force   (wcnc.com) divider line
51
    More: Hero, Man, Officer, Ten-year-old Brady Snakovsky, Brady's K-9 Fund, Bedford PD t-shirt, K9 Luca, young man, stab-proof vests  
•       •       •

850 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 9:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can use the vest but prefer steak.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get them started licking the boots early, saves time later.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always feel really uncomfortable with these kinds of fundraisers. Police and firefighters are supposed to be provisioned by their governments. Why does this sort of thing need to be paid for by bake sales and shiat?

And it's not just this. I remember during the Bush II years military families holding fundraisers to buy their deployed family members body armor. Why the fark does Mrs. Gunnar seargent  need to buy body armor for her husband in Iraq? Why CAN she buy body armor, but the federal government can't?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, shouldn't we be raising money to buy body armor for the general public, and anger management classes for the cops?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL what an idiot. They could have bought those by giving up like 5% of their overtime scam.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it to protect the dogs from the police? Seems to be an involuntary reaction for many cops to shoot a dog every time they see one.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the police should spend money on vests instead of used military equipment
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I always feel really uncomfortable with these kinds of fundraisers. Police and firefighters are supposed to be provisioned by their governments. Why does this sort of thing need to be paid for by bake sales and shiat?



homelandsecurity-technology.comView Full Size


Because MRAVs are a hell of a lot sexier than flak vests for Fido.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm selling boxes of M&Ms to buy F-16s for Air Force dogs.  So I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if police dogs were getting shot and killed at a rate that required vests the dept would purchase them. SO great waste of $$ kid. you could have raised it for shelter dogs or some other needing group but hey K9s busting pot smokers need body armor
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I always feel really uncomfortable with these kinds of fundraisers. Police and firefighters are supposed to be provisioned by their governments. Why does this sort of thing need to be paid for by bake sales and shiat?

And it's not just this. I remember during the Bush II years military families holding fundraisers to buy their deployed family members body armor. Why the fark does Mrs. Gunnar seargent  need to buy body armor for her husband in Iraq? Why CAN she buy body armor, but the federal government can't?


The reason for the fundraisers to buy body army during the Iraq War was because journalists reported that due to expense body armour was not being provided to regular soldiers / marines. Then pretty much anyone in any role was being sent out to provide checkpoint and convoy guard duty. Only troops likely to be in harms-way received them, but then forward commanders put everyone in harms-way. FYI - this was not police body armor which will stop a 9mm but not a 308. The military body armor is a special vest that holds ceramic plates.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  More military gear for the cops.  Just what America needed.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dogs would be a lot healthier and safer if they weren't trained to attack people.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real BLM
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Is it to protect the dogs from the police? Seems to be an involuntary reaction for many cops to shoot a dog every time they see on


The German Shepards will be fine.  The Rottweilers and black labs could really use them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

JFC, the dogs are going the same way as cops: as just a foundation to mount a shiatload of tacticool gear on.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, are a whole lot of dogs getting shot?  This is police opera level of stupid drama.  Why are there even 200 total police dogs in Ohio?  I can see a dozen or so being trained/kept for search and rescue type situations, but beyond that they just seem like an overly expensive tool for harm.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because they're cute, doesn't mean they're not a tool of the oppressor.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason cats are better than dogs. When they do security work, they don't need any fancy tacticool vest. Just throw in a "SECURITY" hoodie and let them do their thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JFK Shot First: The real BLM
[Fark user image image 225x225]


No they don't. At least not any more than unicorn lives or leprechaun lives.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, if you do want a tacticool cat there are options.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
256 dogs? And counting? How TF are there that many police dogs in the state, let alone "region" which isn't defined in this stellar article? I just checked and my city of 700,000 people has 13 dogs, and we have one of the highest police budgets in the country. WTF
 
isthisme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry but using dogs (and horses) as a police weapon should be stopped.

Using dogs to track scents and explosions are fine but using them to attack people is a cowards errand.

I don't even trust them to track drugs anymore because they are also trained to signal on demand.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x411]
JFC, the dogs are going the same way as cops: as just a foundation to mount a shiatload of tacticool gear on.


I got a chocolate lab modded out with all sorts of shiat. Thing looks badass.
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I always feel really uncomfortable with these kinds of fundraisers. Police and firefighters are supposed to be provisioned by their governments. Why does this sort of thing need to be paid for by bake sales and shiat?

And it's not just this. I remember during the Bush II years military families holding fundraisers to buy their deployed family members body armor. Why the fark does Mrs. Gunnar seargent  need to buy body armor for her husband in Iraq? Why CAN she buy body armor, but the federal government can't


My vollie/paid-on-call fire/ems department had a Pancake Breakfast fundraiser in the spring during EMS Week, a BBQ Chicken fundraiser in the summer, and a Spaghetti Dinner in the fall during Fire Protection Week. We used the funds to send our more active members to out-of-state trainings and conferences that the village and surrounding townships deemed too expensive.

/We had to pay for booze on our own, tho.
//FDIC Int'l was friggin wild.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They spent all their body armor money on an MRAP and a Bearcat, because they look cooler.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Of course, if you do want a tacticool cat there are options.

[i.pinimg.com image 843x1500]


That cat probably clawed the shait out of whomever put that thing on.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worthless tool
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Another reason cats are better than dogs. When they do security work, they don't need any fancy tacticool vest. Just throw in a "SECURITY" hoodie and let them do their thing.

[Fark user image image 474x904]


Dogs are inbred stupid versions of wolves.

