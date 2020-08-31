 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Trying to score with four and seven year olds, our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that some men are sick bastards   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Abraham Lincoln, George Buss, American Civil War, Gettysburg Address, Battle of Gettysburg, prostitution charges, child porn, Last November  
Rattrap007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And he will not be partying on dudes..
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet getting arrested really blew his mind.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA: if convicted of the child porn charge, Buss could face a prison sentence in excess of one score years, a maximum $100,000 fine, and placement on the sex offender registry.

Cute, very cute.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His mistake was using the McClellan reenactor as his supplier for too long.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
producing child pornography

Ugh

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
the "tall, thin, and bearded" Buss was "frequently told of his resemblance to Honest Abe

Even when DRESSED like Abe Lincoln, the dude looks nothing like him....he looks more like....well....a pedo.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Didn't know Lincoln was a bowler.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Callous: producing child pornography

Ugh

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 412x235]


Body In A Wood Chipper
Youtube LKuLvucwD78
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've lived in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.  It's amazing how much all three states claim Lincoln.  Dude was a great President, but he wasn't the only one.


\CSB, I guess.
\Got nothing about the actual story.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
weird beard.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I grew up in central IL, which is Lincoln Country. I got used to seeing Lincoln impersonators in church, in the grocery store, anywhere at all. I recall one sermon where the pastor lamented Abe couldn't get elected today because he was no an good looking fellow and I looked over my shoulder at Mr. Ott who was a Lincoln Impersonator. My favorite was being at the opening of the Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum* when President Bush spoke and seeing one on a cell phone while in uniform.

Never saw one making child porn, I'll be honest. But I did take my wedding pictures at the Old State Capitol and I climbed a barrier to take a picture wearing Abe's hat.

*the museum is worth making a trip to Springfield for. Fly in there, do the history stuff for a day, maybe 2, eat a horeshoe, take the train to Chicago to do a few days of city stuff and fly back to where you're from when you're done with Chicago. Or do the same with STL. Best 4 days you'll spend in the Midwest.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Callous: producing child pornography

Ugh

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 412x235]


Producers have a very important job but don't get the fame of a director.
 
