(MSN)   Uncle Sam agrees to pay South Carolina "the largest single settlement in the state's history" over some pesky weapons-grade plutonium if they will just STFU and not sue - for a few years   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, U.S. state, Federal government of the United States, Uranium, Plutonium, Nuclear fission, United States Constitution, South Carolina, Nuclear reprocessing  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trump administration is settling a long-running dispute with South Carolina over cleaning up weapons-grade plutonium stashed in the state.

Stashed WHERE would have been somewhat decent reporting and not just a copypasta from the AP wire, dolts.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: The Trump administration is settling a long-running dispute with South Carolina over cleaning up weapons-grade plutonium stashed in the state.

Stashed WHERE would have been somewhat decent reporting and not just a copypasta from the AP wire, dolts.


SRS site.  That place is already nasty as hell.  But they *do* allow the local hillbillies to go hunting deer and pigs on the site.  I used to know the full story behind that but I've since forgot.  I just remember driving off site after a long day and I got behind a slow moving truck with two dead pigs and a dead deer in the bed.  The next day, I went in to work all, "what the fark?"  "Oh yeah, they allow hunting on site for anyone in the local community." (my crazy stare) "Don't worry, they test everything before it leaves."
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberDave: vudukungfu: The Trump administration is settling a long-running dispute with South Carolina over cleaning up weapons-grade plutonium stashed in the state.

Stashed WHERE would have been somewhat decent reporting and not just a copypasta from the AP wire, dolts.

SRS site.  That place is already nasty as hell.  But they *do* allow the local hillbillies to go hunting deer and pigs on the site.  I used to know the full story behind that but I've since forgot.  I just remember driving off site after a long day and I got behind a slow moving truck with two dead pigs and a dead deer in the bed.  The next day, I went in to work all, "what the fark?"  "Oh yeah, they allow hunting on site for anyone in the local community." (my crazy stare) "Don't worry, they test everything before it leaves."



it's one of the best hunting sites for 100's of miles - there's a lottery to hunt it just because it's so big and untouched and yeah, chock full of big bambis and pigs, and pretty much any other local critters.

There's also a lot of ecosystem research (not in the glow-y areas) for the same reason - most of the SRS is undisturbed woods and swamps, and the actual land is huuuuuge.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought they were supposed to just put it on a train and ship it to Nevada. Nobody would have a problem with that, right?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So we're back to "just dump it somewhere."

/or variations thereof
 
g.fro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The half-life of Pu-239 is only 24,110 years, so South Carolina shouldn't have to be quiet for all that long.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bribe to help Graham get re-elected?
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I thought they were supposed to just put it on a train and ship it to Nevada. Nobody would have a problem with that, right?


That route would lead about 7 miles form my house, and no, I don't have a problem with it.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I thought they were supposed to just put it on a train and ship it to Nevada. Nobody would have a problem with that, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Trump will claim to ship the waste out, but really it will be a shoddy radioactive waste container full of used pinball machine parts.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Trump will claim to ship the waste out, but really it will be a shoddy radioactive waste container full of used pinball machine parts.


Great Scot!
 
