(Daily Mail)   Snoring and having snakes around is never a good combo, but makes for a hell of a Fark story   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine she's going to be a popular woman to date
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snake went all the way down her throat while she was sleeping, and she didn't notice? She must have been a hit in college.

Also, this is why even at 3AM, if I see a lizard in my room, I will spend a half an hour chasing the farker till I catch him and get him out.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SNAKE IN MOUTH!
Youtube b1YqyODR7BM
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, she's a swallower then ?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sforce: Snake went all the way down her throat while she was sleeping, and she didn't notice? She must have been a hit in college.

Also, this is why even at 3AM, if I see a lizard in my room, I will spend a half an hour chasing the farker till I catch him and get him out.


You tossed out that lizard bit like the rest of us could relate. I assure you, we cannot. If you regularly are chasing lizards out of your room, regardless of the time, you have done something wrong that should be corrected in the short-term
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


media.tenor.comView Full Size


media0.giphy.comView Full Size


media3.giphy.comView Full Size


media4.giphy.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


reactiongifs.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it wriggle and jiggle and tickle inside her?

Jeezo Christo on a cracker she must be a heavy sleeper.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: [YouTube video: SNAKE IN MOUTH!]


Wait. So this vid and opv exist does this mean this is a thing?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how adorable
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Call the Guy: sforce: Snake went all the way down her throat while she was sleeping, and she didn't notice? She must have been a hit in college.

Also, this is why even at 3AM, if I see a lizard in my room, I will spend a half an hour chasing the farker till I catch him and get him out.

You tossed out that lizard bit like the rest of us could relate. I assure you, we cannot. If you regularly are chasing lizards out of your room, regardless of the time, you have done something wrong that should be corrected in the short-term


Oh let me tell you. It used to be a frequent thing, then I noticed a gap on the top of the front door which I closed up with some thick double sided tape. After that I didn't see any inside for a few years really.

Recently a couple more have shown up inside, lost one behind the floorboards - but I put pressure on it, you know, maybe make it shmoosh it so he couldn't choke me in my sleep as he'd planned on doing.

I've favorited your name so I can provide future updates.
 
duenor
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So, what's her OnlyFans?
Seriously, this is probably someone's stupid Beasty porn gone wrong. This stuff does not happen accidentally, I don't care what those village chief says.
 
duenor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sforce: Call the Guy: sforce: Snake went all the way down her throat while she was sleeping, and she didn't notice? She must have been a hit in college.

Also, this is why even at 3AM, if I see a lizard in my room, I will spend a half an hour chasing the farker till I catch him and get him out.

You tossed out that lizard bit like the rest of us could relate. I assure you, we cannot. If you regularly are chasing lizards out of your room, regardless of the time, you have done something wrong that should be corrected in the short-term

Oh let me tell you. It used to be a frequent thing, then I noticed a gap on the top of the front door which I closed up with some thick double sided tape. After that I didn't see any inside for a few years really.

Recently a couple more have shown up inside, lost one behind the floorboards - but I put pressure on it, you know, maybe make it shmoosh it so he couldn't choke me in my sleep as he'd planned on doing.

I've favorited your name so I can provide future updates.


How do you lose something under the floorboards lol what kind of shack do you live in and how do you even have internet
 
sforce
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

duenor: sforce: Call the Guy: sforce: Snake went all the way down her throat while she was sleeping, and she didn't notice? She must have been a hit in college.

Also, this is why even at 3AM, if I see a lizard in my room, I will spend a half an hour chasing the farker till I catch him and get him out.

You tossed out that lizard bit like the rest of us could relate. I assure you, we cannot. If you regularly are chasing lizards out of your room, regardless of the time, you have done something wrong that should be corrected in the short-term

Oh let me tell you. It used to be a frequent thing, then I noticed a gap on the top of the front door which I closed up with some thick double sided tape. After that I didn't see any inside for a few years really.

Recently a couple more have shown up inside, lost one behind the floorboards - but I put pressure on it, you know, maybe make it shmoosh it so he couldn't choke me in my sleep as he'd planned on doing.

I've favorited your name so I can provide future updates.

How do you lose something under the floorboards lol what kind of shack do you live in and how do you even have internet


Glad you asked. I actually have a small gap in this one part of the floor boards in one spot. Wouldn't you know it, that's where the little farker was.

I have cable internet. It doesn't use the floor boards in any way.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I knew an old lady who swallowed a snake
It's Russian news, so probably fake
Then it got picked up by the Daily Mail
Perhaps tag "FAIL"
 
crumblecat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
From the marks on the endoscope it was all the way into the stomach. It was also partly digested.

No way it crawled in without triggering a gag reflex. Something gastronomic or sexual going on here.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Out of all the other options the snake chose the opening with teeth?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: sforce: Snake went all the way down her throat while she was sleeping, and she didn't notice? She must have been a hit in college.

Also, this is why even at 3AM, if I see a lizard in my room, I will spend a half an hour chasing the farker till I catch him and get him out.

You tossed out that lizard bit like the rest of us could relate. I assure you, we cannot. If you regularly are chasing lizards out of your room, regardless of the time, you have done something wrong that should be corrected in the short-term


I have the Geico Insurance type of green geckos in my apt. They don't talk but are adorable. I leave water and fruit jam for them on the corner of my desk. Glad the cat doesn't bother them. Their antics are entertaining, especially when they wrestle and fight.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I saw the video at the end it was certainly alive or else rigor mortis re-animated it and also bent it in to a J shape. It was removed by the tail and the head was last to come out. It is clearly moving and that is what makes this most disturbing. That scaly  puppy was alive (IMO). I still can't understand how a young person could just not notice it, maybe there is more to the story. The Daily Fail is a great source of tactical bullshaite.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was this the snake?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: So, she's a swallower then ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
nope
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: sforce: Snake went all the way down her throat while she was sleeping, and she didn't notice? She must have been a hit in college.

Also, this is why even at 3AM, if I see a lizard in my room, I will spend a half an hour chasing the farker till I catch him and get him out.

You tossed out that lizard bit like the rest of us could relate. I assure you, we cannot. If you regularly are chasing lizards out of your room, regardless of the time, you have done something wrong that should be corrected in the short-term


You don't live in Florida do you? About 10 scatter every time i walk outside. The ones that do get in are met by my stealthy hunter...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