Cats are mini tigers
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cool but it's usually the cops shooting your dog, not criminals shooting at cop dogs. Just sayin.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
haha america is dumb
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo militarized police force...but yay doggies!
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Get them started licking the boots early, saves time later.


Username checks out.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Of course, if you do want a tacticool cat there are options.

[i.pinimg.com image 843x1500]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


You could always go old school too.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Of course, if you do want a tacticool cat there are options.

[i.pinimg.com image 843x1500]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 600x600]

You could always go old school too.


While I'm sure the wealthy ancient-world individual who commissioned that was quite pleased, I'm also certain their cat was equally displeased. That looks like it would turn a sleek, stealthy, high-leaping kitty into a slow, clumsy, weighted-down, pissed off puss.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Of course, if you do want a tacticool cat there are options.

[i.pinimg.com image 843x1500]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 600x600]

You could always go old school too.


My cat would be asking for the breastplate stretcher.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Police K-9s do get shot, but not nearly as much as family dogs do by police. There have been many reports of indiscriminate shootings of dogs that were not at all aggressive.

DOJ: Police Shooting Family Dogs has Become 'Epidemic'
CriminalLegalNews.org
June 16, 2018
https://www.criminallegalnews.org/ne​ws​/2018/jun/16/doj-police-shooting-famil​y-dogs-has-become-epidemic/


To be fair, some family pets are dangerous and those shootings are justified. However, the ratio is way off kilter. The link below shows a pit bull that was a clear menace to a neighborhood in IL. The cop shoots the dog a little after the 2:00 mark.

Kewanee PD Releases Video Of Officer Shooting Dog
CIProud.com
Oct 15, 2019
https://www.centralillinoisproud.com​/n​ews/local-news/kewanee-pd-releases-vid​eo-of-officer-shooting-dog/

And as noted upthread, it should not be up to some kid to raise money for police gear. The Bedford OH PD budget is in the $4.5 million range for a town of 13,000. I would bet there is money in the budget to get those vests.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And then the cops set those dogs loose on the protesters.......
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I always feel really uncomfortable with these kinds of fundraisers. Police and firefighters are supposed to be provisioned by their governments. Why does this sort of thing need to be paid for by bake sales and shiat?

And it's not just this. I remember during the Bush II years military families holding fundraisers to buy their deployed family members body armor. Why the fark does Mrs. Gunnar seargent  need to buy body armor for her husband in Iraq? Why CAN she buy body armor, but the federal government can't?


IIRC, soldiers wanted some civilian armor because it's lighter than the official stuff?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 397x604]


Gee, Greta Thunberg is looking more cheerful than usual.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Ambivalence: I always feel really uncomfortable with these kinds of fundraisers. Police and firefighters are supposed to be provisioned by their governments. Why does this sort of thing need to be paid for by bake sales and shiat?

And it's not just this. I remember during the Bush II years military families holding fundraisers to buy their deployed family members body armor. Why the fark does Mrs. Gunnar seargent  need to buy body armor for her husband in Iraq? Why CAN she buy body armor, but the federal government can't?

IIRC, soldiers wanted some civilian armor because it's lighter than the official stuff?


Stuff like Dragon Skin was getting popular and the higher ups would wear it over the Interceptor DOD approved stuff, as well as their personal protective details (civilian contractors).

So the DoD came out and said you'd lose survivor and VA benefits if you were wearing non-authorized body armor.

Thanks Rumsfeld.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I always feel really uncomfortable with these kinds of fundraisers. Police and firefighters are supposed to be provisioned by their governments. Why does this sort of thing need to be paid for by bake sales and shiat?

And it's not just this. I remember during the Bush II years military families holding fundraisers to buy their deployed family members body armor. Why the fark does Mrs. Gunnar seargent  need to buy body armor for her husband in Iraq? Why CAN she buy body armor, but the federal government can't?


More importantly, it is taking away potential funding for non-profits that exist because there is more federal funding for cops than for social services.  Federal grants for law enforcement are plentiful, but Kiwanis and Rotary always have difficulty getting any federal funding.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x411]
JFC, the dogs are going the same way as cops: as just a foundation to mount a shiatload of tacticool gear on.


The camera is for when people claim the dogs are racist.

Because people do that.

https://journeydogtraining.com/is-my-​d​og-racist/
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 397x604]


If you don't know German, the poster is raising funds for hostels and youth centers.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Of course, if you do want a tacticool cat there are options.

[i.pinimg.com image 843x1500]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 600x600]

You could always go old school too.



What's the metal tail for? So either the cats tail sticks out that hole or it gets stuffed side the metal one? Both are weird options. Pretty darn sure you don't want to restrict tail movement as it's integral to their movement.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

isthisme: Sorry but using dogs (and horses) as a police weapon should be stopped.

Using dogs to track scents and explosions are fine but using them to attack people is a cowards errand.

I don't even trust them to track drugs anymore because they are also trained to signal on demand.


Lol.

You're going to be so triggered once the funding comes through for Police Bears.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Gleeman: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Of course, if you do want a tacticool cat there are options.

[i.pinimg.com image 843x1500]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 600x600]

You could always go old school too.

While I'm sure the wealthy ancient-world individual who commissioned that was quite pleased, I'm also certain their cat was equally displeased. That looks like it would turn a sleek, stealthy, high-leaping kitty into a slow, clumsy, weighted-down, pissed off puss.


Well, you have to remember that mice in the Middle Ages were no joke either:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

isthisme: Using dogs to track scents and explosions are fine but using them to attack people is a cowards errand.


The whole goal of police engineering is to require as little bravery as necessary.   Military too.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.