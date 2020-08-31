 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Maybe Kim Jong-un IS his sister and that's why one of them is always missing? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Unlikely, Kim Jong-il, North Korea, Korean War, South Korea, Kim Jong-un's powerful sister, Korean language, Family, Kim Il-sung  
•       •       •

833 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 10:01 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so sick of these gender reversal remakes.  Just let classics like Big Mama's House stand on their own.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because what 2020 was missing was White Rose in real life.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ranma 1/2 Rations.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Either Kim Jong-un is normally wearing a fat suit, or his sister has one of those Slitheen/"Good Place" demon suits on.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe she got the 'vid and has to quarantine forever?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Science Ninja Team Gatchaman already came up with this particular plot. :P
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Aren't they lovers?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Incredible prosthetics if true.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Incredible prosthetics if true.


The techniques necessary for the surgery for weight loss will allow them to take over the West if true.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: dionysusaur: Incredible prosthetics if true.

The techniques necessary for the surgery for weight loss will allow them to take over the West if true.


Or at least make them enough dollars to keep everyone fed.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If he eats her is that incest?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No, I am Spartacus!
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No wonder Rodman likes hanging out with him .
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Salmon: Aren't they lovers?


Well, they are brother and sister, and he is married with kids...

But this is Best Korea, and he is the current God-King, who can have whatever the fark he wants... so who the hell knows.

And in Best Korea, I can only imagine how short your life expectancy would be if you became the lover of either one of those two.  He will kill you to keep the secret.  She will kill you because her species usually rips the head off her mate during sex...
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You don't say

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
North Korea is a comedy gold mine. I'm thinking "Harold and Kumar Go To North Korea Against Their Will" would make a pretty good movie

As far as the NORKs actual politics goes, I guess it's nice to have an even more screwed up country to point at and laugh given what we have going on in the US

/ stoned three-way with Kim Yo-jong, H & K kinda needs to happen
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: You don't say

[Fark user image 259x194]


"Your Un is digging into my hip..."
 
YourWhatHurts [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't care how much lipstick you put on that pig; you will never make Kim Yo-Jong look as good as Kim Jung-Un
 
bluewave69
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
this conspiracy probably goes way back probably sometime in February


Jong-Un: so what are we doing this summer
Sis: idk you take july off and i take august ?
Jong-Un: Aright, ok now that our summer vacation planning is done lets talk about..
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Basically, she faced the same fate as any government official Trump starts to get jealous of. But without the cushy post-job publishing deal.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe no one outside of NK knows what's going on. It's worrying though.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.