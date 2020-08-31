 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Wear A Mask applies to neck holes as well, apparently   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She's wrong. If I can cover the hole in my face and still breathe, she can cover the hole in her neck.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
no one likes neck holes. it's gross
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
An Ontario woman battling lung cancer

wouldn't you, if you have cancer, want to take precautions to not get sick?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only there was some way to cover her neck hole.

Oh, wait...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would be worried about her not wearing a mask.

I would also be looking at the ceiling, beating up my subconscious, casually taking a deep slurp off my emergency bottle of brain bleach, and pretending she wasn't there when the caller yelled "O-69."
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whitby, Ont. woman Elaine Arbeau doesn't go out much anymore, her son says, unless it's to play at a casino or bingo hall with her friends.

So you're almost certainly immuno-compromised from cancer treatments, and you're going to those germ warehouses?
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe with lung cancer and breathing hole drilled into your neck; casinos and bingo halls are not the place to go during a pandemic involving a respiratory disease. There are 1000s of slot and bingo apps.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: no one likes neck holes. it's gross


Unless you're James Woods.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: no one likes neck holes. it's gross


Was shown a porn once of some girl with a neck hole taking penis there. Guy was like "Isn't that awesome?" I just said "what the fark is wrong with you? "

Fark, I still see that in my mind sometimes.

/shudder
 
