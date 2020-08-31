 Skip to content
 
(Irish Post US)   Officials of Killarney, Ireland condemn 'disgraceful' footage of young pub yobs partying in town center in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, acting like typical Irish people do   (irishpost.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dear Subs,

The stereotype that all Irish are drunks could be construed as hate speech.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The stereotype that all Irish are drunks could be construed as hate speech.


It just needs an update for the 2000s. Irish people be like "I can fix your PC and have some real estate investments for you!" and also they're drunk so don't trust them.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The stereotype that all Irish are drunks could be construed as hate speech.


Suspicious username spotted....
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVidiocy is a global thing.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The stereotype that all Irish are drunks could be construed as hate speech.


No, because they are white which is the one racial group its ok to make blatantly racist remarks about.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The stereotype that all Irish are drunks could be construed as hate speech.

No, because they are white which is the one racial group its ok to make blatantly racist remarks about.


Try explaining to white people that the Irish are white.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The stereotype that all Irish are drunks could be construed as hate speech.

No, because they are white which is the one racial group its ok to make blatantly racist remarks about.


I think the comment was meant in jest.

I am never offended at jokes

It is the real racism where it affects peoples lives.
But then again I have an Irish Catholic upbringing.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yer supposed to be partyin' in the pubs, not the streets.  Streets are fer gettin' ya to & from the pub.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: [Fark user image image 850x621]

[Fark user image image 225x225]

[Fark user image image 500x517]


dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Try explaining to white people that the Irish are white.


You cant explain anything to white people. Theyre all a bunch of dumbasses.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assalon5: I am never offended at jokes


My account was once suspended for quoting Walter from The Big Lebowski saying "The something-something-Asian-man is not the issue, Dude!"
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The stereotype that all Irish are drunks could be construed as hate speech.


Here, have a potato and calm down.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: assalon5: I am never offended at jokes

My account was once suspended for quoting Walter from The Big Lebowski saying "The something-something-Asian-man is not the issue, Dude!"


The previous owner at my favorite bar is Asian-American, and one day, she used the term "Chinaman".

So I used the Walter quote about that not being the preferred nomenclature.

"Dude....I'm Chinese," she replied.

And then I had to explain the movie quote.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Biden Riots are going worldwide.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: dothemath: assalon5: I am never offended at jokes

My account was once suspended for quoting Walter from The Big Lebowski saying "The something-something-Asian-man is not the issue, Dude!"

The previous owner at my favorite bar is Asian-American, and one day, she used the term "Chinaman".

So I used the Walter quote about that not being the preferred nomenclature.

"Dude....I'm Chinese," she replied.

And then I had to explain the movie quote.


One of my best friends in HS was (and still probably is) Vietnamese and referred to himself as "Oriental" because he thought it sounded cooler than Asian which infuriated his extremely woke white girlfriend.

It is interesting how words like "irishman" and "yank" are not at all offensive but youll never see a Scorcese movie on Netflix called "The Chinaman".
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The stereotype that all Irish are drunks could be construed as hate speech.

No, because they are white which is the one racial group its ok to make blatantly racist remarks about.


The Irish are white?  What's next, Italians and Russians?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kerr Avon: iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The stereotype that all Irish are drunks could be construed as hate speech.

Here, have a potato and calm down.


Ferment & distill it first though.  That'll help.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: dothemath: iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The stereotype that all Irish are drunks could be construed as hate speech.

No, because they are white which is the one racial group its ok to make blatantly racist remarks about.

The Irish are white?  What's next, Italians and Russians?


I sometimes joke around and say that I can't get into any country clubs because I have a Slavic last name.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: The_Sponge: dothemath: assalon5: I am never offended at jokes

My account was once suspended for quoting Walter from The Big Lebowski saying "The something-something-Asian-man is not the issue, Dude!"

The previous owner at my favorite bar is Asian-American, and one day, she used the term "Chinaman".

So I used the Walter quote about that not being the preferred nomenclature.

"Dude....I'm Chinese," she replied.

And then I had to explain the movie quote.

One of my best friends in HS was (and still probably is) Vietnamese and referred to himself as "Oriental" because he thought it sounded cooler than Asian which infuriated his extremely woke white girlfriend.

It is interesting how words like "irishman" and "yank" are not at all offensive but youll never see a Scorcese movie on Netflix called "The Chinaman".


You sound like a nutjob.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: inglixthemad: [Fark user image image 850x621]

[Fark user image image 225x225]

[Fark user image image 500x517]

[Fark user image 425x507]


dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: You sound like a nutjob.


Im not Italian.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: The_Sponge: inglixthemad: [Fark user image image 850x621]

[Fark user image image 225x225]

[Fark user image image 500x517]

[Fark user image 425x507]

[Fark user image image 666x500]


Lulz.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: NM Volunteer: dothemath: iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The stereotype that all Irish are drunks could be construed as hate speech.

No, because they are white which is the one racial group its ok to make blatantly racist remarks about.

The Irish are white?  What's next, Italians and Russians?

I sometimes joke around and say that I can't get into any country clubs because I have a Slavic last name.


That wouldn't be a joke 100 years ago.  That is still true today in the South
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The_Sponge: NM Volunteer: dothemath: iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The stereotype that all Irish are drunks could be construed as hate speech.

No, because they are white which is the one racial group its ok to make blatantly racist remarks about.

The Irish are white?  What's next, Italians and Russians?

I sometimes joke around and say that I can't get into any country clubs because I have a Slavic last name.

That wouldn't be a joke 100 years ago.  That is still true today in the South


Well it's a good thing that the country clubs in the Seattle are way more tolerant.

Although it doesn't matter because I can't afford to join one anyhow.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Killarney is a wonderful place to visit when there isn't a global pandemic shutting things down.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Killarney is a wonderful place to visit when there isn't a global pandemic shutting things down.


This..... and then on to Dingle!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: dothemath: iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The stereotype that all Irish are drunks could be construed as hate speech.

No, because they are white which is the one racial group its ok to make blatantly racist remarks about.

Try explaining to white people that the Irish are white.


assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: assalon5: I am never offended at jokes

My account was once suspended for quoting Walter from The Big Lebowski saying "The something-something-Asian-man is not the issue, Dude!"


Oh I understand but Irish jokes are no worry.

It seems this year everyone and everything said is racist or sexist or whatever. I'm no racist nor sexist and also I am also LGBT friendly.

I can take a joke and get on with life.. No need to stereotype folks. But most Irish-american also.

Maybe just me but I love having a sense of humor and never will I give it up.
 
