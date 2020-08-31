 Skip to content
(Movers belts ok)   You can earn over $2,500 to help this couple move houses. Difficulty: you must be naked on the job   (timesnownews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Nudity, sorts of requests, Naturism, Appeal, particular request, website of Shift, naturist couple, public appeal  
•       •       •

444 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 1:37 PM



NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mr. and Mrs. Biden, for the last time, can't you please wait until November before asking again?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nudity aside, moving entire houses is an interesting job.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd do it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok, thats stupid. Or are they allowed to wear a weight belt, gloves and boots?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No farking way.  There are safety issues to be concerned about.  It has nothing to do with being a radical nudist.  They are taking their beliefs way too far.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ok. And? So what's the catch? Bang your wife while carrying a couch?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's a difficulty for them, not me. Unless I'm moving an unwrapped mirror, I won't have to see myself nekid. It also won't be my stuff rubbing up against my junk as I carry it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hell, I'm naked now and Drew isn't paying me.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bet I could get $5,000 from them to put my clothes back on.

I Don't Look Good Naked Anymore
Youtube OOgd9hitEAE
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nope.  If I am moving boxes and shiat, I wear full clothing.  Long sleeves, long pants, safety toe boots, gloves.  There is too much risk of things sliding, falling, or breaking.
 
