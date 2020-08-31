 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Officials are moving it out now, but port of Dakar, Senegal, but you've been sitting on a pile of ammonium nitrate bigger than the one in Beirut   (nytimes.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Too many buts.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
safetysign.comView Full Size

This sign always gets me.  Like you see fire heading that way and you're supposed to say "No, fire! You can't go there!" Maybe stand in its way or something and tell it that it isn't on the list.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: Too many buts.


I like big buts and I cannot lie.
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These things tend to come up after something happens somewhere else.  Like capping old wells in late 80s due to baby Jessica.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's still not a good idea but not as big a deal if you're not shoving it into a leaky warehouse next to a fireworks factory and then forgetting about it for 4 years.
 
